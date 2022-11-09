Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Portfolio Fit

review star

No reviews yet

4101 East Olympic Plaza

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Olympic Gold
Black Bean Wrap
Morning Buzz

Blended

Greens Plus

Greens Plus

$8.00+

orange juice, leafy greens, banana, turmeric, protein

Olympic Gold

Olympic Gold

$8.00+

almond milk, peanut butter, granola, banana, protein

Beach Ready Berry

Beach Ready Berry

$8.00+

orange juice, strawberries, blueberries, banana, protein, cinnamon, ground flax seed,

Spicy Greens

Spicy Greens

$8.00+

Spirulina, ginger, cayenne pepper, banana, a splash of orange juice, protein

PB & J

PB & J

$7.25+

Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk

Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$7.25+

Strawberries, blueberries, banana, greek yogurt, and almond milk

Pitaya Smoothie

Pitaya Smoothie

$7.25+

dragon fruit (pitaya), banana, orange juice, goji berries, turmeric

Build Your Own Blend

$2.75+

Build Your Own Protein Shake. Comes with a liquid base and ice, add whatever you'd like from there!

Kids Smoothie (12 oz)

Kids Smoothie (12 oz)

$5.00
It Takes Two

It Takes Two

$6.50+

Mango, leafy greens, orange juice, banana, ginger

Brain Power

Brain Power

$11.00+

Cacao nibs, dates, oat milk, ashwgandha, MCT oil, sea salt, protein, banana

Morning Buzz

Morning Buzz

$8.25+

Iced coffee blended with reishi mushroom, banana, protein, cinnamon and dates

Berry Iconic

Berry Iconic

$11.00+

berries, banana, collagen protein, peanut butter, almond milk, and cinnamon

Cafe Chocolate Chip

$8.25+

Oat milk, dates, mint, espresso beans, cacao nibs, banana, protein

Cucumber Lime

$8.00+

Cucumber, lime, pineapple, mint, coconut cream, coconut milk

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00+

Almond butter, banana, dates, almond milk, cinnamon, sea salt, protein

Tropical Smoothie

$8.00+

Mango, pineapple, banana, lime, orange juice, coconut cream, coconut shavings

Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00+

acai sorbet topped with oat and honey granola, bananas, strawberries and coconut. add peanut butter or almond butter for $2

Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded

$15.00+

Acai sorbet layered with granola, cacao nibs, chia seeds, peanut butter, blueberries, bananas and coconut, drizzled with honey

Blue Bowl

$11.00+

Blue spirulina sorbet, coconut chia pudding, seasonal berries, granola, coconut cream, banana, coconut shavings

Build Your Own Bowl

$6.00+

Pick your base: Acai or Blue Sorbet Pick your toppings: charged per item

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$4.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White (8oz)

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$6.00+

Turmeric Honey Latte

$6.00+

Bullet Proof

$6.00+

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$5.10+

Other Beverages

Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.95
Canned Nitro

Canned Nitro

$6.00
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$3.90
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00
Vive Shot

Vive Shot

$4.99
Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery

$6.50

OJ

$5.00+

Milk

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Sparkling Yerba Mate

Sparkling Yerba Mate

$4.00
Vybes Adaptogen Elixer

Vybes Adaptogen Elixer

$6.00

De La Calle Tepache

$4.99

Mad Tasty

$6.00

Pure Green Shot

$4.99
Barcode Juice

Barcode Juice

$5.00

Pastry/Food

Cookie

$3.25

Pesto Panini

$5.50

Turkey Panini

$5.50

Chorizo Panini

$5.50

Black Bean Wrap

$5.50
Right Mealz

Right Mealz

$15.50

Right Oatz

$12.00

Gf Banana Bread

$3.50

Roasted Veggie Quiche

$5.95Out of stock

Retail

Perfect Bar

Perfect Bar

$3.50
Super Pop Bar

Super Pop Bar

$3.50

Fruit

$1.00

Beef Jerky Stick

$4.00Out of stock

Mush Oats

$5.50

Barebell Bars

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portfolio Fit is a coffee and smoothie bar located in Belmont Shore, just steps off the beach, adjacent to Iconix Fitness. We specialize in protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, acai bowls and small healthy bites! Come by and check us out!

Location

4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

