Porterhouse

258 Reviews

$$

600 S Rivershore Ln

Eagle, ID 83616

Order Again

Popular Items

Cranberry Gobbler
Classic Caesar
Build Your Own Sandwich

Cold Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.99+

Choose to build your own sandwich with our fresh bread and ingredients to satisfy your craving!

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$8.99+

Line caught Albacore tuna blended with our secret mayo blend, leaf lettuce and tomato on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

Cranberry Gobbler

Cranberry Gobbler

$8.99+

In-house oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, zesty cranberry relish, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, & lettuce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

California Tri Tip

California Tri Tip

$8.99+

Our house smoked tri tip with avocado, salsa, mayo, and lettuce on Gaston's rustic baguette.

Gardener

Gardener

$8.99+

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh red bell pepper, avocado, sprouts, chevre cheese & ranch dressing on Gaston's multi-grain wheat.

Guinnes Ham & Swiss

Guinnes Ham & Swiss

$8.99+

Snake River Farms' Kurobuta ham, our spicy whole seed mustard with Guinness beer, Jarlsberg Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on Gaston's rustic baguette.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99+

Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, peppadew peppers, lettuce, and basil pesto mayo on Gaston's rustic baguette.

Porterhouse Club

Porterhouse Club

$8.99+

House made oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion on Gaston's sourdough.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.99+

House made Kobe roast beef piled high with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, topped off with horsey sauce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$8.99+

Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, with avocado spread & pesto mayo on Gaston's multi-grain.

Hot Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Melt

Albacore Tuna Melt

$8.99+

House made Albacore tuna salad with provolone and pepperoncini peppers and grilled on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

Porterhouse Reuben

Porterhouse Reuben

$8.99+

House made pastrami with swiss, thousand island dressing, Guinness mustard, pickled red onion and grilled on fresh Gaston's rye.

Kansas City Brisket

Kansas City Brisket

$12.99

Our slow smoked tender beef brisket loaded up with our special BBQ sauce and grilled onions.

The Southwesterner

The Southwesterner

$12.99

Our house smoked tri tip roast piled high with locally made fresh salsa and cheddar cheese on Gaston's bun.

Texas Pulled Pork

Texas Pulled Pork

$12.99

Our house smoked pulled pork served with cheddar, grilled onions and BBQ sauce on Gaston's bun.

Carolina Pulled Pork

Carolina Pulled Pork

$12.99

Our house smoked pulled pork served with our house made spicy vinegar slaw on Gaston's bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99+

Your choice of cheese, grilled to gooey perfection!

Grinder

Grinder

$12.99

Stacked with meatloaf, sundried tomatoes, house-made meatloaf, melted provolone, pesto mayo & lettuce on a whole wheat bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

$12.99

Our in-house ground chuck meatloaf with smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on whole wheat bun.

Salad

Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad

Seasonal Berry Pecan Salad

$8.99+

Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, seasonal berries, chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Spa Salad

Spa Salad

$8.49+

Spring mix served with free range chicken breast, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, slivered almonds, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad

$8.49+

Fresh romaine lettuce served with free range chicken breast, cucumber, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes & crumbled feta cheese with housemade balasmic dressing on the side.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.49+

Crisp romaine lettuce served with free range chicken breast, grated Parmesan, homemade croutons, and caesar dressing on the side.

BYO Salad

$8.49+

Soup

Quart of Soup

$12.49

Pint (Bowl) of Soup

$6.99

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Half/Half

Choose 1/2 of a specialty sandwich to pair with 8 ounce portion of today's homemade soup OR 8 ounces of your favorite deli salad out of our case.
HALF & HALF Cranberry Gobbler

HALF & HALF Cranberry Gobbler

$12.99

In-house oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, zesty cranberry relish, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, & lettuce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

HALF & HALF Albacore Tuna

HALF & HALF Albacore Tuna

$12.99

Line caught Albacore tuna blended with our secret mayo blend, leaf lettuce and tomato on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

HALF & HALF Albacore Tuna Melt

HALF & HALF Albacore Tuna Melt

$12.99

House made Albacore tuna salad with provolone and pepperoncini peppers and grilled on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

HALF & HALF California Tri-Tip

HALF & HALF California Tri-Tip

$12.99

Our house smoked tri tip with avocado, salsa, mayo, and lettuce on Gaston's rustic baguette.

HALF & HALF Gardener

HALF & HALF Gardener

$12.99

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh red bell pepper, avocado, sprouts, chevre cheese & ranch dressing on Gaston's multi-grain wheat.

HALF & HALF Guinness Ham & Swiss

HALF & HALF Guinness Ham & Swiss

$12.99

Snake River Farms' Kurobuta ham, our spicy whole seed mustard with Guinness beer, Jarlsberg Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on Gaston's rustic baguette.

HALF & HALF Italian Sub

HALF & HALF Italian Sub

$12.99

Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, peppadew peppers, lettuce, and basil pesto mayo on Gaston's rustic baguette.

HALF & HALF Club

HALF & HALF Club

$12.99

House made oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion on Gaston's sourdough.

HALF & HALF Reuben

HALF & HALF Reuben

$12.99

House made pastrami with swiss, thousand island dressing, Guinness mustard, pickled red onion and grilled on fresh Gaston's rye.

HALF & HALF Roast Beef

HALF & HALF Roast Beef

$12.99

House made Kobe roast beef piled high with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, topped off with horsey sauce on fresh Gaston's sourdough.

HALF & HALF Ultimate BLT

HALF & HALF Ultimate BLT

$12.99

Smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, with avocado spread & pesto mayo on Gaston's multi-grain.

HALF & HALF Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.99
HALF & HALF Grilled Cheese

HALF & HALF Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Your choice of cheese, grilled to gooey perfection!

HALF & HALF Spa Salad / CUP SOUP

HALF & HALF Spa Salad / CUP SOUP

$13.25
HALF & HALF Caesar Salad / CUP SOUP

HALF & HALF Caesar Salad / CUP SOUP

$13.25
HALF & HALF Berry Salad / CUP SOUP

HALF & HALF Berry Salad / CUP SOUP

$13.25
HALF & HALF Greek Salad / CUP SOUP

HALF & HALF Greek Salad / CUP SOUP

$13.25

Beverages

Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$1.75

Canned Diet Coke

Canned Diet Coke

$1.75

Canned Coke Zero

Canned Coke Zero

$1.75

Canned Sprite

Canned Sprite

$1.75

Canned Dr. Pepper

Canned Dr. Pepper

$1.75

La Croix

$1.75
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Virgil's Black Cherry Soda

Virgil's Black Cherry Soda

$2.75

Virgil's Rootbeer

Virgil's Rootbeer

$2.75

Virgil's Cream Soda

Virgil's Cream Soda

$2.75

Virgil's Orange Soda

Virgil's Orange Soda

$2.75

Water- Small

Water- Small

$1.99
Water- Large

Water- Large

$3.99
Calypso Lemonade

Calypso Lemonade

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$1.99

Yerbae

Yerbae

$2.75

Snapple

$1.99
Beer Single

Beer Single

$2.50

Can Wine

Can Wine

$6.50

Sangria

$4.99

Extras

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95
Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.95

Original Chip

$0.75

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chip

$0.75

BBQ Chip

$0.75
Ganache Brownie

Ganache Brownie

$4.25

Lemon Bar

$4.25
Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo Bar

$4.25
7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$4.25

S'more Bar

$4.25

Pecan Bar

$4.25
Oreo Cookie Bar

Oreo Cookie Bar

$4.25
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

600 S Rivershore Ln, Eagle, ID 83616

Directions

