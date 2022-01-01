Portobello's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy! Sunday- Monday 10-2 Tuesday-Saturday 10-2 and 4-8
Location
150 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901
Gallery