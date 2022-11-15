A map showing the location of Portobello's Grill - Bocage 7622 Old Hammond Hwy.View gallery

Portobello's Grill - Bocage 7622 Old Hammond Hwy.

review star

No reviews yet

7622 Old Hammond Hwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Crab Dip
Sensation Salad Small
Spaghettis & Meatballs

Appetizer

Crabmeat Cheesecake

$14.99

Chef Peter’s classic crab appetizer: Louisiana crabmeat, blend of Italian cheeses, Creole meunière, hollandaise

Spinach Dip

$13.99

White cheddar, pepper jack, artichoke hearts, served with crostinis

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$15.99

Gulf shrimp, black pepper, lemon, garlic, housemade Worcestershire, butter, roasted corn grits

Crab Dumplings

$16.99

Jumbo lump crabmeat, cream cheese, roasted white corn sauce

Hot Crab Dip

$17.99

Jumbo lump and claw crabmeat, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, served with crostinis

Charbroiled Oysters

$14.99

Gulf oysters, garlic butter, Romano, Leidenheimer French bread

Duck Popper

$15.99

Neuske’s bacon-wrapped duck breast, whipped herb cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, Steen’s pepper jelly vinaigrette

Calabrian Calamari

$15.99Out of stock

Lightly battered and flash-fried calamari, Calabrian ‘nduja, fresh basil

Toasted Ravioli

$13.99

Parmesan, Romano, ricotta, Italian breadcrumbs

Eggplant Elise

$14.99

Fried eggplant, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream

Meatballs and Mushrooms

$10.99Out of stock

Our famous meatball, smoked creminis, sautéed shiitake, button mushroom ragout

Hot Bread

$1.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Soup

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.99Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Potato Soup Cup

$6.99

Potato Soup Bowl

$8.99

Tomato Basil Soup Cup

$6.99

Tomato Basil Soup Bowl

$8.99

Shrimp & Corn Bisque Cup

$6.99

Shrimp & Corn Bisque Bowl

$8.99

Lobster Cup

$7.99

Lobster Bowl

$9.99

Salad

Caesar Salad Small

$6.99

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Caesar Salad Large

$9.99

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Sensation Salad Small

$6.99

Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing

Sesation Salad Large

$9.99

Romaine, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing

Jag's Salad Small

$6.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, smoked bacon, your choice of dressing

Jag's Salad Large

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, smoked bacon, your choice of dressing

Heirloom Caprese

$9.99

Heirloom tomatoes sliced, fresh mozzarella, basil aged balsamic, olive oil

Parmesan Crusted Salad

$15.99

Parmesan crusted eggplant and chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, ranch and balsamic vinaigrette

Duck Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Arugula and baby spinach, topped with duck confit, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, brioche croutons, vanilla fig vinaigrette

Sclafani Salad

$16.99

Chef Sclafani’s grandfather’s famous salad: Romaine, lightly spiced boiled Gulf shrimp, olives, boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, Romano, tangy remoulade dressing

Napa Salad

$15.99

Fresh strawberries, grapes, grilled chicken, Gorgonzola, apple pecan vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$16.99

Sesame-crusted seared tuna, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, soy-ginger dressing, crispy wontons

Entrees

Fish Katherine

$35.99

Pan-sautéed farm-raised redfish, jumbo lump crabmeat, Creole meunière, hollandaise, served with asparagus

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, mélange of sautéed spinach, Brabant potatoes, lemon butter beurre blanc

Gulf Fish Pecan

$27.99

Pecan-dusted fresh Gulf fish, mélange of green beans, fingerling potatoes, Creole meunière

Earthy Mushroom & Chicken

$19.99

Grilled chicken, tossed with sautéed cremini and shiitake mushrooms, truffled Brie cream sauce, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Chicken breast, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Grilled chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Pasta Bianco Chicken- Grilled

$19.99

Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Pasta Bianco Chicken- Fried

$19.99

Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Pasta Bianco Shrimp - Grilled

$18.99

Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Pasta Bianco Shrimp - Fried

$18.99

Choice of Parmesan-crusted or grilled, chicken or shrimp, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Spaghettis & Meatballs

$17.99

Sclafani family recipe

Lasagna

$17.99

Ground beef, marinara, fresh pasta sheets, mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano, ricotta, Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$24.99

Baby white veal, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Pan-sauteed baby white veal, mushrooms, marsala sauce, fresh fettuccine alfredo

Veal Michelle

$34.99

Pan-sautéed baby white veal medallions, jumbo lump crabmeat, imperial sauce, capellini, vodka tomato cream

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Pan-sautéed baby white veal, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Sautéed Louisiana Gulf shrimp, lemon basil cream sauce, spaghetti

Crawfish Aubergine

$18.99

Fried eggplant medallions, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream, capellini

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

Eggplant medallions, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, capellini, vodka tomato cream

Gamberetti Pomodoro

$19.99Out of stock

Sautéed Gulf shrimp, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Nueske’s bacon, tomato basil sauce over spaghetti

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$27.99Out of stock

Lobster Gnocchi

$27.99Out of stock

Fish Specials

$29.99

Handhelds

Steakhouse Hamburger

$15.99

Short rib, brisket, and chuck beef blend, cheddar, mayo, Creole mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, house-made pickles, red onions, served with French fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy fried chicken, Louisiana chow chow, pickled jalapeños, house-made pimento cheese, served with fried pickles and ranch

Chicken Ciabatta

$17.99

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, house-made pesto, served with French fries

Bocage Burger

$17.99Out of stock

Steaks & Chops

Filet Mignon

$41.99

Hand-cut 8 ounce Certified Angus Beef, Romano and herb roasted potatoes, brown butter

Short Rib

$26.99

Fork-tender, slow-cooked in red wine, boneless short rib, over roasted corn grits, glazed carrots and pearl onions, red wine demi-glace

Steak & Frites Au Poivre

$28.99Out of stock

Hand-cut 12 ounce Certified Angus Beef NY strip, shoestring French fries, brandy peppercorn demi-glace

Ribeye

$39.99Out of stock

Hand-cut 14 ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye, steakhouse mash, house-made andouille steak sauce

Pork Chop

$25.99

14 ounce center cut pork chop, over roasted corn grits, Brussels sprouts, tasso gravy

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Roasted Corn Grits

$4.99

Steakhouse Mash

$4.99

Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

Capellini w/ Vodka Cream

$5.99

Creamed Spinach

$5.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Asparagus

$6.99

Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

Side BBQ Shrimp

$10.00

Side Jumbo Lump Crab Topping

$11.00

Side Sautee Spinach

$4.99

Side spaghetti vodka cream

$5.99

Add One Meatball

$5.00

Kids

Kid Alfredo

$5.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kid Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Filet

$19.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Dessert

Creole Cream Cheesecake

$6.99

WC Bread Pudding

$6.99

Lemon Blue Tart

$6.99

Beignets

$6.99

Cream Brulee

$6.99

Pot De Creme

$6.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

B-Day Special

$1.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Extras

Boiled Shrimp Side

$9.00

Extra Alfredo

$1.50

Extra Apple Pecan

Extra Bacon Cream

$1.50

Extra Balsamic

Extra Bleu Cheese

Extra Caesar

Extra Honey Mustard

Extra Marinara

$1.50

Extra Ranch

Extra Remoulade

Extra Sensation Dressing

Extra Spicy Ginger

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Daily Specials

Steak Special

$21.95

Crab Cake Special

$28.99

Redfish Lunch Special

$17.99

Lunch

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$9.99

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Choice of cup of soup and half sandwich: Chicken Ciabatta or Chicken Salad Croissant

Fresh Gulf Fish

$17.99

Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, lemon butter, broccoli, sensation salad

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Chef Peter’s blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck, caramelized onions, portobello ragu, mashed potatoes

Chick & Beans

$11.99

House-made red beans & rice, crispy fried chicken strips

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Rosemary tasso white gravy, mashed potatoes

Fried Catfish Strips

$12.99

Fried catfish strips, Creole remoulade and cocktail sauces, French fries

Petite Sensation

Petite Ceasar

Petite Jag

Catering

Brussels Sprouts CAT

$20.00

Caesar Salad CAT

$20.00

Chicken Bianco CAT

$70.00

Chicken Ciabatta CAT

$75.00

Chicken Marsala CAT

$76.00

Chicken Parmesan CAT

$75.00

Chicken Piccata CAT

$76.00

Chicken& Sausage Gumbo CAT

$20.00

Crab Dumpling CAT

$56.00

Crawfish Cheesecake CAT

$78.00

Creamed Spinach CAT

$20.00

Creole Cream Cheesecake CAT

$84.00

Eggplant Parmesan CAT

$65.00

Grilled Asparagus CAT

$40.00

Hot Crab Dip CAT

$70.00

Jag's Salad CAT

$20.00

Lasagna 1/2 Pan CAT

$100.00

Lasagna Full Pan CAT

$200.00

Lemon Blueberry Tart CAT

$56.00

Mashed Potatoes CAT

$20.00

Napa Salad CAT

$55.00

Parmesan Crusted Salad CAT

$55.00

Potato Soup CAT

$20.00

Prime Rib French Dip CAT

$85.00

Sclafani Salad CAT

$64.00

Seafood Gumbo CAT

$24.00

Sensation Salad CAT

$20.00

Shrimp and Crab Alfredo CAT

$85.00

Shrimp and Crab Simone CAT

$85.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs CAT

$65.00

Spin Dip Quart CAT

$30.00

Steakhouse Salad CAT

$65.00

Steamed Broccoli CAT

$25.00

Toasted Ravioli CAT

$48.00

Tomato Basil CAT

$20.00

Tournedos Bocage CAT

$140.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding CAT

$84.00

Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding CAT

$30.00

Unsweet Tea Gal

$12.00

Sweet Tea Gal

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 1

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 1

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 2

$15.00

Lasagna Office 2

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 2

$15.00

Grilled Shimp Bianco Office 2

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Bianco Office 3

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Office 3

$15.00

Lasagna Office 3

$15.00

Grilled Shimp Bianco Office 3

$15.00

Chicken Piccata Office 3

$15.00

Chicken Marsala Office 3

$15.00

Gulf Fish Office 3

$15.00

Beaujolais Menus

Caesar Salad

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Sensation Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing

Veal Marsala

$34.00Out of stock

Pan-sautéed baby white veal, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, penne Alfredo

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$34.00

Traditional Sclafani family recipe

Double - cut pork chop

$34.00

Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts

Chicken Piccata

$34.00

Parmesan-crusted chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, penne Alfredo

Fish Meuniere

$34.00Out of stock

Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, Creole meunière, crispy Brussels sprouts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Out of stock

Chocolate Sin Cake

Burgundy Menus

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Tomato Basil

Caesar Salad

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Sensation Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing

Ribeye

$49.00

14 ounce Black Angus beef, prepared medium-rare, crispy Brussels sprouts

Trout Almondine

$49.00

Pan-sautéed speckled trout, toasted almonds, lemon butter, crispy Brussels

Double-Cut Pork Chop

$49.00

Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts

Chicken Marsala

$49.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Marsala sauce, penne pasta

Crawfish Aubergine

$49.00

Fried eggplant medallions, Louisiana crawfish tails, spinach, bacon cream, penne pasta

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Chocolate Sin Cake

Bordeaux Menus

Filet Mignon

$64.00

8 ounce Creekstone Farms filet, prepared medium-rare, crispy Brussels sprouts

Veal Michelle

$64.00

Pan-sautéed baby white veal medallions, jumbo lump crab meat, imperial sauce, penne, vodka tomato cream

Pork Chop Candice

$64.00

Center-cut pork rib chop, BBQ shrimp, crispy Brussels sprouts

Chicken Elise

$64.00

Grilled chicken, Louisiana crawfish tails, bacon cream, penne pasta

Fish Katherine

$64.00

Pan-sautéed farm-raised redfish, jumbo lump crab meat, Creole meunière, hollandaise, crispy Brussels sprouts

Duck Poppers

Crawfish Cheesecake

Louisiana crawfish tails, lemon aioli, Creole tomato dressing, micro cilantro

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Caesar Salad

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan

Sensation Salad

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing

White Chocolate Bread Puddin

Chocolate Sin Cake

Ricotta Cheesecake

Rosé Menus

Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad

$23.00

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamata olives, classic sensation dressing, grilled chicken breast

Grilled Caesar Salad

$23.00

Classic-style, Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, choice of grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.00

Traditional Sclafani family recipe

Double-Cut Pork Chop

$23.00

Center-cut pork rib chop, roasted pork jus, crispy Brussels sprouts

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Parmesan-crusted chicken, lemon caper butter sauce, fresh penne Alfredo

Fish Meunière

$23.00

Pan-sautéed Gulf fish, Creole meunière, crispy Brussels sprouts

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Sin Cake

$5.00

Cocktail Party

Beef Crostini

$30.00

Tender beef tenderloin pieces, crostini, truffle aioli

Crabmeat Ravigote

$30.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, Creole ravigote, crostini, micro cilantro

Crawfish Cheesecake

$30.00

Louisiana crawfish tails, lemon aioli, Creole tomato dressing

Tuna Cones

$30.00

Gulf yellowfin tuna tartare, spicy Asain mayo, micro cilantro, savory cone

Bruschetta

$30.00

Tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, crostini

Eggplant Spears

$30.00

Parmesan-crusted eggplant spears, marinara

Toasted Ravioli PA

$30.00

Fried cheese ravioli, marinara

Southern-Fried Chicken Drumette

$30.00

Chef’s special fried chicken recipe

Louisiana Alligator Sausage

$30.00

Served with Mayhaw demi-glace

Chocolate Chip Beignets

$30.00

White Chocolate Brownies

$30.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$10.00

Boudin Balls

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Mini-Meatballs

$10.00

Meat Pies

$10.00

Pasta Jambalaya

$10.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Restaurant Week

RW Spinach Dip

RW BBQ Shrimp

Fried Chokes

Fish Yvonne

$30.00Out of stock

Veal Picatta

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Bianco

$30.00

Lemon Berry Tart

Out of stock

Berry Tiramisu

Out of stock

Lobster Fete

Lobster Rav

$6.99Out of stock

Lob Bisque

$6.99Out of stock

Diavolo

$16.02Out of stock

Gnocchi

$16.02Out of stock

Fete Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Dance Menu

A First Course Caesar Salad

$5.35

Chicken Bianco Grilled Dance

$15.00

Shrimp Bianco Grilled Dance

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Dance

$15.00

Z Lava Cake Dance

$2.74

Steakhouse burger Dance

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7622 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lit Pizza - Corporate Blvd L
orange starNo Reviews
7474 Corporate Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
orange star4.8 • 381
720 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Jed's Local Poboys
orange star4.4 • 336
672 Jefferson Hwy BATON ROUGE, LA 70806
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd
orange star4.2 • 163
6220 Corporate Blvd Baton Rogue, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,846
3510 Drusilla Ln Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston