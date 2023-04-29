Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portland Cider Company - Clackamas

No reviews yet

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road

Clackamas, OR 97015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Shareables

A SELECTION OF SHARABLE ITEMS.
Sea Salt Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$7.00

W/ remoulade, Malt Vinegar & Ketchup

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Toasted Italian roll with garlic butter, Parmesan & Pecorino cheeses. w/marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

W/ toasted sourdough

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

W/ cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, olive oil and grilled flatbread

Meat Balls

Meat Balls

$12.00

2 meat balls topped w/ marinara, Parmesan & Pecorino Cheese

Signature Fondue

$10.00

Our most popular shareable, a creamy fondue made with a variety of cheeses & our pub-exclusive Scrumpy cider. Plate includes sourdough bread, pickles, and an apple-date mustard for the full experience

Wings

$10.00

Lynda's Favorites

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$14.00

English sausages smothered in onion gravy. Served with fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer battered fresh fish, fries & classic sides: lemon, tarter, malt vinegar, ketchup

Shrubbery

We have a great selection of salads.
Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Croutons, Parmesan, lemon, anchovies, and black peppers

Arugula

Arugula

$12.00

Golden raisins, capers, red onion, toasted almonds, sea salt, Parmesan, Pecorino, Lemon & EVOO

Seasonal House

Seasonal House

$12.00

Assorted seasonal greens, veggies, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seeds, sprouts, Parmesan, w/ tahini vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$12.00

Romaine, cucumber, red onion, oregano, tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta, w/ red wine vinaigrette

Pizza

Margarita

Margarita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, basil, EVOO, Pecorino, and sea salt

Cheese

Cheese

$17.00

Tomato sauce, blend of: Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, & Pecorino

Peperoni

Peperoni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Peperoni & a blend of: Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, Parmesan, & Pecorino

Half & Half

$18.00

Half Peperoni & Half Cheese

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Honey chipotle glazed salmon, pickled red onions, radishes, cilantro, citrus salsa, watercress. Served with steamed rice

BBQ

BBQ

$20.00+

Smoked pork shoulder or brisket or both. Served with our apple cider bbq sauce, mac salad, pickles, roll & hot sauce. Gf if no mac salad & roll.

Old Fashioned Burger

Old Fashioned Burger

$16.00

10 oz patty topped w/ Tillamook Cheddar, onions, lettuce, pickles, mayo on a toasted bun. Served with fries

Thai Beef

Thai Beef

$19.00

Sautéed sliced filet w/ Fresno chilis, Thai basil, green onions, cilantro, peanuts, lime juice and soy (gf) served with steamed rice

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Carne Asada

$24.00

8oz grilled, sliced, and marinated bavette steak. Served with pico de gallo, rice, & beans. Topped with a cilantro lime butter

Sweet Treats

Finish your night with Dessert
Scrumpy Cake

Scrumpy Cake

$8.00

(21+ and older only) This tasty Bundt cake is made in-house. It is topped with chopped nuts & our house-made scrumpy sauce. served with a scoop of ice cream

Brownie Ala Mode

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.00Out of stock

House-made double chocolate brownie. Served warmed, ala mode, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Gelato

$4.00

Choice of chocolate, vanilla, or spumoni

Sorbet

$4.00

Lemon Sorbet.

TO-GO Cider

To-Go 64oz Growler Fill

64oz Growlers to go. You will have a prompt to let us know if you have your own growler to fill or want to purchase one of our PCC options.
Original Gold (Sorta Sweet) 64oz Growler Fill

Original Gold (Sorta Sweet) 64oz Growler Fill

$12.00

SORTA SWEET - 4.9% ABV. Another great flagship cider. Apple forward, balanced, sweet/tart, classic American cider.

Kinda Dry 64OZ Growler Fill

Kinda Dry 64OZ Growler Fill

$12.00

KINDA DRY - 6.9% ABV. Our flagship cider. Subtle apple notes, classic english cider style, balanced dryness, smooth & fruity.

Strawberry Pineapple Growler Fill

Strawberry Pineapple Growler Fill

$12.00

6% ABV. The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. Simmered in citrus, you’ll find tropical paradise in every sip.

Squeeze Play Growler Fill

Squeeze Play Growler Fill

$12.00

Citra & Amarillo hops, tangerine and lime juice with a pinch of salt.

True Brut Growler Fill

True Brut Growler Fill

$12.00

6.9% ABV Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.

Imperial Peach Tea 64oz Growler Fill

Imperial Peach Tea 64oz Growler Fill

$22.00

IMPERIAL PEACH TEA - 8.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches & crisp NW apples steeped with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

Imperial Dry Growler Fill

Imperial Dry Growler Fill

$22.00
Mcintosh 64oz Growler Fill

Mcintosh 64oz Growler Fill

$22.00
English Pub 64oz Growler Fill

English Pub 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

English Pub - 6% ABV. Traditional English Cider apple varieties from Yamhill Valley County, aged for 12 months, and blended with dessert apples.

Abby Apple Growler Fill

Abby Apple Growler Fill

$18.00
Dole Whip Growler Fill

Dole Whip Growler Fill

$18.00
POG Growler Fill

POG Growler Fill

$12.00

Prickly Punch

$16.00

To-Go 19.2oz Cans

A selection of ready to go cider in a traditional English proper pint size.
Kinda Dry 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Kinda Dry 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49
Crangerine 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Crangerine 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock
Holy Habanero 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Holy Habanero 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock
Passion Orange Guava 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Passion Orange Guava 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock
PDX Community 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

PDX Community 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

PDX Community Cider our 2022 version. ABV is 5.5%. This cider is made from the community.

Pumpkin Spice 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

Pumpkin Spice 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock
Tangerine Dreamsicle 19.2 oz Proper Pint Can

Tangerine Dreamsicle 19.2 oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49Out of stock

Tangerine Dreamsicle 6.2% ABV. Creamy, dreamy vanilla and tangy tangerine juice come together with Northwest apples for a nostalgic flavor flashback to hot summer days and cool orange creamsicles. Crafted with pure Singing Dog Vanilla made locally in Eugene, Oregon.

True Brut Proper 19.2oz Pint Can

True Brut Proper 19.2oz Pint Can

$4.49
Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$4.49
La Familia Hibiscus 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

La Familia Hibiscus 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49
La Familia Guayaba 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

La Familia Guayaba 19.2oz Proper Pint Can

$4.49

5.2 ABV. Their take on a Guava Aquas Frescas with a hard cider twist! We like to call it Cider Frescas; refreshing, lightly sweet with a tart bite from fresh guava and Northwest-grown apples.

Imperial dry proper pint

$6.10

Imperial peach tea

$6.10

To-Go 19.2oz Crowler

We have a nice selection of tapped ciders, that we can "crowler" for you on the spot. It is a 19.2 oz sealed can you can take on the go. Keep refridgerated and drink with in a week. Keep refridgerated and they will last a week.... if you don't drink them sooner.
Scrumpy Crowler

Scrumpy Crowler

$7.00

SCRUMPY - 9.2% ABV. Aged in Charred Oak barrels, Scrumpy has a rich depth with a hint of molasses.

Strawberry Pineapple Crowler

Strawberry Pineapple Crowler

$4.49

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE - 6% ABV. The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. Simmered in citrus, you’ll find tropical paradise in every sip.

Squeeze Play Crowler

Squeeze Play Crowler

$4.49
True Brut Crowler

True Brut Crowler

$4.49

TRUE BRUT - 6.9% ABV Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.

Peach Tea Crowler

Peach Tea Crowler

$6.10

IMPERIAL PEACH TEA - 9.5% ABV. Rich golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches & crisp NW apples steeped with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

Prickly Punch Crowler

Prickly Punch Crowler

$4.49
Imperial Dry Crowler

Imperial Dry Crowler

$6.10
Dole Whip Crowler

Dole Whip Crowler

$6.00
McIntosh Crowler

McIntosh Crowler

$5.59
Abby Apple Crowler

Abby Apple Crowler

$6.00
POG Crowler

POG Crowler

$4.49
English Pub Crowler

English Pub Crowler

$4.49

ENGLISH PUB- 6% ABV. Traditional English Cider apple varieties from Yamhill Valley County, aged for 12 months, and blended with dessert apples.

To-Go Packs

A selection of our Ciders to take home and enjoy.
Kinda Dry 4 Pack

Kinda Dry 4 Pack

$13.40

16oz 4 Packs of Kinda Dry

Original Gold 4 Pack

Original Gold 4 Pack

$13.40
Imperial Dry 6 Pack

Imperial Dry 6 Pack

$14.40

Imperial Dry - 8.5% ABV. Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.

Imperial Peach Tea 6 Pack

Imperial Peach Tea 6 Pack

$14.40
Kinda Dry Can 6 Pack

Kinda Dry Can 6 Pack

$13.40
La Familia Guava 6 Pack

La Familia Guava 6 Pack

$13.40
Strawberry Pineapple 6 Pack

Strawberry Pineapple 6 Pack

$13.40

To-Go Bottled Cider

Union Jack

$13.00

Union Jack - 6.9 ABV. It is a truly authentic English cider made from traditional cider apples grown here in Oregon, cold fermented over months and aged for over a year. This still, dry cider is a balanced, complex array of fruit flavors with soft tannins that compliment, and not over power, giving it a rich body and dry finish.

Perfect 10

Perfect 10

$7.00

Perfect 10 - 10% ABV. Crafted in the style of a traditional English Scrumpy or Imperial Cider, with a clean and rich Northwest finish. It’s a blend of 100% NW apples, fermented cold and slow to preserve fresh apple flavors and aromas. The cider makers allow the cider to rest for more than two months to further develop the rich flavors. The cider is then sweetened with a touch of juice and balanced with a little acidity to round out the higher tannin profile.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Did you hear? We are reopened for limited hours. They are adjusting weekly right now, while we get our sea legs back.

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road, Clackamas, OR 97015

