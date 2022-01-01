Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Portfolio Coffeehouse Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2300 E 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Drip Coffee
Blended Coffee

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

Latte

Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Mocha

Mocha

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

White Mocha

White Mocha

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Manual Brew Coffee

Manual Brew Coffee

Seasonal Agave Rose Latte

Seasonal Agave Rose Latte

$0.80Out of stock

Espresso and textured milk, paired with Organic Agave syrup and Rose!

Seasonal Turmeric Latte

Seasonal Turmeric Latte

$1.10Out of stock

Espresso and Textured milk, with Turmeric powder and a touch of honey to slightly sweeten this smooth drink.

Seasonal Frosted Mocha

$0.80
Seasonal Cinn-Honey Latte

Seasonal Cinn-Honey Latte

$0.80
Seasonal White Rose Latte

Seasonal White Rose Latte

$1.05Out of stock

Stumptown Espresso, your choice of milk, creamy ghiradelli white chocolate sauce, and rose syrup topped with heart shaped sprinkles.

Seasonal Agave Lavender Latte

$0.80

Espresso and textured milk, paired with Organic Agave syrup and Lavender!

Seasonal Pistachio Rose Latte

Seasonal Pistachio Rose Latte

$0.80Out of stock

Espresso and textured milk, paired with Pistachio syrup and Rose!

Tea

Chai

Chai

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Loose Leaf Tea Latte

Loose Leaf Tea Latte

Seasonal Chai-Matcha

Seasonal Chai-Matcha

We bring green and black tea together in this unique seasonal drink. Try it Iced or Hot!

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.65+

Blended Drinks

Blended Coffee

Blended Coffee

Blended Green Tea Matcha

Blended Green Tea Matcha

$7.15+Out of stock
Orange Delight

Orange Delight

$5.15+Out of stock
Blended Chai

Blended Chai

$6.15+Out of stock
Blended Kids

Blended Kids

$4.15+

Alternative Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.95Out of stock
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.95
Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Juices

$6.99
Little Juice Shots

Little Juice Shots

$4.00Out of stock

Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.95Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.05Out of stock
Coconut Scone

Coconut Scone

$4.40Out of stock
Cranberry Citrus Scone

Cranberry Citrus Scone

$4.55Out of stock
Cinnamon Pull Apart

Cinnamon Pull Apart

$4.40Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.95
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.15Out of stock
Ham & Swiss Croissant

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.25Out of stock
Spinach And Artichoke Danish

Spinach And Artichoke Danish

$5.95Out of stock
Mango Cream Cheese Danish

Mango Cream Cheese Danish

$4.95Out of stock
GF Banana Bread

GF Banana Bread

$3.00
GF Almond Financier

GF Almond Financier

$5.95Out of stock
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.75Out of stock
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.75Out of stock

Dessert

Nutella Banana Handpie

Nutella Banana Handpie

$5.25
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$7.95Out of stock
Mixed Fruit Tart

Mixed Fruit Tart

$8.25
Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Blondie

Peanut Butter Blondie

$3.95
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.95Out of stock
Butter Brickle Blondie Bar

Butter Brickle Blondie Bar

$3.95Out of stock
Petite New York Cheesecake

Petite New York Cheesecake

$6.95
Strawberry Cobbler Bar

Strawberry Cobbler Bar

$3.95Out of stock
Carrot Cake Bar

Carrot Cake Bar

$3.95Out of stock
New York Coffee Cake

New York Coffee Cake

$4.25Out of stock
Petite White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Petite White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock
Creme Brulee Cheese Bar

Creme Brulee Cheese Bar

$3.95

Fruit

Banana

Banana

$1.00

Vegan Items

Vegan Donut (CK)

Vegan Donut (CK)

$3.25Out of stock
Vegan Almond Croissant (LC)

Vegan Almond Croissant (LC)

$5.25Out of stock
Vegan Cookie (Parchment)

Vegan Cookie (Parchment)

$4.55Out of stock
Vegan Conchas

Vegan Conchas

$4.50Out of stock
Vegan Morn Glory Muffin (FS)

Vegan Morn Glory Muffin (FS)

$4.95Out of stock
Vegan Pain Au Chocolat

Vegan Pain Au Chocolat

$4.95Out of stock
Giant VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon & Cheddar Mini Panini

Bacon & Cheddar Mini Panini

$5.25

Bacon, Cheddar, Egg Patty on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Roasted Turkey & Jack Mini Panini

Roasted Turkey & Jack Mini Panini

$5.25

Roasted Turkey, Cheese, Egg Patty, Arugula on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Sausage & Cheddar Mini Panini

Sausage & Cheddar Mini Panini

$5.25

Sausage Patty, Cheese, Egg Patty on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Chorizo & Provolone Mini Panini

Chorizo & Provolone Mini Panini

$5.25Out of stock

Chorizo Sausage Patty, Cheese, Egg White Patty on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Pesto & Muenster Panini

Pesto & Muenster Panini

$5.25

Vegetarian --- Cheese, Egg White Patty, Pesto Spread on English Muffin --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Vegetarian --- Egg, Roasted Pepper, Cilantro, Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla --- Served Hot from Panini Press with Side of Salsa

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$8.50

Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on Butter Croissant --- Served Hot From Panini Press

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on a CHOICE of Country White, Sprouted Wheat, Focaccia, or GF Bread --- Served Hot from Panini Press

Lorraine Quiche

Lorraine Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

4" Quiche Lorraine With Ham, Cheese, Onion

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

4" Veggie Quiche With Roasted Pepper, Zuchini, and Onions

Jalapeno Quiche

Jalapeno Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

4" Quiche Lorraine With Jalapeno, Cheese, Onion

Ham and Egg Biscuit

Ham and Egg Biscuit

$7.95Out of stock

Handmaid Biscuit with Fried Egg, Cheese, and Ham

Spinach and Egg Biscuit

Spinach and Egg Biscuit

$7.95Out of stock
Bacon and Egg Biscuit

Bacon and Egg Biscuit

$7.95Out of stock

Salmon Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$8.50

16 oz Bowl of Acai Sorbet --- Topped with Banana, Strawberry, Coconut Shavings, Granola

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

Peanut Butter Acai Bowl

$8.50

16 oz Bowl of Acai Sorbet --- Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Shavings, Granola, and Peanut Butter

Oatmeal

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

$3.95Out of stock
Goji Berry Oatmeal

Goji Berry Oatmeal

$3.95Out of stock
5 Berry Oatmeal

5 Berry Oatmeal

$3.95Out of stock

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.25Out of stock
Sunflower & Sesame Bagel

Sunflower & Sesame Bagel

$3.25Out of stock
Toma Cheese Bagel

Toma Cheese Bagel

$3.25Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

A La Carte Sides

Side of Chips

$2.25
Side of Cream Cheese

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.85

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.85

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Butter

$0.45

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side of Deli Turkey

$3.00

Side of Hummus

$1.00

Side of Scrambled Egg

$3.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Retail Coffee

Stumptown Hairbender

Stumptown Hairbender

$18.00Out of stock
Stumptown Decaf

Stumptown Decaf

$18.00
French Roast

French Roast

$18.00Out of stock
House Blend

House Blend

$18.00Out of stock
Stumptown Ethiopia

Stumptown Ethiopia

$18.00Out of stock
Stumptown Indonesia

Stumptown Indonesia

$18.00Out of stock

Rose Park Catalina in the Haze

$18.00Out of stock

Rose Park El Espresso

$18.00Out of stock

Misc. Retail

VintageT-Shirt

VintageT-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Portfolio Travel Tumbler

Portfolio Travel Tumbler

$15.00
Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$15.00

Art Work

$100.00

Jamie Kivisto Long Beach artists, currently residing in Sedona AZ. 8x8 mixed media paintings

Vintage Sweatshirt

$32.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee - Friendship -Community

Website

Location

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
Portfolio Coffeehouse image
Portfolio Coffeehouse image
Portfolio Coffeehouse image

Map
