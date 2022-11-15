Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Porta'Vino 7800 Washington Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

7800 Washington Ave

Houston, TX 77055

Order Again

Popular Items

Il Tutto
Margherita
Porta'Vino Salad

Online Specials

Three Courses for $39

$39.00

Take a 3-course dinner home for $39. Choose one appetizer, entree and dessert. Don't forget to visit our wine section before you check out!

Family Dinner for 4

$65.00

Take home dinner for four for $65! Served family-style. Select a salad and an entree. Includes homemade chocolate chip cookies. Don't forget to order wine before you check out!

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$35.00

Shareables

Calabrese Crisp Shrimp

$16.00

andouille sausage, Calabrian chili aioli

Cornflake Calamari

$15.00

pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade

Polpette

$10.00

housemade meatballs, marinara, pecorino (comes with three meatballs)

Roasted Garlic Plate

$14.00

focaccia, house mix triple cream cheese, whole roasted garlic, spiced pecans, greens

Green Stuff

Ella's Caesar

$6.00+

romaine chiffonade, focaccia croutons & anchovy dressing

Iceberg "The Slice"

$11.00

gorgonzola cheese dressing, chopped grape tomato, chives & house-cured bacon

Porta'Vino Salad

$6.00+

petit greens, mozzarella, strawberry-lemon vinaigrette & candied pecans

Beet Salad

$13.00

red and golden beets, arugula, mascarpone and feta crema & herb vinaigrette

Pizza

Il Tutto

$17.00

pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms & fresh veggies

Hot Chick

$17.00

spicy Calabrian peppers, oven-dried tomato, mozzarella & grilled chicken

Spinach & Artichoke

$17.00

spinach, artichoke, roasted red pepper & feta

Margherita

$15.00

tomato, garlic, basil & mozzarella

Pasta

beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese

Shrimp Borgo

$25.00

spaghetti, grilled shrimp, garlic, shallots, parsley, Calabrian peppers & grilled focaccia bread

Lasagna

$17.00

ricotta, mozzarella, angus beef, brisket, marinara sauce & bread

Wild Boar Bolognese

$25.00

pappardelle, parmigiano & mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese

Black Truffle Tagliatelle

$29.00

porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles

Mains

Citrus-Grilled Scottish Salmon

$26.00

avocado, cucumber relish, sage and spinach polenta & lemon drizzle

Baramundi Sea Bass

$27.00

blistered tomato, seasonal harvest, herb, lemon beurre blanc & 1836 olive oil

Cast Iron Seared Diver Scallops

$29.00

3 dry packed scallops served over cauliflower grits & caper lemon beurre blanc

10-Hour Braised Short Rib

$28.00

slow-roasted in red wine and aromatics & served with polenta and mushroom ragu

Veal & Risotto

$26.00

paneed veal medallion with roasted asparagus and artichoke risotto & house-made rose sauce

Tuscan Chicken Breast

$21.00

roast garlic demi & St. Arnold reduction, cannellini beans with oven roasted tomato & seasonal harvest

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

roasted eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara & parmesan

Sweets

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

our #1 best seller

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

soaked lady finger cookies, mascarpone, whipped cream & chocolate

Medium Rare Brownie

$8.00

served with whipped cream

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Houston's finest BYOB restaurant also offers dinner & wine to go!

Location

7800 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77055

