Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

Portia's Diner

192 Reviews

$$

3269 N High St

Columbus, OH 43202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast Favorites

Bk Plate

$16.00

Burrito

$16.00

Half Burrito

$10.00

Burrito Bowl

$8.00+

Quinoa Bowl

$8.00+

Garden Bk

Waffles!

$10.00

French Toast

$6.00+

Bagel & Crm Chz

$6.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Misc

Lighter Side

Homefries

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Fruit

$5.00+

Granola

$6.00

Hash

$6.00

Scramble Egg

$3.00

Srambled Egg W Cheeze

$4.50

Scramble W Veg

$5.00

Sawsage

$2.00+

Black Beans

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Avo Egg

$2.00

Side Of Jam

$1.00

Side Of Almond Butter

$2.00

Add Coconut Yogurt

$1.00

Add Coconut Yogurt And Fruit

$2.00

Side Whipped Topping

$1.00

Side Coconut Bacun

$1.00

Oats

Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal 3

$7.00

Oatmeal 5

$8.00

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Overnight Oats 3

$7.00

Overnight Oats 5

$8.00

Granola

$6.00

Granola w yogurt

$7.00

Granola w yogurt and fruit

$8.00

Sandwiches / Wraps

Burger

$16.00

Sub

$9.00+

Gyro

$14.00

Dog

Out of stock

Calzahoney

$12.00

Sicilian

$12.00

BLT

$9.00

N'egg Salad Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Cheeze

$7.00

1\2 Gyro Tortilla Wrap

$9.00

Sweet N Purdy

$11.00

Misc

Soups

Carrot Ginger

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Veggie Soup

$4.00+

Broccoli

$4.00+

Salads

House Salad

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar's Salad

$8.00

1\2 Caesar

$5.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Portia's Potato Salad

$7.00

Slaw

$4.00

Egg Salad

$4.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

1\2 Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Dressing

$2.00

Sides

Mac

$7.00

Homefries

$3.00

Hash

$4.00

Scrambled "Egg"

$3.00

Sawsage

$2.00+

"Egg" Salad Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00+

Dressing

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Salsa Side

$2.00

Retail

HURRAW!

$5.00

Love Force Bar/bread

$4.50

Cafe Kreyol

$15.00

Xylichew

$2.50

Ol Dirty Sheets Hot Sauce

$7.00

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Extra HOT Sauce

$9.00

Drink Me CBD

$3.00

Sami's Sub Buns

$8.00

Tulsi Teas

$8.00

Rishi Teas

$10.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Sami's Chips

$5.00

Samis Bread

$6.00

Theo Chocolate Bar

$4.00

Coconut Bar

$2.50

Hu Bars

$6.00

Malama Mushrooms

$5.50

Treasure/celebrate/dream big Bar

$5.00

Tony's Lg

$6.00

Mini Choc = Exchange

$0.35

Love Force Kale Chips

$7.00

Mushroom Jerkey

$7.69

Louisville Jerky

$6.00

Mug

$10.00

Front

macaroon blondie

$2.00

macaroon choc

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

cheezecake

$7.00

Cheezecake Small

$6.00

Whipped Topping

$2.00

Citrus Parfait

$7.00

Macaroons 2 For 1 "Day Old"

$2.00

Back

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Mousse

$6.00

Chia Parfait

$6.00

Whipped Topping

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Pie

$6.00

Brownie

$4.00

Sweet Potato Brownie

$8.00

Sweet Potato Brownie

$8.00

Sweet Potato Brownie

$7.00

PIZZA

Sawsage Pizza

$20.00

Garden Gyro Pizza

$24.00

Breakfast Pizza

$30.00

Very Veggie

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Cheeze Pizza

$15.00

Apple Crisp Pizza

$18.00

Arugula Pesto

$20.00

Kurts Pizza

$28.00

Build Your Own

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3269 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202

Directions

Gallery
Portia's Diner image
Portia's Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
orange starNo Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
orange star4.4 • 1,623
1577 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Townhall - TH Short North
orange starNo Reviews
792 North High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
orange star4.7 • 1,529
914 W Broad St Columbus, OH 43222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Hank’s Texas BBQ
orange star4.4 • 153
2941 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
WoZ - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 60
4214 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston