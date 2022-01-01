Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portobello's

review star

No reviews yet

150 S Main St

Salinas, CA 93901

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Portabella Sandwich
Veggie Wrap
Pint Black Bean And Corn Salad

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$5.95

Granola

$5.75

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Cup Of Yogurt

$3.50

Yoghurt Parfaits

$4.95

Traditional

$13.95

Ranch Hand

$14.95

Breakfast Quiche

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

222

$13.50

Sun Up Breakfast

$13.50

Side Quiche

$9.95

Stack

$7.25

Shorty

$6.50

1 Pancake

$4.50

3 Pancakes

$11.00

Two Pieces French Toast

$7.25

Three Pieces French Toast

$8.95

1'French Toast

$5.25

Bacado Omelette

$14.50

OLE' Omelette

$13.95

Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Salinas Valley Omelette

$13.95

Chile Relleno

$13.95

California Omelette

$13.95

Build Your Own

$9.00

Denver Omelette

$14.50

ABC Frittata

$12.95

Salmon Frittata

$14.95

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Sausage

$3.95

Side Ham

$3.95

One Egg

$1.75

Two Eggs

$3.25

Three Eggs

$4.25

Toast Side

$2.25

Grilled Potatoes

$4.50

1 Slice Bacon

$1.50

1 Sausage

$1.50

Quiche

$5.25

Bowl Of Fruit

$5.50

Avocado

$1.50

Baguette Toasted

$1.00

Fries

$3.95

Side Of Fruits

$4.50

Mixed Berries

$4.50

Lunch

Grab N Go Sandwich

$8.00

Grab N Go Salad

$8.00

Vietnamese Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Calamari Strips

$10.00

Pile Of Sweet Potato

$7.50

Pile o' Fries

$7.00

BZ Veggie Sticks

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Special Soup

MINI QUICHE 3 INCH

$3.50

9 Inch Bacon, Tomatoes And Spinach Quiche

$20.00

Quiche Lorraine 9" Inch

$20.00

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Cup Soup and Salad

$8.25

Bowl Of Soup And Salad

$10.25

Quart Of Soup

$9.95

Bacon, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato Quiche

$11.50

Artichoke, Tomato Quiche

$11.50

Mild Ortega Chili Quiche

$10.95

Lorraine With Ham Quiche

$11.50

Jalapeno Sausage

$11.50

Jalapeno Sausage

$11.50

2 Salad Combo

$11.50

3 Salad Combo

$13.95

Plate Of Greens

$9.95

Plate Of Greens With Chicken

$13.95

Plate Of Greens With Salmon

$15.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Side Of Chicken

$4.50

Side Of Salmon

$8.95

Portobello Mushroom Only

$6.00

SIDE OF GREEK SALAD PLACED IN A SMALL PLATTER

Large Orzo Salad Platter

$48.00

Large Asian Cabbage Salad Platter

$48.00

Side Picnic Potato Salad

$4.50

Side Orzo Pasta Salad

$4.50

Side Pesto Salad

$4.50

Side Broccoli Salad

$4.50

Side Greek Pasta Salad

$4.50

Side Asian Noodle Chicken

$4.50

Side Black Bean And Corn Salad

$4.50

Side Peanutty Coleslaw

$4.50

Side Fruit Salad

$4.50

Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$4.50

Side Asian Cabbage

$4.50

Assorted Salad

$4.50

Beet Salad

$4.50

Tortelinni Salad

$5.95

Quinoa Salad

$4.50

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Seasonal Salad

$4.50

Side Green Salad

$4.50

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$5.00

Mushroom Salad

Mushroom Salad

$4.50

KALE AND BEANS SALAD

$4.50

Mixed Fruit

$4.50

Mixed Berries

$4.50

SIDE OF BROCCOLI SALAD PLACED IN A SMALL PLATTER

SIDE OF MIXED FRUIT PLACED IN A SMALL PLATTER

SIDE OF GREEK SALAD PLACE IN A SMALL PLATTER

Pint Picnic Potato Salad

$8.25

Pint Orzo Pasta Salad

$8.25

Pint Pesto Salad

$8.25

Pint Broccoli Salad

$8.25

Pint Greek Pasta Salad

$8.25

Pint Asian Noodle Chicken

$8.25

Pint Black Bean And Corn Salad

$8.25

Pint Peanutty Coleslaw

$8.25

Pint Fruit Salad

$8.25

Pint Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$8.25

Pint Asian Cabbage

$8.25

Bowl Of Fruit

$8.25

Beets Salad Pint

$8.25

Barley Salad

$8.25

Green Salad

$5.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.95

California Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.95

Classic Cuban

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Hot Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Portabella Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Milano Sandwich

$13.50

Big Bird Sandwich

$12.95

French Dip Sandwich

$15.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Bacado Sandwich

$13.95

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted Eggplant Sandwich

$12.95

Albacore Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Calamari Steak Sandwich

$15.50

B.L.T.

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Quesadilla

$7.95

Big Ruben

$12.95

Cali Steak Torta

$13.50

Fish And Chips

$16.00

BZ Portobello Sandwich

$12.95

BZ ROASTED EGGPLANT SANDWICH

$12.95

BZ Beyond Burger

$14.50

BZ Spinach Tortilla Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only /Placed In a Bento Box / No Sides

$13.50

Hero

$14.95

Cobb Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Cold

$13.50

Castroville Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Assorted Sandwich

$9.00

Wrap of the Day

$11.95

1/2 Wrap of the Day

$7.50

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap

$10.95

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

HERO Placed In A Bento Box / No Side

$14.95

VEGGIE WRAP PLACE IN A BENTO BOX / No Side

$10.95

Assorted Sandwiches / 5xVegetarian Wraps / 25x Assorted

$9.00

All Sandwiches Cut In Halves And Wrapped In Plastic Wrap.

Classic Burger

$13.50

Cheeseburger W/ Cheddar

$14.50

Bacon Swiss Burger

$15.50

Avocado Jack Burger

$15.50

Ortega Jack Burger

$15.50

Blue Burger

$15.50

Burger Patty

$7.25

Chips

$2.50

Popcorn

$3.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Assorted Chips

$2.50

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burgers

$10.00

Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Pasta Spag Marinara

$12.00

BZ Portobello Sandwich

$12.95

BZ Roasted Eggplant Sandwich

$12.95

BZ Spinach Tortilla Wrap

$10.95

BZ Beyond Burger

$14.50

BZ Avocado Toast

$11.95

Dinner

Surf N Turf Ribye

$32.00

Classic Ribeye

$32.00

Braised Short Ribs

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Seafood Pasta

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Jambalaya

$20.00

Stuffed Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Vegetarian Plate

$22.00

BZ Portobello Bowl / Whole Order

$16.95

BZ Portobello Bowl 1/2 Order

$11.95

BZ Primavera Pasta / Whole Order

$15.95

BZ Pasta Primavera. / Half Order

$10.95

BZ Pesto Pasta. / Whole Order

$15.95

BZ Pesto Pasta Half Order

$10.95

BZ Beyond Burger

$14.50

TENDERLOIN OF BEEF WITH MASHED POTATOES AND CREAMED SPINACH

$38.00

Tortelini Salmon

$19.00

Test

Calamari Strips

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Pile O Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Pok Pok Wings

$11.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Beef Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Pile Of Sweet Potato

$7.50

Bbq Wings

$10.00

Vegetable Plate

Veggie Plate

$9.50

VIETNAMESE WINGS

$10.00

BZ Veggie Sticks

$7.95

Pork Belly

$12.00

Charcuterie Board Special

$40.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Spicy Hawaiian BBB Pork

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

MARGARITA PIZZA

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids pasta

$10.00

Kids Burgers

$10.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.95

Classic Cuban

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Portabella Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip Sandwich

$16.95

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$12.95

Albacore Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Calamari Steak Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

DONT MAKE !!!

Classic Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Money Burger

$16.00

Bacon Guacamole Burger

$16.00

The Portobello Burger

$16.00

Burger Patty

$7.25

Special Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Cup Soup and Salad

$8.25

Bowl Of Soup And Salad

$10.25

Bacon, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato Quiche

$11.50

Artichoke, Tomato Quiche

$11.50

Mild Ortega Chili Quiche

$11.50

Lorraine With Ham Quiche

$11.50

Jalapeno Sausage

$9.95

Jalapeno Sausage

$10.95

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Side Beets Salad

$3.25

Seasonal Salad

$5.95

Soup and Salad

$8.75

Plates Of Greens

$8.75

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.95

Green Salad

$8.75

Caesar Salad

$6.45

Side Picnic Potato Salad

$3.25

Side Orzo Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Pesto Salad

$5.00

Side Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Asian Noodle Chicken

$3.25

Side Black Bean And Corn Salad

$5.00

Side Peanutty Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Fruit Salad

$3.25

Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Asian Cabbage

$5.00

Red Beets Salad

$5.00

Pint Picnic Potato Salad

$6.25

Pint Orzo Pasta Salad

$6.25

Pint Pesto Salad

$6.25

Pint Broccoli Salad

$6.25

Pint Greek Pasta Salad

$6.25

Pint Asian Noodle Chicken

$6.25

BZ Pint Black Bean And Corn Salad

$6.50

Pint Peanutty Coleslaw

$6.25

Pint Fruit Salad

$6.25

Pint Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$6.25

Pint Asian Cabbage

$6.25

Bowl Of Fruit

$5.50

Tortillini Salad

BZ Turmeric Salad

$6.50

BZ Red Bet Salad

$6.50

BZ Grilled Mushroom Salad

$6.50

BZ Wheat Barley

$6.50

BZ Wheat Barley

$6.50

BZ Three Bean Salad

$6.50

Red And White Quinoa

$6.50

Daily Special

Fried Chk Dinner

$21.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Beef N Veggie Stir Fry

$16.00

Grilled Salmon With Mango Habanero Sauce

$22.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Bbq Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Roasted Turkey Melt

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

$14.00

V2.0 Chicken Milano

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Shortrib Slidders

$12.00

Citrus Portobello

$8.00

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.00

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.00

Parm Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brown Rice Bowl

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Short Rib Taquitos

$16.95

Shortrib Pasta

$22.00

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Philly Cheese

$14.00

Bread Platter

$12.00

Braised Short Taquitos

$14.95

A La Carte Sandwich For Platter

$12.00

Large Tray Salad

$48.00

Small Salad Platter

$24.00

Birria Calzone

$15.00

Seafood Tacos

$18.00

Quiche Whole

$20.00

Beef & Vegetable Stir Fry

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

Tripple Berry Stuffed Cheese Frenchtoast

$9.00

YOGHURT

$3.50

Biscuits, Gravy W/ Eggs And Meat Options

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Ribeye Breakfast

$28.00

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Skirt Steak Fritata

$16.00

Big Mauri Omelete

$15.00

Country Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Side Gravy And Biscuitt

$6.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Country Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Meat Lovers Breakfast

$15.00

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

BZ Avocado Toast

$11.95

Baz Whole Grain Granola

$8.50

Steak And Eggs

$28.00

Peaches And Cream Pancake

$16.00

Peaches And Cream French Toast

$16.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Can Sparkling Water

$2.50

Super Bev

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Juice

$3.50

House Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Choco

$4.95

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Glass Of Juice

$2.75

10oz Glass Of Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$4.50

RNDC PICK UP 1CASE HIGH NOON

$48.00

Peligrino

$3.50

Strawbberry Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Cup To Go 15

$4.00

Desserts

Cookie

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Chocolate Tort

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Lemon Bar

$4.95

Blueberry Bar

$4.95

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Bar

$4.95

Whole Cheesecake

$35.00

Whole Chocolate Tort

$40.00

Whole Bread Pudding

$26.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Peanut Butter Stack

$4.95

Doz Cookies

$18.00

Caramel Cake

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Moscato Berry Tiramsu

$7.95

Apple Bavarian Tart

$7.95

Chocolate Caramel Bar

$4.95

Mocha Crunch Bar

$4.95

Blondie Bar

$4.95

Dozen Cookies

$24.00

Italian Desert Platter

$16.00

Pecan Tart

$7.00

Whole Bread Pudding

$25.00

Berry Creamy Jello

$5.00

Pecan Bar Split In Halves

$7.00

Lemon Bars Split In Halves

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Sunday- Monday 10-2 Tuesday-Saturday 10-2 and 4-8

Website

Location

150 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901

Directions

Gallery
Portobello's On Main image
Portobello's On Main image

