Portland Cider Company - Clackamas
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Did you hear? We are reopened for limited hours. They are adjusting weekly right now, while we get our sea legs back.
Location
8925 Southeast Jannsen Road, Clackamas, OR 97015
