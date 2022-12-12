Restaurant header imageView gallery

Porto Bella Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

9770 S MILITARY TRL

Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$3.00

Artichokes Francese

$11.00

Broccoli Di Rabe

$10.50

Calamari Friti

$13.00

Crab-Stuffed Portobella Mushrooms

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes And Roasted Peppers

$13.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Full Dozen Garlic Rolls

$4.00

Grilled Bruschetta

$9.00

Grilled Portobella Mushrooms

$9.00

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$13.00

Portobella Parmigiana

$10.50

Portobella Veggie Stack

$12.50

Salads & Soup

Antipasto

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Milano Salad

$15.00

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Baby Green Salad

$11.00

Portobella Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Soup

$6.00+

Pasta

Bolognese Sauce Pasta

$16.50

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$21.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.50

Gnocchi Romano

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Filleto Di Pomodoro

$21.00

Linguine Alla Vongole

$20.00

Marinara Sauce Pasta

$15.50

Meatballs & Pasta

$16.00

Mushroom Sauce Pasta

$16.50

Pasta & Broccoli

$20.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Sicilian-Style

$22.00

Sausage & Pasta

$16.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$20.00

Tortolini Pomodoro

$20.00

Tortolini Rustica

$20.00

Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

$17.50

Cheese Ravioli

$17.50

Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$17.50

Eggplant Alla Mama

$21.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Eggplant Rollantini

$20.00

Lasagna

$17.50

Manicotti

$17.50

Sausage , Peppers & Onions Parmigiana

$17.50

Stuffed Shells

$17.50

Tour Of Italy

$20.50

Chicken

Chicken Arrabbiata

$24.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

Chicken Camile

$25.00

Chicken Fiorella

$24.00

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Chicken Gorgonzola

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken Monte Cristo

$24.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Picatta

$22.50

Chicken Portobella

$25.00

Veal

Veal And Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Veal Cutlet And Peppers Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal Cutlet Milanese

$22.00

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$23.00

Veal Francese

$24.50

Veal Madalena

$25.00

Veal Picatta

$24.50

Veal Portobella

$25.00

Veal Scallopini Marsala

$25.00

Pesce

Calamari Marinara

$23.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Snapper Francese

$27.00

Mussels And Clams

$24.00

Poached Salmon

$22.95

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$28.00

Shrimp Di Puttanesca

$28.00

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Shrimp Marinara

$28.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.00

Shrimp Provencal

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$24.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$24.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$34.00

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

Sausage Pepper Sub

$12.00

Steak And Provolone

$13.00

Veal Cutlet Sub

$12.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Veal Pepper Parmigiana Sub

$13.00

Veal Pepper Sub

$12.00

Cold Subs

Ham And Cheese Sub

$11.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Salami And Cheese Sub

$11.00

Tuna Sub

$11.00

Pizzas

2 Slices and Drink

$6.95

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Individual Pizza

$11.00

Large Bianco

$22.00

Large Calzone

$17.95

Large Caprese

$23.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Large Eggplant Parm Pizza

$23.00

Large Florentine

$22.00

Large Fungi

$22.00

Large House Pizza

$23.00

Large Quattro Formaggio

$22.00

Large Stromboli

$19.95

LG Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Lg white pizza

$22.00

Monday LG Cash Pizza

$11.95

Pepperoni Roll

$13.95

Sicilian Bianco Pizza

$24.00

Sicilian Florentine Pizza

$24.00

Sicilian House Pizza

$25.00

Sicilian Pizza

$19.00

Sicilian Pizza Fungi

$24.00

Sicilian Quatro Fromaggio

$24.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Small Bianco

$21.00

Small Calzone

$13.95

Small Caprese

$22.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Small Eggplant Parm Pizza

$22.00

Small Florentine

$21.00

Small Fungi

$21.00

Small House Pizza

$22.00

Small Quattro Formaggio

$21.00

Small Stromboli

$14.95

Side Items

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.95

French Fries

$5.95

Side Broccoli

$6.50

Side Mixed Veggies

$6.95

Side Of Meatballs

$7.95

Side Of Pasta

$7.95

Side Sausage

$7.95

Spinach

$6.95

Desserts

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.95

CANOLI

$3.50

TIRAMISU

$6.95

CARROT CAKE

$6.95

CHEESCAKE

$6.95

LEMONCELLO

$6.95

GELATO

$6.95

Lunch Menu

Lunch Veggies Stack

$9.95

Lunch Mussels Marinara

$9.50

Lunch Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Lunch Calamari

$9.50

Lunch Meatball (3)

$6.95

Lunch Sausages (2)

$6.00

Lunch French Fries

$6.95

Lunch Mixed Vegetabless

$6.95

Lunch Broccoli

$6.50

Lunch Broccoli Rabe Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Lunch Side Of Pasta

$6.96

Spinach

$6.95

Lunch Soup of the Day

$5.50+

Lunch Greek Salad

$9.50

Lunch Caesar Salad

$9.50

Lunch Porto Bella Salad

$10.50

Lunch Gorgonzola Salad

$9.50

Lunch Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.95

Lunch Antipasto For One

$9.50

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Lunch Fresh Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella

$10.25

Lunch Gorgonzola Melt

$10.50

Lunch Grilled Porto Bella Sandwich

$10.50

Lunch Port Bella Veggies

$10.50

Lunch Make Your Own Pasta

$10.95

Lunch Penne Quattro Formaggio

$10.95

Lunch Fettuccini Gorgonzolla

$10.95

Lunch Penne Alla Vodka

$10.95

Lunch Pasta & Broccoli

$10.95

Lunch Penne Fillto De Pomodoro

$10.95

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.95

Lunch Shrimp Marinara

$13.05

Lunch Sausage Pepper & Onion

$11.95

Lunch Gnocchi Romano

$12.95

Lunch Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$12.95

Lunch Broccoli Rabe& Sausage

$12.95

Lunch Linguine Alla Vongole

$13.95

Lunch Parmigana

$11.95+

Lunch Stuffed Shells

$10.50

Lunch Manicotti

$10.50

Lunch Baked Zitti

$10.95

Lunch Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Lunch Veal & peppers

$11.95

Lunch Lasagna

$10.95

Lunch Eggplant Alla Mama

$12.95

Lunch Eggplant Rollatini

$12.95

Lunch Chicken Provencal

$12.95

Lunch Chicken marsala

$12.95

Lunch Chicken Fiorella

$12.95

Lunch Chicken Gorgonzola

$12.95

Lunch Chicken francese

$13.95

Lunch chicken Calabria

$13.95

Lunch Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Lunch Veal Marsala

$14.95

Lunch Veal Francese

$14.95

Specials

The Sicilian sub

$12.95

Mussels fra do avolo

$15.95

Chicken sorrentino

$14.95

Snapper francese

$17.95

1\2 meatballparmsub n cup of soup

$11.95

Fig glazed salmon salad

$15.95

Shrimp goronzola

$27.95

Veal spezzatini

$27.95

Sea food cioppino

$31.95

Chicken sorrentino

$25.95

Snapper Fiorella

$28.95

Reds

MERLOT, AVA GRACE

$8.00

MERLOT J.LOHR

$8.00

PINOT NOIR, JULIA JAMES

$9.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, AUSPICION

$8.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JLOHR

$8.00

SHIRAZ, JAM JAR

$8.00

CHIANTI, CAMPOBELLO

$8.00

MALBEC, RUCA

$8.00

MASI CAMPOFIORIAN

$10.00

Whites

pinot grigio, alverdi

$8.00

CHARDONNAY. JULIA JAMES

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, BABICH

$9.00

MOSCATO D'ASTI

$8.00

RIESLING, RELAX

$8.00

House WInes

House Wine Glass

$8.00

HOUSE WINE HAPPY HOUR

$8.00

CARAFE WINE

$20.00

Red | Bottled

BTL MERLOT, AVA GRACE

$28.00

BTL MERLOT J.LOHR

$32.00

BTL PINOT NOIR, JULIA JAMES

$35.00

BTL PINOT NOIR , CHLOE

$24.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON, AUSPICION

$28.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JLOHR

$32.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SUBSTANCE

$32.00

BTL ZINFANDEL, BONESHAKER

$28.00

BTL SHIRAZ, JAM JAR

$28.00

BTL CHIANTI, CAMPOBELLO

$24.00

BTL CHIANTI CLASSICO, CARPINETO

$39.00

BTL CHIANTI CLASSICO, RISERVA

$49.00

BTL SANGIOVESE, ALVERDI

$24.00

BTL SANGIOVESE, RISERVA

$48.00

BTL MALBEC, RUCA

$24.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN, CARPINETO "DOGAJOLO"

$32.00

BTL MASI CAMPOFIORIAN

$35.00

BTL BAROLO, VIBERTI "BUON PADRE"

$80.00

BTL BRUNELLO DI MONTALEINO, CARPINETO

$90.00

BTL AMARONE, CESARI

$80.00

White | Bottled

BTL Prosecco, ITALY

$9.00

BTL pinot grigio, alverdi

$24.00

BTL pinot grigio, BANFI

$32.00

BTL CHARDONNAY. JULIA JAMES

$24.00

BTL CHARDONNAY. BANFI

$28.00

BTL CHARDONNAY, AUSPICION

$39.00

BTL GAVI DI GAVI, VILLA ROSA

$32.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC, BABICH

$28.00

BTL MOSCATO D'ASTI

$24.00

BTL RIESLING, RELAX

$24.00

Half Wines

PINOT GRIGIO, HALF BOTTLE

$12.00

CHIANTI, CARPINETO HALF BOTTLE

$12.00

Domestic

COORS

$3.95

Imported

PERONI

$4.95

STELLA

$4.95

BUD LITE

$3.95

BUDWEISER

$3.95

YENGLING

$3.95

MICHELOB

$3.95

HEINEKEN

$3.95

CORONA

$3.95

AMSTEL

$4.95

PELEGRINO WATER

$8.95

COORS

$3.95

BLUE MOON

$3.95

GUINESS

$3.95

SAMUEL ADAMS

$4.95

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffe

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Expresso

$2.95

Cappucino

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Porto Bella Italian Restaurant with 30 years in the business. Best italian food in Boynton Beach Area. Come in and enjoy!

9770 S MILITARY TRL, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

