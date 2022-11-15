- Home
Portobello's Grill - Bocage 7622 Old Hammond Hwy.
7622 Old Hammond Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Appetizer
Crabmeat Cheesecake
Chef Peter’s classic crab appetizer: Louisiana crabmeat, blend of Italian cheeses, Creole meunière, hollandaise
Spinach Dip
White cheddar, pepper jack, artichoke hearts, served with crostinis
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Gulf shrimp, black pepper, lemon, garlic, housemade Worcestershire, butter, roasted corn grits
Crab Dumplings
Jumbo lump crabmeat, cream cheese, roasted white corn sauce
Hot Crab Dip
Jumbo lump and claw crabmeat, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, served with crostinis
Charbroiled Oysters
Gulf oysters, garlic butter, Romano, Leidenheimer French bread
Duck Popper
Neuske’s bacon-wrapped duck breast, whipped herb cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, Steen’s pepper jelly vinaigrette
Calabrian Calamari
Lightly battered and flash-fried calamari, Calabrian ‘nduja, fresh basil
Toasted Ravioli
Parmesan, Romano, ricotta, Italian breadcrumbs
Eggplant Elise
Fried eggplant, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream
Meatballs and Mushrooms
Our famous meatball, smoked creminis, sautéed shiitake, button mushroom ragout
Hot Bread
Stuffed Mushrooms
Lobster Ravioli
Soup
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Potato Soup Cup
Potato Soup Bowl
Tomato Basil Soup Cup
Tomato Basil Soup Bowl
Shrimp & Corn Bisque Cup
Shrimp & Corn Bisque Bowl
Lobster Cup
Lobster Bowl
Salad
Caesar Salad Small
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan
Caesar Salad Large
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan
Sensation Salad Small
Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing
Sesation Salad Large
Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing
Jag's Salad Small
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, smoked bacon, your choice of dressing
Jag's Salad Large
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, smoked bacon, your choice of dressing
Heirloom Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes sliced, fresh mozzarella, basil aged balsamic, olive oil
Parmesan Crusted Salad
Parmesan crusted eggplant and chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, ranch and balsamic vinaigrette
Duck Salad
Arugula and baby spinach, topped with duck confit, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, brioche croutons, vanilla fig vinaigrette
Sclafani Salad
Chef Sclafani’s grandfather’s famous salad: Romaine, lightly spiced boiled Gulf shrimp, olives, boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, Romano, tangy remoulade dressing
Napa Salad
Fresh strawberries, grapes, grilled chicken, Gorgonzola, apple pecan vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
Sesame-crusted seared tuna, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, soy-ginger dressing, crispy wontons
Entrees
Fish Katherine
Pan-sautéed farm-raised redfish, jumbo lump crabmeat, Creole meunière, hollandaise, served with asparagus
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, mélange of sautéed spinach, Brabant potatoes, lemon butter beurre blanc
Gulf Fish Pecan
Pecan-dusted fresh Gulf fish, mélange of green beans, fingerling potatoes, Creole meunière
Earthy Mushroom & Chicken
Grilled chicken, tossed with sautéed cremini and shiitake mushrooms, truffled Brie cream sauce, spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Piccata
Grilled chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta Bianco Chicken- Grilled
Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta Bianco Chicken- Fried
Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta Bianco Shrimp - Grilled
Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta Bianco Shrimp - Fried
Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghettis & Meatballs
Sclafani family recipe
Lasagna
Ground beef, marinara, fresh pasta sheets, mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano, ricotta, Parmesan
Veal Parmesan
Baby white veal, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream
Veal Marsala
Pan-sauteed baby white veal, mushrooms, marsala sauce, fresh fettuccine alfredo
Veal Michelle
Pan-sautéed baby white veal medallions, jumbo lump crabmeat, imperial sauce, capellini, vodka tomato cream
Veal Piccata
Pan-sautéed baby white veal, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Louisiana Gulf shrimp, lemon basil cream sauce, spaghetti
Crawfish Aubergine
Fried eggplant medallions, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream, capellini
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant medallions, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream
Gamberetti Pomodoro
Sautéed Gulf shrimp, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Nueske’s bacon, tomato basil sauce over spaghetti
Lobster Fra Diavolo
Lobster Gnocchi
Fish Specials
Handhelds
Steakhouse Hamburger
Short rib, brisket, and chuck beef blend, cheddar, mayo, Creole mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, house-made pickles, red onions, served with French fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, Louisiana chow chow, pickled jalapeños, house-made pimento cheese, served with fried pickles and ranch
Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, house-made pesto, served with French fries
Bocage Burger
Steaks & Chops
Filet Mignon
Hand-cut 8 ounce Certified Angus Beef, Romano and herb roasted potatoes, brown butter
Short Rib
Fork-tender, slow-cooked in red wine, boneless short rib, over roasted corn grits, glazed carrots and pearl onions, red wine demi-glace
Steak & Frites Au Poivre
Hand-cut 12 ounce Certified Angus Beef NY strip, shoestring French fries, brandy peppercorn demi-glace
Ribeye
Hand-cut 14 ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye, steakhouse mash, house-made andouille steak sauce
Pork Chop
14 ounce center cut pork chop, over roasted corn grits, Brussels sprouts, tasso gravy
Sides
French Fries
Broccoli
Roasted Corn Grits
Steakhouse Mash
Roasted Potatoes
Capellini w/ Vodka Cream
Creamed Spinach
Fettuccine Alfredo
Asparagus
Brussels Sprouts
Side BBQ Shrimp
Side Jumbo Lump Crab Topping
Side Sautee Spinach
Side spaghetti vodka cream
Add One Meatball
Kids
Dessert
Extras
Lunch
Bowl of Soup & Side Salad
Soup & Sandwich Combo
Choice of cup of soup and half sandwich: Chicken Ciabatta or Chicken Salad Croissant
Fresh Gulf Fish
Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, lemon butter, broccoli, sensation salad
Hamburger Steak
Chef Peter’s blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck, caramelized onions, portobello ragu, mashed potatoes
Chick & Beans
House-made red beans & rice, crispy fried chicken strips
Chicken Fried Chicken
Rosemary tasso white gravy, mashed potatoes
Fried Catfish Strips
Fried catfish strips, Creole remoulade and cocktail sauces, French fries
Petite Sensation
Petite Ceasar
Petite Jag
Catering
Brussels Sprouts CAT
Caesar Salad CAT
Chicken Bianco CAT
Chicken Ciabatta CAT
Chicken Marsala CAT
Chicken Parmesan CAT
Chicken Piccata CAT
Chicken& Sausage Gumbo CAT
Crab Dumpling CAT
Crawfish Cheesecake CAT
Creamed Spinach CAT
Creole Cream Cheesecake CAT
Eggplant Parmesan CAT
Grilled Asparagus CAT
Hot Crab Dip CAT
Jag's Salad CAT
Lasagna 1/2 Pan CAT
Lasagna Full Pan CAT
Lemon Blueberry Tart CAT
Mashed Potatoes CAT
Napa Salad CAT
Parmesan Crusted Salad CAT
Potato Soup CAT
Prime Rib French Dip CAT
Sclafani Salad CAT
Seafood Gumbo CAT
Sensation Salad CAT
Shrimp and Crab Alfredo CAT
Shrimp and Crab Simone CAT
Spaghetti & Meatballs CAT
Spin Dip Quart CAT
Steakhouse Salad CAT
Steamed Broccoli CAT
Toasted Ravioli CAT
Tomato Basil CAT
Tournedos Bocage CAT
White Chocolate Bread Pudding CAT
Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding CAT
Unsweet Tea Gal
Sweet Tea Gal
Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 1
Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 1
Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 2
Lasagna Office 2
Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 2
Grilled Shimp Bianco Office 2
Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 3
Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 3
Lasagna Office 3
Grilled Shimp Bianco Office 3
Chicken Piccata Office 3
Chicken Marsala Office 3
Gulf Fish Office 3
Beaujolais Menus
Caesar Salad
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan
Sensation Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing
Veal Marsala
Pan-sautéed baby white veal, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, penne Alfredo
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional Sclafani family recipe
Double - cut pork chop
Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts
Chicken Piccata
Parmesan-crusted chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, penne Alfredo
Fish Meuniere
Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, Creole meunière, crispy Brussels sprouts
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Chocolate Sin Cake
Burgundy Menus
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Tomato Basil
Caesar Salad
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan
Sensation Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing
Ribeye
14 ounce Black Angus beef, prepared medium-rare, crispy Brussels sprouts
Trout Almondine
Pan-sautéed speckled trout, toasted almonds, lemon butter, crispy Brussels
Double-Cut Pork Chop
Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, penne pasta
Crawfish Aubergine
Fried eggplant medallions, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream, penne pasta
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Chocolate Sin Cake
Bordeaux Menus
Filet Mignon
8 ounce Creekstone Farms filet, prepared medium-rare, crispy Brussels sprouts
Veal Michelle
Pan-sautéed baby white veal medallions, jumbo lump crab meat, imperial sauce, penne, vodka tomato cream
Pork Chop Candice
Center-cut pork rib chop, BBQ shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts
Chicken Elise
Grilled chicken, Louisiana crawfish tails, bacon cream, penne pasta
Fish Katherine
Pan-sautéed farm-raised redfish, jumbo lump crab meat, Creole meunière, hollandaise, crispy Brussels sprouts
Duck Poppers
Crawfish Cheesecake
Louisiana crawfish tails, lemon aioli, Creole tomato dressing, micro cilantro
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo
Caesar Salad
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan
Sensation Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing
White Chocolate Bread Puddin
Chocolate Sin Cake
Ricotta Cheesecake
Rosé Menus
Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing, grilled chicken breast
Grilled Caesar Salad
Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, choice of grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional Sclafani family recipe
Double-Cut Pork Chop
Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts
Chicken Piccata
Parmesan-crusted chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh penne Alfredo
Fish Meunière
Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, Creole meunière, crispy Brussels sprouts
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Ricotta Cheesecake
Chocolate Sin Cake
Cocktail Party
Beef Crostini
Tender beef tenderloin pieces, crostini, truffle aioli
Crabmeat Ravigote
Jumbo lump crab meat, Creole ravigote, crostini, micro cilantro
Crawfish Cheesecake
Louisiana crawfish tails, lemon aioli, Creole tomato dressing
Tuna Cones
Gulf yellowfin tuna tartare, spicy Asain mayo, micro cilantro, savory cone
Bruschetta
Tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, crostini
Eggplant Spears
Parmesan-crusted eggplant spears, marinara
Toasted Ravioli PA
Fried cheese ravioli, marinara
Southern-Fried Chicken Drumette
Chef’s special fried chicken recipe
Louisiana Alligator Sausage
Served with Mayhaw demi-glace
Chocolate Chip Beignets
White Chocolate Brownies
Pasta Salad
Boudin Balls
Spinach Dip
Tomato Basil Soup
Chicken Alfredo
Mini-Meatballs
Meat Pies
Pasta Jambalaya
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Restaurant Week
Lobster Fete
7622 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Photos coming soon!