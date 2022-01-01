Mexican & Tex-Mex
Portales Taqueria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
BUSINESS HOURS: MONDAY-SATURDAY: 11:00AM- 8:00PM SUNDAY: 11:00AM-7:00PM
Location
3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
No Reviews
107 Town and Country Dr A Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
No Reviews
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant
More near Castro Valley