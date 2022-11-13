Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bagels

Portland Party Store

17 Reviews

$

607 E Grand River Ave

Portland, MI 48875

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
18" Pizza

BYO Pizza

12" Pizza

$9.30
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$12.00

18" Pizza

$13.75

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.45

Specialty Pizzas

House Specialty Pizza

House Specialty Pizza

$15.00+

Our most popular pizza

Carnivore Pizza

$15.00+

Taco Pizza

$15.00+
Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.00+
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

A Must Try!

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.90+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.90+

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00+

Maui Wowie Pizza

$15.00+

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00+
*Buffalo* Chicken Pizza

*Buffalo* Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

C.B.R. Pizza

$12.90+

Chicken #B.L.T.#

$15.00+
Chicken Fajita Pizza

Chicken Fajita Pizza

$15.00+

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.00+
Hot Pepper Pizza

Hot Pepper Pizza

$15.00+

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$15.00+
Roasted Garlic & Spinach Pizza

Roasted Garlic & Spinach Pizza

$15.00+
Spicy Taco Pizza

Spicy Taco Pizza

$15.00+
Pickle Pizza

Pickle Pizza

$15.00+
 Garlic & CHICKEN Pizza

Garlic & CHICKEN Pizza

$15.00+
Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$15.00+

Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$15.00+

Smoked Pork & Pickle Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Breadsticks

Plain Sticks

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Jalapeno Sticks

$7.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are made on a 6" Ciabatta Roll. Substitutions are allowed and price will adjust in your "Cart"

The C.B.R. Sandwich

$5.99

All Sandwiches are made on a 6" Ciabatta Roll. Substitutions are allowed and price will adjust in your "Cart"

The Grand Sandwich

$5.99

Hot Italian Sandwich

$5.99

Italian Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$5.99

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Triple Decker Sandwich

$5.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$5.99

BYO Sandwich

$5.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.49

House Salad

$6.49

Carnivore Salad

$6.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$6.49

Taco Salad

$6.49

Club Salad

$6.49

BYO Salad

$6.49

Wings

Regular Wings (10)

$9.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$9.99

Extra Dressing for Wings

$0.75

Breakfast Burritos

Ham & Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$5.18

Cajun Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.18Out of stock

Sausage Bacon Burrito

$5.18

Sausage & Bacon Burrito

$5.18

Crispitos

Chicken Cheese Crispito

$1.50

Chili Cheese Crispito

$1.50

Breakfast Crispito

$1.50

Crispito Add-ons

$0.59
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

607 E Grand River Ave, Portland, MI 48875

Directions

