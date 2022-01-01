PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

- Home
No reviews yet
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E
Portland Int’l airport Space T2511
Portland, OR 97218
Popular Items
Savory Food Options
Ellenos Marionberry Yogurt
Real Greek Yogurt prepared utilizing low heating, cooling and natural straining methods. Paired with carefully selected, properly sourced mix-ins like a fresh marionberry compote or vanilla bean. We can’t mix “meh” flavors into “WOW.” So, whenever possible, we source our fruit and toppings seasonally and locally.
Ellenos Vanilla Bean Yogurt
Real Greek Yogurt prepared utilizing low heating, cooling and natural straining methods. Paired with carefully selected, properly sourced mix-ins like a fresh marionberry compote or vanilla bean. We can’t mix “meh” flavors into “WOW.” So, whenever possible, we source our fruit and toppings seasonally and locally.
Oatmeal- G/F Blueberry Hazelnut
Bob's Red Mill's Blueberry and Hazelnut Cup features premium Pacific Northwest hazelnuts and real blueberries. Flax and chia seeds take the nutrition up a notch. Milled, mixed, packaged and tested in Bob's dedicated gluten free facility.
Oatmeal- G/F Brown Sugar and Maple
Bob's Red Mill combined the finest gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats and stone ground Scottish Oatmeal with the classic flavors of maple and brown sugar to create a delicious and nostalgic, nourishing treat—like oatmeal cookies in a cup!
Oatmeal- G/F Apple Cinnamon
Bob's Red Mill's Gluten Free Apple Cinnamon cup is a tasty blend of gluten free Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, stone ground Scottish Oatmeal, nourishing flaxseed, nutritious chia seeds, real dried apple pieces and aromatic cinnamon. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, it’s gluten and dairy free.
Bacon Omelet Melt
A golden ciabatta bun topped with cage-free eggs, a generous helping of bacon, white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli.
Lumberjack Breakfast Sandwich
Honey Ham, Cage-Free Eggs, and White Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin.
Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Bun with Breakfast Sausage, Cage-Free Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo.
Hangry Vegan Wrap
Organic tofu, peanutty dressing, organic cilantro, organic carrots, organic red cabbage and organic red onion in a white tortilla wrap.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
Petunias Gluten Free & Vegan Pastries & Sweets
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Petunias)
A classic cookie with chocolate chips. Perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee!
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Bittersweet & white chocolate chunks with locally made sea salt
Millionaire Bar
Coconut cashew butter crust, blueberry jam, toasted nuts, coconut & cinnamon. Cane sugar free.
Choc Chip Banana Bread (Petunias)
A customer favorite! This super moist treat pairs banana with chocolate chips.
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin (Petunias)
Lots o' chocolate. Chocolate muffin, chocolate chips. Yes please.
Bagels With Spread
Plain Bagel
Our plain bagel is a perfect snack for any time of the day and the perfect companion for your cup of coffee. Top with your choice of spread.
Everything Bagel
When you can't settle on one flavor, go for the everything bagel. It has all of the best bagel toppings on one delicious bagel.
Triple Cheese Bagel
Parmesan, Cheddar and Mozzarella make for a tasty three-cheese blend.
Blueberry Bagel
Delicious bagel with blueberries to add a touch of sweetness.
Donuts
Maple Bar
Sweet donut topped with a rich maple glaze.
Apple Fritter
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
Glazed Raised Ring
Light, fluffy and sweet.
Chocolate Raised Ring
Light, fluffy, sweet and covered in chocolate. Yes, please.
Flaky Pastries
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Marionberry Cobbler Muffin
These super moist and tender marionberry muffins are topped with a crunchy buttery streusel.
Double Chocolate Muffin
A decadent chocolate muffin with a generous amount of chocolate chips added making this a chocolate lovers dream!
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
A spiced pumpkin muffin filled with chocolate chips and topped with a chocolate streusel.
Scones
Raspberry Dessert Scone
Packed with raspberry preserve and topped with sugar crystals for sweetness and texture.
Oregon Marionberry Scone
Marionberries inside, dusted with sugar on the outside. This scone offers a taste of the Northwest and is a great companion to your cup of Joe.
Glazed Pumpkin Scone
Fluffy scone recipe blended with pureed pumpkin and spices. Topped with a cream cheese icing and a hint of orange
Assorted Favorites
Classic Cookies
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
Café Au lait
Freshly brewed coffee with milk steamed to perfection. A classic! Choose between a light or medium roast.
Shaken Cardamom Cold Brew
Smooth and chocolaty cold brew coffee balanced with milk and paired with the aromatic sweetness of hand-crafted cardamom syrup by Holy Kakow.
Nitro Cold Brew
Sometimes you need just a little "extra". Our Nitro Cold Brew is here for you! Chocolatey and creamy effervescent deliciousness!
Cold Brew
The cold brewing process replaces time with temperature. The end result is a smooth, cold and refreshing coffee that our customers can’t get enough of.
Espresso Based Beverages
Espresso (Double Shot)
Our St.John's blend carries lovely orange flavors across your palate with satisfying notes of milk chocolate. If you prefer Decaf, our Tilikum Crossing offers a full -bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish.
Cortado
Cortado comes from the Spanish word “cortar” which means to cut. This delicious espresso beverage has steamed milk which in essence “cuts” the acidity of the espresso. This creamy drink consists of a 1:1 ratio of steamed milk to espresso.
Americano
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Cappuccino
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Latte
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
**Seasonal** Holiday Honey Latte
A wonderfully warming drink for the holidays. A balanced blend of honey and locally sourced organic cardamom syrup from Holy Kakow. Sweet and spicy!
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our new take on the much celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of espresso shots, steamed milk and your favorite spices of the season. With notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Celebration Cake Latte
Nothing says special occasion like cake! Created by our barista, Chloe Davis, this latte is a sweet treat that turns any day into a celebration! Chloe Davis, who works at PDX DE cafe, won an internal barista contest with this drink recipe to be our featured espresso drink this Spring. "When I heard the drink was for the 25th anniversary, I wanted to come up with a way to share that celebratory feeling with our guests. It's so fun to see how excited people get about the little pop of rainbow."
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint and a secret ingredient that makes this Peppermint Mocha like none other. 8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Tea Beverages
Matcha Latte
A lightly sweetened, creamy and refreshing combination of ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.
Chai Latte
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
Iced Tea
We offer both a classic Black Iced Tea and a new caffeine-free seasonal offering, Hibiscus Mango, by none other than the illustrious Steven Smith Teamaker.
Steven Smith Hot Tea
Specialty tea of your choice steeped in hot water.
Tea Latte
A specialty tea of your choice steeped and topped with perfectly steamed milk.
Sweet Blended Drinks
100% Fruit Smoothie
Refreshing and fruity! Your choice of Peach Pear Apricot, Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry Banana.
**Seasonal** Peppermint Mocha Frappe
A seasonal favorite! Dark chocolate sauce, refreshing peppermint, cold brew concentrate and a secret ingredient combine to make this Peppermint Mocha Frappe like none other.
**Seasonal** Pumpkin Spice Frappe
Our new take on the much-celebrated fall favorite! A mixture of our famous cold brew concentrate, milk and your favorite spices of the season blended to sweet perfection. With notes of vanilla, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and all spice. The caramel-y brown sugar sweetness pairs perfectly with milk and coffee.
Coffee Frappe
Our coffee Frappe has a classic coffee milkshake flavor thanks to our amazing cold brew. If you're feeling like living on the edge, we can add whip cream for you too!
Mocha Frappe
Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
White Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
Caramel Frappe
A delicious, blended, cold drink made with cold brew coffee, milk and caramel. Top with whipped cream for an extra treat!
Vanilla Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) When you want a cool and sweet treat without the caffeine, this delicious frappe hits the spot. It tastes like vanilla ice cream!
Chocolate Crème Frappe
(Coffee free) A creamy and chocolate filled blended cold treat. Feeling fancy? Add some whipped cream on top!
Chai Frappe
Chai blended with milk provides the perfect balance of spicy and sweet!
Matcha Frappe
Matcha and milk blended together creates a refreshing and creamy treat!
Non-Caffeinated Prepared Drinks
Bottled & Canned Drinks
16.9 oz Bottled Water
Crystal Springs 0.5 liter purified water is filtered to remove impurities like chemicals and other contaminants. Enjoy the pure taste of purified water in a convenient on-the-go bottle.
Vive Shot
This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener. Whether your immunity is weakened by fatigue from travel, work-induced stress, or changes in the weather, these ingredients work together to fight for you.
Organic Lemonade
Made for year- round enjoyment, Satisfiers™ feature filtered, pristine water from a spring at the base of Mt. Hood, in the Oregon Cascades. For this simple, classic thirst quencher we use juicy organic lemons from California, and gently sweeten with agave. For natural hydration, it’s hard to beat good ol’ fashioned, pure squeezed lemonade like this. INGREDIENTS: Filtered Water, Lemon Juice,* Agave Syrup*, Monk Fruit*. *Certified Organic
Organic Orange Juice
Up here in the Pacific Northwest, we can’t grow our own oranges, so we find other organic growers in warmer, sunnier climates. For our pure squeezed OJ, we primarily use Valencias – the best juicing oranges in the world. Over 2lbs of oranges went into making this bottle of OJ. That’s a lot of sunshine for your body. CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS: Oranges, (Less than 20% Seasonally)Tangerines.
Organic Strawberry Super C
This drink features all natural Vitamin C with flavonoids, sourced from Certified Organic Amla, and Acerola – another of Nature’s best Vitamin C sources. To gain the most from this vibrant fruit, we use both a fresh purée and a power-dried powder.Rose Hips and a dash of dried Lemon Peel provide two more plant-based sources of Vitamin C and flavonoids. To this we add California Strawberries, and the juice of hand-picked Cherries from our own organic orchards here in Hood River, OR. CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS: Orange Juice, Strawberry Purée, Apple-Pear Juice, Cherry Juice, Acerola Purée, Agave Syrup, Vitamin C (Amla Extract & Acerola Powder), Lemon Peel, Rose Hips.
Assorted Snacks
Banana
What can we say? It's a banana! Delicious?Yes. Full of Potassium? Yes. Should you buy one or two? Of course!
Honey Stix
Our honey stix are the perfect treat when you want just a little somethin' somethin' that's sweet!
PCR Mints
Refresh your breath with this pocket-sized tin of mints!
Redd Mint Chocolate Bar
The smoothness of chocolate, with a refreshing kick of minty flavor. Inside is everything you need to slay your day: clean proteins, belly-friendly probiotics and a suite of superfoods that do double duty as your beauty bag.
Redd Oatmeal Bar
These aren’t your mother’s stuffy oats. Nourishing oatmeal serves as the perfect base for power-packed superfoods, clean proteins and gut-loving pre- and probiotics. For packing a big punch, without standing over a stove.
Redd Peanut Butter Bar
Creamy, nutty, and perfectly craveable. More portable than a spoonful from the jar, yet stuffed full of plant-based proteins and holistic nutrition. Curb your hunger, check your wellness box, and kick your butt into gear. All in a few one-handed bites.
Redd Chocolate Bar
Our classic flavor is anything but traditional. Think decadence, but formulated for your to-do list. Each bite serves up major energy in the form of plant-based protein, radiance-boosting nutrients and powerful superfoods.
Freshly Roasted Coffee Beans & Single Serve
**Seasonal** Holiday Roast 12oz bag
Medium Roast, Tasting notes: Brown Sugar, Spice and Chocolate This year we are featuring a coffee from the Maya Ixil co-op in the El Quiche region of Guatemala. We roast this special coffee to a medium level to bring out its chocolaty sweetness, with notes of brown sugar and spice. Our Holiday Roast coffee is the perfect coffee to celebrate the season while giving back! Each year, we offer a Limited Offering coffee deliciously crafted for the holidays and donate a portion of our sales to organizations that support people locally and globally. We’ve been connecting our Holiday Roast coffee to organizations that help people for the past 15 years now! This year, $1 will be donated to Food 4 Farmers for each 12oz bag sold!
Goose Hollow 12oz bag
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends.
St. John's 12oz bag
One of our signature blends needed to be named for a beautiful bridge in Portland, and there are few more beautiful than St. John’s. Dizzyingly high and radiant, it’s the perfect pairing with our vibrant, round coffee blend that carries lovely orange flavors across your palate. This blend is great as coffee as well as espresso.
Decaf Tilikum 12oz bag
Tilikum Crossing is one of Portland’s newest bridges in a city that’s famous for them. Portlanders are proud of the fact that it is the first major bridge in the U.S. that was designed to allow access to transit vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians but not cars. We named our signature Swiss Water® Process decaf blend after it—a full-bodied shot with notes of graham, caramel, and a clean finish. It’s as distinctive as the bridge it’s named for. It is great as a decaf cup of coffee or a decaf espresso.
Organic Dark Sumatra 12oz bag
Dark Sumatra is a perfect, typical Sumatra. It has a big, heavy body that acts as a foundation for its earthy, sweet flavors and complex finish. We roast it dark to caramelize the sugars and bring out the natural sweetness. Delightfully rich.
Goose Hollow- Single Serve
Goose Hollow, like the Portland neighborhood it’s named after, is a warm and inviting coffee. It’s roasted medium-dark, with an entrancing chocolate flavor that wins over everyone that tastes it. A full, creamy body rounds out the experience in one of our most popular blends. Deep, Milk Chocolate, Creamy 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Organic French Roast- Single Serve
The organic version of our French is quite sweet, with flavor notes reminiscent of molasses. The flavor lingers, thanks to a full body that comes as a result of the coffees from Honduras, Peru, and Mexico that make up this blend. Please note: All Single Serve cups come pre-ground and pre-packaged. Lingering, Molasses, Full Bodied 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Morning Blend- Single Serve
A coffee with bright acidity, a clean body, and notes of caramel in a crisp, balanced cup. This light roasted blend of coffees from Papua New Guinea and Peru is a perfect complement to your morning ritual, and a great way to start your day. Soft, Caramel, Silky 1x 12ct (12 cups total)
Smith Tea Box
Black Lavender
A glorious bouquet of delicate French lavender paired with exquisite black Ceylon and lapsang souchong teas, fruity black currant and sweet vanilla. Handcrafted with great joie de vivre in the Smith atelier. TASTING NOTES: Crème Brûlée, leather, sweet berry wine
Assorted Sampler Pack
This lively selection of white, green and black teas and herbal infusions was packed to introduce your palate to the fresh and subtle flavors of Smith. You are sure to find your next favorite tea enclosed. (12 sachets)
Portland Breakfast
Big, strong and assertive, with notes of malt, leather, spice and a touch of peat. Not quite as astringent as other breakfast teas. Just rich, dark and perfect for a rainy Portland morning.
Rose City Genmaicha
A delicious Oregon twist on Japanese Genmaicha. Combines the light, nutty, flavor of roasted rice, with a grassy green tea character and rose petal finish--all softened by a kiss of sweet manuka honey.
Merchandise
PCR Beanie
This warm and comfortable green winter beanie hat features our logo and has a nice, relaxed fit. It will be your go-to once the temperatures drop. One size fits most.
People of Coffee Tote Bag
Bring the People of Coffee with you when you wear this tote bag. It is great for traveling, with shoulder-length handles that make carrying comfortable. Made from a durable cotton canvas, the bottom is accented in black to keep it looking good, even when it gets a little dirty. Size: 18w x 14h x 5d
Portland Coffee Roasters Hoodies
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz- Burgundy
When you're sipping a warm beverage on a chilly day, you want to be able to enjoy it with a mug that's just as cozy and delicious as the drink itself. And what better way to do this than with our 10oz Holiday diner mug? Whether you're planning on spreading cheer around the office or just want to snuggle up on the couch and read a book, this is the mug for you. Microwave safe and hand wash recommended. Enjoy the season in style!
Holiday Diner Mug 10oz- Blue
This beautiful limited run diner mug celebrates our annual Holiday Roast. Makes a great gift or stocking stuffer!
Diner Mug 10oz- Yellow
Rep your favorite coffee peeps at home or on the job with our branded diner mug.
Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip
Scoop your coffee in style with this coffee scoop that acts as both a scoop and a clip to keep your coffee bag sealed and your beans fresh!
Hydro Flask-21 oz Logo Yellow
Keep life moving and your coffee cold with our branded 21 oz Hydro Flask bottle with Standard Flex Cap. It stashes easily into a small shoulder bag, your pack’s side pocket, or your car cup holder, and holds enough ice cold goodness to keep you going for hours without weighing you down.
Hydro Flask-16 oz Logo Black
16 oz Tumbler with TempShield™ double wall vacuum insulation is the perfect size to keep your iced coffee cold for up to 24 hours. When it’s time to unwind with an afternoon chai tea, it’ll stay piping hot for up to 6 hours. The narrow design feels comfortable to hold, and the insulated lid ensures your favorite drink stays just the way you like it.
Hydro Flask-16oz White
16 oz Tumbler with TempShield™ double wall vacuum insulation is the perfect size to keep your iced coffee cold for up to 24 hours. When it’s time to unwind with an afternoon chai tea, it’ll stay piping hot for up to 6 hours. The narrow design feels comfortable to hold, and the insulated lid ensures your favorite drink stays just the way you like it.
24oz Portland Map Water Bottle
These Portland Map water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks are popular with residents and visitors alike. These make a great gift for your Portland obsessed friend (or for yourself).
Oregon Magnet
Boasting some of the most beautiful scenery in America, Oregon is home to rugged rocky coastlines, dense forests, fun cities, mountains, deep canyons, and desert landscapes. Featuring a sunset-inspired color palette, this pin uses high-quality enamel on a gold plated metal base. Created by Landmarks Unlimited. Inspired by a love of travel and exploration, Landmarks Unlimited's mission is to create elevated travel gifts and collectibles for the modern explorer seeking distinctive statement pieces.
Portland Magnet
Portland sits along the convergence of the Columbia and Willamette Rivers. Nicknamed the City of Roses and Bridgetown, the Portland cityscape is known for its many historic landmark bridges that connect its many distinctive western and eastern neighborhoods across the Willamette River. Created by Landmarks Unlimited. Inspired by a love of travel and exploration, Landmarks Unlimited's mission is to create elevated travel gifts and collectibles for the modern explorer seeking distinctive statement pieces.
Oregon Sticker
Show your love for Oregon and Portland Coffee Roasters with our new Oregon sticker. Made of thick, durable vinyl that resists scratches, water & sunlight. Use to decorate your favorite Nalgene, Hydroflask or other outdoorsy container.
PCR Logo Pin
This Logo pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters.
Chemex Pin
This Chemex-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Chemex brewing style.
Mr. Coffee Pin
This Mr. Coffee-Style Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Mr. Coffee brewing style.
Espresso Portafilter Pin
This Espresso Portafilter Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the Espresso brewing style.
French Press Pin
This French Press Brewer pin was created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. This pin is made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and the French Press brewing style.
Brewer Pin 5 pack
These Brewer Pins were created through a partnership with local creators of all things rad, Pin House. These pins are made with hard enamel and detailed with a glossy finish. Custom-designed by our in-house team, to show your love for Portland Coffee Roasters and some of our favorite brewing styles. Pack includes the Logo Pin, the Chemex-Style Brewer Pin, the Mr. Coffee-Style Brewer Pin, the Espresso Portafilter Brewer Pin, and the French Press Brewer Pin.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:30 pm
Cafe D/E is located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
