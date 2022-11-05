Restaurant header imageView gallery

Porta'Vino The Woodlands

review star

No reviews yet

207 East Shore Drive

Suite 130

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Margherita
Ella's Caesar
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Online Specials

Three Courses for $39

$39.00

Take a 3-course dinner home for $39. Choose one appetizer, entree and dessert. Don't forget to visit our wine section before you check out!

Family Dinner for 4

$65.00

Take home dinner for four for $65! Served family-style. Select a salad and an entree. Includes homemade chocolate chip cookies. Don't forget to order wine before you check out!

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$35.00

Shareables

Arancini Risotto Balls

$13.00

Calabrese Crisp Shrimp

$15.00

andouille sausage, Calabrian chili aioli (can be sautéed for gluten-free)

Cornflake Calamari

$13.00

pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade

Polpette

$11.00

housemade meatballs, marinara, pecorino (comes with three meatballs)

Roasted Garlic Plate

$14.00

focaccia, house mix triple cream cheese, whole roasted garlic, spiced pecans, greens

Balloon Bread

$12.00

Green Stuff

Ella's Caesar

$6.00+

romaine chiffonade, focaccia croutons & anchovy dressing

Iceberg "The Slice"

$11.00

gorgonzola cheese dressing, chopped grape tomato, chives & house-cured bacon

Porta'Vino Salad

$6.00+

petit greens, mozzarella, strawberry-lemon vinaigrette & candied pecans

Beet Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Hot Chick

$18.00

Il Tutto

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms & fresh veggies

Margherita

$15.00

tomato, garlic, basil & mozzarella

Spinach & Artichoke

$18.00

spinach, artichoke, roasted red pepper & feta

Pasta

beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese

Shrimp Borgo

$25.00

strozzapreti, grilled shrimp, garlic, shallots, parsley, Calabrian peppers & grilled focaccia bread

Lasagna

$19.00

ricotta, mozzarella, angus beef, brisket, marinara sauce & bread

Wild Boar Bolognese

$25.00

pappardelle, parmigiano & mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Mains

Citrus-Grilled Scottish Salmon

$27.00

avocado, cucumber relish, sage and spinach polenta & lemon drizzle

Baramundi Sea Bass

$28.00

blistered tomato, seasonal harvest, herb, lemon beurre blanc & 1836 olive oil

10-Hour Braised Short Rib

$28.00

slow-roasted in red wine and aromatics & served with polenta and mushroom ragu

Veal & Risotto

$26.00

paneed veal medallion with roasted asparagus and artichoke risotto & house-made rose sauce

Sweets

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

our #1 best seller

Tiramisu

$8.00

soaked lady finger cookies, mascarpone, whipped cream & chocolate

Medium Rare Brownie

$8.00

served with whipped cream

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
