Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Porterhouse Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

60 East Third Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

30 OZ Porterhouse (for 2)
Wild Mushrooms
Crab Cakes

Starters & Salads

Crab Cakes

$23.00

DUNGENESS CRAB, ARUGULA & CHERRY TOMATO SALAD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI

Sweet & Spicy Wings

$14.00

SWEET CHILI SAUCE, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, CELERY

Porterhouse Sliders (3)

$18.00

HOUSE GROUND DRY AGED BEEF, FONTINA CHEESE, SPICY KETCHUP, KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES

Beef Spring Rolls

$13.00

DRY AGED BEEF, CABBAGE, CARROT, CELERY, CILANTRO, GINGER PLUM SAUCE

Steak Tartare

$19.00

PARSLEY, CAPERS, CORNICHONS, DIJON, RED ONION, LEMON ZEST, QUAIL EGG

Romaine Hearts

$12.00

HOUSE CAESAR, 24-MONTH PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, CROUTON

Organic Greens Salad

$9.00

MIXED LOCAL ORGANIC GREENS, CARROTS, LIGHT-HERB VINAIGRETTE

Susan's Steak Salad

$25.00

MIXED BABY GREENS, ONIONS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BLEU CHEESE, DAILY BUTCHER’S CUT DRY AGED GRILLED STEAK, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Chilled Prawns

$21.00

GULF PRAWNS, SPICY GARLIC AIOLI & COCKTAIL SAUCE, MICRO CILANTRO

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

HOUSE BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, PICKLED SHALLOTS, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata, Fresh Basil, Pesto, Evoo, Saba, Sea Salt

36 Hour Niman Pork Belly

$15.00

CELERY ROOT PUREE, ASPARAGUS, FRESH ORANGES, RED WINE REDUCTION

Dry Aged Steaks

20 OZ Porterhouse

$66.00

SIGNATURE CUT, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO, AND SEASONAL VEGETABLES

30 OZ Porterhouse (for 2)

$104.00

SIGNATURE CUT, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO, AND SEASONAL VEGETABLES

16 OZ Third Ave Club Steak

$57.00

BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, BRANDY PEPPERCORN SAUCE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES

18 OZ Cowboy

$60.00

BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES

8 OZ Filet Mignon

$56.00

8 oz filet mignon served with bordelaise sauce, twice baked potato, and seasonal vegetables

Mixed Grill

$58.00

4 OZ FILET MIGNON, 2 LAMB CHOPS, ROASTED POTATOES, SEASONAL VEGETABLES, BORDERLAISE SAUCE

4 OZ Filet Mignon

$35.00

4 OZ, BORDELAISE SAUCE

Entrees

APRICOT GLAZED NIMAN RANCH CHOP, SAUTEED GREEN BEANS, WHIPPED POTATOES, NATURAL JUS

Lamb Chops

$59.00

FRESH HERB AND GARLIC MARINADE, BABY BEETS, BABY CARROTS, WHIPPED POTATOES, MINT DEMI GLACE

Linguine Bolognese

$31.00

LINGUINE PASTA, HOUSE MADE BEEF RAGU, GREEN BEANS, BUTTON MUSHROOMS, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Heirloom Tomato Risotto

$29.00

SLOW COOKED CARNAROLI RICE, HERILOOM TOMATOES, CORN KERNELS, MASCARPONE CHEESE, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Daily Catch

$47.00

Chef's preparation of a fresh and seasonal wild fish served with seasonal vegetables and whipped potatoes. *Call the restaurant at 650-579-5911 to find out the fish of the day.

Porterhouse Burger

$20.00

HOUSE GROUND DRY AGED BEEF, ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FONTINA CHEESE, HOUSE CUT FRIES

Pork Chop

$37.00

HONEY MUSTARD PORK, CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS, WHIPPED POTATOES, PINEAPPLE SWEET CHILI SAUCE

Grilled Cornish Hen

$29.00

HERBS & PAPRIKA MARINATED, SAUTEED SPINACH, BABY CARROTS, CRISPY FINGERLING POTATOES, NATURAL JUS

Sides

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

GARLIC, SHALLOTS, FRESH HERBS, EVOO, BORDERLAISE

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$12.00

ONIONS, PARSLEY, CREAM, FONTINA, BRIE & CHEDDAR CHEESEES, BREADCRUMBS

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

$12.00

ONIONS, ROSEMARY, EVOO, ALMONDS

Hand Cut Fries

$12.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

FRESH HERBS, CREAM, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$11.00

BUTTERSCOTCH, CRÈME ANGLAISE, CARAMEL SAUCE (instructions to re-heat at home)

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

AMARETTO, FRESH RASPBERRY PUREE, WHIPPED

Butcher's Menu, to grill at home

20 OZ Porterhouse

$56.00

DRY AGED IN HOUSE, RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES

30 OZ Porterhouse (for 2)

$94.00

DRY AGED IN HOUSE, RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES

16 OZ Bone-In New York

$47.00

DRY AGED IN HOUSE. RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES

18 OZ Bone-In Ribeye

$50.00

DRY AGED IN HOUSE. RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES

8 OZ Filet Mignon

$46.00

RAW STEAKS DO NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDES OR SAUCES

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our Dinner Menu celebrates the finest Mid-West beef available, grilled over an open fire. Our butcher proudly dry ages our Certified Angus Beef steaks in-house up to 50 days. To accompany your steak, our Wine List celebrates the renowned wines of Napa Valley, Willamette Valley, France and Italy

Website

Location

60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Porterhouse - San Mateo image
Porterhouse - San Mateo image
Porterhouse - San Mateo image
Porterhouse - San Mateo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo - 223 E. 4th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
223 E. 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Wursthall
orange star4.0 • 790
310 Baldwin Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Mykonos - Meze House
orange star5.0 • 1
226 Lorton Ave Burlingame, CA 94010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston