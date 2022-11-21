PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

- Home
Savory Foods
Bacon Omelet Melt
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli
Lumberjack Breakfast Sandwich
Honey Ham, Cage-Free Eggs, and White Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin.
Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Bun with Breakfast Sausage, Cage-Free Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo.
Ellenos Marionberry Yogurt
Real Greek Yogurt prepared utilizing low heating, cooling and natural straining methods. Paired with carefully selected, properly sourced mix-ins like a fresh marionberry compote or vanilla bean. We can’t mix “meh” flavors into “WOW.” So, whenever possible, we source our fruit and toppings seasonally and locally.
Ellenos Vanilla Bean Yogurt
Real Greek Yogurt prepared utilizing low heating, cooling and natural straining methods. Paired with carefully selected, properly sourced mix-ins like a fresh marionberry compote or vanilla bean. We can’t mix “meh” flavors into “WOW.” So, whenever possible, we source our fruit and toppings seasonally and locally.
Oatmeal- G/F Blueberry Hazelnut
Bob's Red Mill's Blueberry and Hazelnut Cup features premium Pacific Northwest hazelnuts and real blueberries. Flax and chia seeds take the nutrition up a notch. Milled, mixed, packaged and tested in Bob's dedicated gluten free facility.
Oatmeal- G/F Brown Sugar and Maple
Bob's Red Mill combined the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup!
Oatmeal- G/F Apple Cinnamon
Bob's Red Mill's Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon cup is a tasty blend of gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, stone ground Scottish Oatmeal, nourishing flaxseed, nutritious chia seeds, real dried apple pieces and aromatic cinnamon. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, it’s gluten and dairy free.
Beyond Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
Hangry Vegan Wrap
Organic tofu, peanutty dressing, organic cilantro, organic carrots, organic red cabbage and organic red onion in a white tortilla wrap.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
Egg Salad Wedge Sandwich
Organic Whole Wheat Bread and Cage-Free Egg Salad.
Petunias Gluten Free & Vegan Pastries & Sweets
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Petunias)
A classic cookie with chocolate chips. Perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee!
Iced Sugar Cookie
Sugar cookie w/ naturally colored pink icing & rainbow sprinkles
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
Choc Chip Banana Bread
A customer favorite! This super moist treat pairs banana with chocolate chips.
Banana Oat Muffin
Banana muffin with oatmeal streusel, cinnamon and brown sugar 😊
Double Chocolate Muffin
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
A crumbly and moist cinnamon cake.
Maple Cinnamon Scone
Lightly spiced maple scone with a maple cinnamon glaze. 😊
Bagels With Spread
Plain Bagel
Our plain bagel is a perfect snack for any time of the day and a great companion for your cup of coffee. Top with your choice of spread.
Everything Bagel
When you can't settle on one flavor, go for the everything bagel. It has all of the best bagel toppings on one delicious bagel.
Donuts
Maple Bar
Sweet donut topped with rich maple glaze.
Apple Fritter
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
Bear Claw
A delicious donut with cinnamon and topped with a sweet glaze. It's also made in the shape of a bear paw, what more could you ask for?
Chocolate Raised Ring w/ Sprinkles
Sweet donut topped with chocolate frosting and best of all......SPRINKLES!!!!!
Flaky Pastries
Butter Croissant
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
Almond Croissant
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Almond Poppyseed
Moist almond poppyseed muffin topped with slivered almonds.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
A spiced pumpkin muffin filled with chocolate chips and topped with a chocolate streusel.
Double Lemon Muffin
This muffin should come with a warning, because it is straight addictive! The perfect balance of moist lemony cake and lemon infused glaze that has a hint of cream cheese and lemon zest. So good!
Scones
Raspberry Dessert Scone
Packed with raspberry preserve and topped with sugar crystals for both sweetness and texture.
Lemon Poppyseed Ginger Scone
Frosted lemon poppyseed scone with notes of ginger.
Oregon Marionberry Scone
Marionberries inside, dusted with sugar on the outside; a taste of the Northwest.
Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Scone
Delicious scone with chocolate chips and hazelnuts.
Glazed Pumpkin Scone
Fluffy scone recipe blended with pureed pumpkin and spices. Topped with a cream cheese icing and a hint of orange
Danish, Rolls & Assorted Favorites
Pecan Sticky Bun
Sweet breakfast roll filled with brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Tender coffee cake filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. The perfect companion for your coffee!
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
Delicious cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting. Even better served warm!
**Seasonal** Iced Gingerbread Breakfast Bread
This seasonal favorite has a strong ginger bite with notes of orange and spices.
Banana Walnut Bread
Banana bread, great any time of day. A customer favorite!
Marionberry Cream Cheese Cups
Danish style pastry filled with marionberries and cream cheese. Delicious!!
Classic Cookies
Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
Delicious crispy edges and wonderfully chewy in the middle. Warm this up to add melted chocolate chip to the combination that makes this cookie irresistible!
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Gingersnap Cookie
Our gingersnap cookie is full of flavor and just the right amount of chewy. The perfect companion for your coffee!
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cookie
Soft pumpkin cookie blended with currants and walnuts then topped with a browned butter sugar glaze.
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Café Au lait
Freshly brewed coffee with milk steamed to perfection. A classic! Choose between a light or medium roast.
Shaken Cardamom Cold Brew
Smooth and chocolaty cold brew coffee balanced with milk and paired with the aromatic sweetness of hand-crafted cardamom syrup by Holy Kakow.
Nitro Cold Brew
Sometimes you need just a little "extra". Our Nitro Cold Brew is here for you! Chocolatey and creamy effervescent deliciousness!
Cold Brew
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
Espresso Based Beverages
Espresso (Double Shot)
Our St.John's blend carries lovely orange flavors across your palate with satisfying notes of milk chocolate. If you prefer Decaf, our Tilikum Crossing offers a full -bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish.
Cortado
Cortado comes from the Spanish word “cortar” which means to cut. This delicious espresso beverage has steamed milk which in essence “cuts” the acidity of the espresso. This creamy drink consists of a 1:1 ratio of steamed milk to espresso.
Americano
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Latte
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
**Seasonal** Holiday Honey Latte
A wonderfully warming drink for the holidays. A balanced blend of honey and locally sourced organic cardamom syrup from Holy Kakow. Sweet and spicy!
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of espresso shots, steamed milk and your favorite spices of the season. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Cappuccino
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like none other. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Tea Beverages
Matcha Latte
A lightly sweetened, creamy and refreshing combination of ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.
Chai Latte
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
Iced Tea
We offer both a classic Black Iced Tea and a new caffeine-free seasonal offering, Hibiscus Mango, by none other than the illustrious Steven Smith Teamaker.
Steven Smith Hot Tea
Specialty tea of your choice steeped in hot water.
Tea Latte
A specialty tea of your choice steeped and topped with perfectly steamed milk.
Smith Teas On Tap
Sweet Blended Drinks
100% Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing and fruity! Your choice of Peach Pear Apricot, Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry Banana.
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Frappe
Our new take on the much-celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of our famous cold brew concentrate, milk and your favorite spices of the season blended to sweet perfection. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee.
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha Frappe
A seasonal favorite! Dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint, cold brew concentrate, and a secret ingredient combine to make this Peppermint Mocha Frappe like none other.
Coffee Frappe
Our coffee Frappe has a classic coffee milkshake flavor thanks to our amazing cold brew. If you're feeling like living on the edge, we can add whip cream for you too!
Mocha Frappe
Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
White Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
Caramel Frappe
A delicious, blended, cold drink made with cold brew coffee, milk and caramel. Top with whipped cream for an extra treat!
Vanilla Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) When you want a cool and sweet treat without the caffeine, this delicious frappe hits the spot. It tastes like vanilla ice cream!
Chocolate Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) A creamy and chocolate filled blended cold treat. Feeling fancy? Add some whipped cream on top!
Chai Frappe
Chai blended with milk provides the perfect balance of spicy and sweet!
Matcha Frappe
Matcha and milk blended together creates a refreshing and creamy treat!
Non-Caffeinated Prepared Drinks
Bottled & Canned Drinks
16.9 oz Bottled Water
Crystal Springs 0.5 liter purified water is filtered to remove impurities like chemicals and other contaminants. Enjoy the pure taste of purified water in a convenient on-the-go bottle.
Vive Shot
This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener. Whether your immunity is weakened by fatigue from travel, work-induced stress, or changes in the weather, these ingredients work together to fight for you.
Assorted Snacks
Banana
What can we say? It's a banana! Delicious?Yes. Full of Potassium? Yes. Should you buy one or two? Of course!
Redd Chocolate Bar
For the person who wants their chocolate fix with a healthy twist. Inside is everything you need to slay your day: clean proteins, belly-friendly probiotics and a suite of superfoods that do double duty as your beauty bag.
Redd Oatmeal Bar
These aren’t your mother’s stuffy oats. Nourishing oatmeal serves as the perfect base for power-packed superfoods, clean proteins and gut-loving pre- and probiotics. For packing a big punch, without standing over a stove.
Redd Peanut Butter Bar
Creamy, nutty, and perfectly craveable. More portable than a spoonful from the jar, yet stuffed full of plant-based proteins and holistic nutrition. Curb your hunger, check your wellness box, and kick your butt into gear. All in a few one-handed bites.
Redd Mint Choc Bar
The smoothness of chocolate, with a refreshing kick of minty flavor. Inside is everything you need to slay your day: clean proteins, belly-friendly probiotics and a suite of superfoods that do double duty as your beauty bag.
PCR Mints
Refresh your breath with this pocket-sized tin of mints!
Freshly Roasted Coffee Beans & Single Serve
**Seasonal** Holiday Roast 12oz bag
• Origin: Guatemala • Medium Roast • Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Spice, and Chocolate Our 2022 Holiday Roast comes from Maya Ixil, a cooperative of 205 small-scale indigenous farming families in the Ixil Triangle, in the NW highlands of Guatemala. Food 4 Farmers helps to diversify Maya Ixil coffee growers’ income sources by establishing and supporting beekeeping. This contributes to their livelihoods while promoting environmental resiliency. Portland Coffee Roasters will donate $1 for every 12oz bag sold, or $1 per wholesale pound sold, to support their efforts to cultivate a food-secure future for coffee-growing families and communities. We encourage you to visit food4farmers.org for more information
**Seasonal** Swift Brew 12oz bag
Our Swift Brew Cold Brew is a dynamic blend that gives this coffee a perfect balance of acidity, tannin and sweetness that are key elements for a smooth and flavorful cold brew. This delicious Seasonal Blend is suitable for most of the popular home-brewing methods, including French press, Chemex and the Toddy System.
Goose Hollow 12oz bag
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends.
St. John's 12oz bag
One of our signature blends needed to be named for a beautiful bridge in Portland, and there are few more beautiful than St. John’s. Dizzyingly high and radiant, it’s the perfect pairing with our vibrant, round coffee blend that carries lovely orange flavors across your palate. This blend is great as coffee as well as espresso.
Decaf Tilikum 12oz bag
Tilikum Crossing is one of Portland’s newest bridges in a city that’s famous for them. Portlanders are proud of the fact that it is the first major bridge in the U.S. that was designed to allow access to transit vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians but not cars. We named our signature Swiss Water® Process decaf blend after it—a full-bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish. It’s as distinctive as the bridge it’s named for. It is great as a decaf cup of coffee or a decaf espresso.
Organic Dark Sumatra 12oz bag
Dark Sumatra is a perfect, typical Sumatra. It has a big, heavy body that acts as a foundation for its earthy, sweet flavors and complex finish. We roast it dark to caramelize the sugars and bring out the natural sweetness. Delightfully rich.
Organic French Roast- Single Serve
The organic version of our French is quite sweet, with flavor notes reminiscent of molasses. The flavor lingers, thanks to a full body that comes as a result of the coffees from Honduras, Peru, and Mexico that make up this blend. Please note: All Single Serve cups come pre-ground and pre-packaged. Lingering, Molasses, Full Bodied 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Goose Hollow- Single Serve
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends. Deep, Milk Chocolate, Creamy 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Morning Blend- Single Serve
A coffee with bright acidity, a clean body, and notes of caramel in a crisp, balanced cup. This light roasted blend of coffees from Papua New Guinea and Peru is a perfect complement to your morning ritual, and a great way to start your day. Soft, Caramel, Silky 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Smith Tea Box
Morning Light-Seasonal Black Tea Blend
Awake to a festive gathering of delicious and highly sought-after teas, combining flavorful Ceylons, rich and caramelized North Indian Assams and high-grown Darjeeling teas with rosemary, black currant and a pinch of cassia. Whoa, tannenbaum. TASTING NOTES: Rosemary, cinnamon, black currant
Silent Night-Seasonal Herbal Infusion
A caffeine-free candy cane in a cup. Northwest-grown peppermint leaves waltzing in a winter wonderland of cinnamon, ginger, and sweet licorice. Tastes especially delightful when the weather outside is frightful. TASTING NOTES: Cinnamon, mint, licorice
Ho-Ho-Hoji-Chai -Seasonal Roasted Green Tea Blend
For a moment of true delight, we bring you this toasty blend of hojicha and traditional chai spices with a happy hint of chocolate. Very lightly caffeinated, it’s brimming with good cheer. TASTING NOTES: Chocolate, clove, stroopwafel
Masala Chai
In India, chai means sweetly spiced tea served with foamed milk. Ours combines second flush Assam teas with pungent ginger root, cassia, black pepper, cloves and cardamom to create a rich and spicy brew worthy of any chai wallah. TASTING NOTES: Ginger, cinnamon, cardamom
Black Lavender
A glorious bouquet of delicate French lavender paired with exquisite black Ceylon and lapsang souchong teas, fruity black currant and sweet vanilla. Handcrafted with great joie de vivre in the Smith atelier. TASTING NOTES: Crème Brûlée, leather, sweet berry wine
Assorted Sampler Pack
This lively selection of white, green and black teas and herbal infusions was packed to introduce your palate to the fresh and subtle flavors of Smith. You are sure to find your next favorite tea enclosed. (12 sachets)
Portland Breakfast
Big, strong and assertive, with notes of malt, leather, spice and a touch of peat. Not quite as astringent as other breakfast teas. Just rich, dark and perfect for a rainy Portland morning.
Rose City Genmaicha
A delicious Oregon twist on Japanese Genmaicha. Combines the light, nutty, flavor of roasted rice, with a grassy green tea character and rose petal finish--all softened by a kiss of sweet manuka honey.
Merchandise
PCR Beanie
This warm and comfortable green winter beanie hat features our logo and has a nice, relaxed fit. It will be your go-to once the temperatures drop. One size fits most.
People of Coffee Tote Bag
Bring the People of Coffee with you when you wear this tote bag. It is great for traveling, with shoulder-length handles that make carrying comfortable. Made from a durable cotton canvas, the bottom is accented in black to keep it looking good, even when it gets a little dirty. Size: 18w x 14h x 5d
Portland Coffee Roasters Baseball Cap
This Baseball Cap is a stylish way to get some shade while on the go. Made of cotton, these hats are soft, breathable, and comfortable, which makes them great all year round. They feature an unconstructed 6 panel design and an adjustable back strap so you can adjust for the perfect fit.
Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip
Scoop your coffee in style with this coffee scoop that acts as both a scoop and a clip to keep your coffee bag sealed and your beans fresh!
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz- Burgundy
When you're sipping a warm beverage on a chilly day, you want to be able to enjoy it with a mug that's just as cozy and delicious as the drink itself. And what better way to do this than with our 10oz Holiday diner mug? Whether you're planning on spreading cheer around the office or just want to snuggle up on the couch and read a book, this is the mug for you. Microwave safe and hand wash recommended. Enjoy the season in style!
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz-Blue
This beautiful limited run diner mug celebrates our annual Holiday Roast. Makes a great gift or stocking stuffer!
Diner Mug 10oz- Yellow
Rep your favorite coffee peeps at home or on the job with our branded diner mug.
Hydro Flask-21 oz Logo Yellow
Keep life moving and your coffee cold with our branded 21oz Hydro Flask bottle with Standard Flex Cap. It stashes easily into a small shoulder bag, your pack’s side pocket, or your car cup holder, and holds enough ice cold goodness to keep you going for hours without weighing you down.
Hydro Flask-16 oz Logo Black
16 oz Tumbler with TempShield™ double wall vacuum insulation is the perfect size to keep your iced coffee cold for up to 24 hours. When it’s time to unwind with an afternoon chai tea, it’ll stay piping hot for up to 6 hours. The narrow design feels comfortable to hold, and the insulated lid ensures your favorite drink stays just the way you like it.
24oz Portland Map Water Bottle
These Portland Map water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks are popular with residents and visitors alike. These make a great gift for your Portland obsessed friend (or for yourself).
Portland Coffee Roasters Hoodies
Portland Magnet
Portland sits along the convergence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers. Nicknamed the City of Roses and Bridgetown, the Portland cityscape is known for its many historic landmark bridges that connect its many distinctive western and eastern neighborhoods across the Willamette River. Created by Landmarks Unlimited. Inspired by a love of travel and exploration, Landmarks Unlimited's mission is to create elevated travel gifts and collectibles for the modern explorer seeking distinctive statement pieces.
Oregon Magnet
Boasting some of the most beautiful scenery in America, Oregon is home to rugged rocky coastlines, dense forests, fun cities, mountains, deep canyons, and desert landscapes. Featuring a sunset-inspired color palette, this pin uses high-quality enamel on a gold plated metal base. Created by Landmarks Unlimited. Inspired by a love of travel and exploration, Landmarks Unlimited's mission is to create elevated travel gifts and collectibles for the modern explorer seeking distinctive statement pieces.
Oregon Sticker
Show your love for Oregon and Portland Coffee Roasters with our new Oregon sticker. Made of thick, durable vinyl that resists scratches, water & sunlight. Use to decorate your favorite Nalgene, Hydroflask or other outdoorsy container.
PCR Logo Pin
This Logo pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters.
Chemex Pin
This Chemex-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Chemex brewing style.
Mr. Coffee Pin
This Mr. Coffee-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Mr. Coffee brewing style.
Espresso Portafilter Pin
This Espresso Portafilter Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Espresso brewing style.
French Press Pin
This French Press Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the French Press brewing style.
Brewer Pin 5 pack
These Brewer Pins were created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. These pins are made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and some of our favorite brewing styles. Pack includes the Logo Pin, the Chemex-Style Brewer Pin, the Mr. Coffee-Style Brewer Pin, the Espresso Portafilter Brewer Pin, and the French Press Brewer Pin.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:55 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:55 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:55 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:55 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:55 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:55 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Located at the end of Terminal C
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland Int’l Airport Space C2000A, Portland, OR 97218