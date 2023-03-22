Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portico Brewing Company 101 South Street

review star

No reviews yet

101 South Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Johnny Pomodoro

Shareables

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with salsa classico. Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Dairy Free

Half Sour Pickles

Half Sour Pickles

$5.50

Fresh pickles. Nice & crunchy. Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Dairy Free

Meatballs In A Cup

Meatballs In A Cup

$14.00

3 Meatballs served in our house made pomodoro sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Gluten Free

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$11.00

Our garlic knots are topped with garlic, herbs, parmesan, provolone & mozzarella. Served with either Pomodoro sauce or Pesto on the side. Vegetarian

Jumbo Wings

Dry Rub Wings

Dry Rub Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Our wings are marinated with our dry rub (not spicy), and then dusted generously before they are BAKED (not fried). Served with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Blazin' Buffalo Wings

Blazin' Buffalo Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Our blazin' buffalo wings are marinated with our dry rub (not spicy), and then dusted generously before they are BAKED (not fried). Then tossed in our classic buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free

James River BBQ Wings

James River BBQ Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Our wings are marinated with our dry rub (not spicy), and then dusted generously before they are BAKED (not fried). We then toss them liberally in James River BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Salads

Farro & Arugula Salad

Farro & Arugula Salad

$12.00

A Johnny's Takeaway classic it has made it's way to Charlestown & now Somerville. Farro mixed with baby arugula, shaved brussels sprouts, red grapes, parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette. Customize it any way you like! Gluten Free Option, Vegetarian, Dairy Free Option

Pizza Shop salad

Pizza Shop salad

$12.00

Homage to a classic salad served with shaved romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, smoked ham, pepperoncini, croutons & Italian vinaigrette. Customize it any way you like! Gluten Free Option, Vegetarian Option, Dairy Free

Subs

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00+

Made with fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic glaze and served on our braided roll. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll. Gluten Free Option, Vegetarian

JP Italian

JP Italian

$9.00+

Johnny Pomodoro's Italian is a classic mix of mortadella, salami, capicola, crispy prosciutto, provolone, shaved lettuce, confit tomato, hot peppers & zesty Italian vin. Served on our braided roll. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll. Gluten Free Option, Dairy Free Option

Pulled Chicken Salad

Pulled Chicken Salad

$7.00+

House made chicken salad is mixed with shaved red onion, grapes, shaved celery, and dijon. Topped with fresh arugula and served on a braided roll. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll. Gluten Free Option, Dairy Free

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

House made buffalo chicken salad is mixed with red hot sauce, and served with shaved lettuce, blue cheese dressing & blue cheese crumbles. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make it a panini if you like it warm! All subs can be made gluten free. Just select gluten free roll. Gluten Free Option, Dairy Free Option

Pizza

Pomodoro Cheese Slice

Pomodoro Cheese Slice

$5.50

Our classic tray pizza made with our house baked crust with pomodoro sauce & cheese. Vegetarian

Pepperoni Cup Slice

Pepperoni Cup Slice

$5.50

Our classic tray pizza made with our house baked crust with pomodoro sauce & cheese topped with pepperoni cups!

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Our kids mac & cheese is as classic as it gets. Not topped with anything green (herbs) our macaroni is mixed with an American cheese sauce. Delicious!

Uncrustables & Juice

Uncrustables & Juice

$4.00

Name speaks for itself! Comes with a Hug Barrel juice box

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side James River

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

N/A Drinks

N/A Beverages

La Croix

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft brewery with spacious taproom, kitchen and outdoor patio located in Boynton Yards, Somerville.

Location

101 South Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

