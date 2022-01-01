Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Portales Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

3153 Castro Valley Blvd

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Taco Plate
Regular Burrito

BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.50

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Machaca

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

BURRITOS // TACOS // QUESADILLAS //NACHOS // TORTAS

Regular Burrito

$9.50

Onion, cilantro, rice, beans, hot sauce.

Super Burrito

$10.99

Cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, hot sauce, rice and beans.

Shrimp Burrito

$13.49

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled peppers, guacamole, and lettuce.

Taco

$3.00

Onion. Cilantro, hot sauce.

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce. With a choice or red or green sauce.

Wet Veggie

$10.50

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce. With a choice or red or green sauce.

Veggie Burro

$9.50

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and hot sauce.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and hot sauce.

Rice & Beans Burrito

$4.99

Bean Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito

$5.89

Quesa Regular

$7.00

Onion, cilantro, hot sauce.

Quesa Super

$8.49

Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and lettuce,

Quesa Harina (flour)

$3.99

Quesa Maiz (corn)

$3.50

Moyahua

$9.49

sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesa Suiza

$8.49

Regular Nachos

$7.00

Beans and cheese

Super Nachos

$11.75

cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Cheesy Steak Fries

$11.49

Fries, steak, and cheese.

Torta

$8.00

Mexican Cheese-Steak

$8.99

Steak, cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers.

Mexican Cheese-Steak w/ Fries

$10.50

Steak, cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions. And side of fries.

Super Taco (1)

$5.25

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and hot sauce.

Vegetarian Taco

$4.80

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and hot sauce.

Hard Shell Tacos (2)

$8.00

Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and hot sauce.

Pupusa (Cheese)

$4.25

Un Taco Dorado

$4.00

Chicharron pupusa

$4.75

Chile relleno burrito

$10.99

Ingredients same as super burrito.

Pupusa (Bean and cheese)

$4.25

ALL PLATES/SEAFOOD/ POZOLE

All dinner plates EXCLUDING ( Chile verde bowl, fajita salad, pozole, tres tacos de pescado, and cocktail de camaron) will include: Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hot sauce, and side of tortillas.

Carne Asada Plate

$14.25

Chile Verde Bowl

$9.50

Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and choice or tortillas.

Taco Tostada Plate

$11.99

Taco Plate

$11.50

Veggie Tamale Plate

$11.99

Pork Tamale Plate

$11.99

Pollo Tamale Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.25

Steak Fajitas

$14.25

Fajita Salad

$13.50

Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle sauce, and grilled onions, grilled peppers.

Enchiladas

$11.99

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Pozole

$10.00

Side of onions, cilantro, tomatoes, oregano, and chili peppers.

Chile Relleno Plate

$14.25

Tres Tacos de Pescado -- Fish Tacos(3)

$10.35

Lettuce and chipotle sauce.

Two Flautas Plate

$11.99

Cocktail de Camaron

$12.50

Side of saltine crackers.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.25

Camarones al Chile de Arbol

$14.25

Camarones con Asada

$15.50

Camarones Rancheros

$14.25

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.25

SIDE OPTIONS

Queso dip 4oz

$2.00

Rice Only 8oz

$4.00

Rice Only 12oz

$5.00

Rice Only 32oz

$8.99

Refried 8oz

$4.00

Refried 12oz

$5.00

Refried 32oz

$8.99

8oz Pinto

$4.00

12oz Pinto

$5.00

32oz Pinto

$8.99

8oz Frijol negro

$4.00

12oz Frijol Negro

$5.00

32oz Frijol Negro

$8.99

Half Rice & refried Beans (8 oz)

$4.00

Half Rice & Refried Beans (12 oz)

$5.00

Half Rice & Refried Beans (32oz)

$8.99

Half Rice & Pinto Beans (8 oz)

$4.00

Half Rice & Pinto Beans (12oz)

$5.00

Half Rice & Pinto Beans (32oz)

$8.99

Half Rice & Black Beans (8 oz)

$4.00

Half Rice & Black Beans (12 oz)

$5.00

Half Rice & Black Beans (32 oz)

$8.99

Guacamol 4oz

$2.50

Guacamol 8oz

$4.50

Guacamole 12oz

$6.00

Guacamol 32oz

$12.49

Salsa (8 Oz) Hot or Mild

$3.50

Salsa (12 Oz) Hot or Mild

$4.50

Salsa (32 Oz) Hot or Mild

$8.00

Cream(4oz)

$2.00

Chicken tortilla Soup 8oz

$3.75

Chicken tortilla Soup 12oz

$5.25

Flour tortilla (3)

$1.50

Corn tortilla (4)

$1.50

A la Carte Items

Small Chip bag

$2.00

Medium chip bag

$4.00

Large chips bag

$6.00

Sope

$4.50

Tostada

$4.50

Tostada de Ceviche

$4.00

Dos Tostadas Ceviche

$7.90

A la carte Flauta

$4.00

A la carte Enchilada

$4.00

A la Carte Cheese Enchilada

$4.00

1 Tamal Pork

$3.50

1 Tamal Veggie

$3.50

Chile Relleno- a la carte

$6.00

FRIES

$3.00

DURITOS

Pinwheel Duritos chips

$3.00

ALL DESSERTS

1 Churro/caramel

$2.45

1 Churro/ Plain

$2.45

5 Churro/ Caramel

$9.75

5 Churro/plain

$9.75

5 Churro/ mixed

$9.75

Flan (1)

$2.99

Flan (2)

$5.89

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$3.89

1 churro/vanilla

$2.45

5 churro/vanilla

$9.75

Beverages

Can soda

$1.99

Jarritos

$3.00

12oz glass coke/ sprite/ or orange fanta

$3.00

1/2 liter coke

$4.00

BIRRIA items

BIRRIA plate.

$13.89

QUESABIRRIA quesadilla

$7.00

QUESABIRRIA quesadilla plate

$9.99

Comes with side of rice and beans OR Consume.

Consome 8oz

$3.00

Hot drink options

Hot chocolate - 12oz

$3.00

Cafe con leche -12oz

$3.00

Expresso Shot - 4oz

$3.00

Black coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Cappuccino-12oz

$3.00

Mokalita -12oz

$3.00

Vanilla cappuccino -12oz

$3.00

Cortado- 4oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

BUSINESS HOURS: MONDAY-SATURDAY: 11:00AM- 8:00PM SUNDAY: 11:00AM-7:00PM

Location

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Directions

