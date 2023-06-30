- Home
Portobello's Italian Bistro
1805 W State of Franklin Rd #400
Johnson City, TN 37604
Regular Menu
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
Made from our homemade fresh pizza dough and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce
Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Knots
Fresh dough knots baked to perfection and brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, and served with marinara sauce
Chicken wings 16 pc.
Chicken Wings 8 pc.
Hot, mild, BBQ, spicy mango, garlic parmesan or naked
Falafel and Hummus Dip
Vegetable patties with hummus and pita chips
Fried Mushrooms
A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with homemade ranch dressing
Large Bread Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
Pepperoni Knots
Fresh dough knots baked to perfection and brushed with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, and served with marinara sauce
Pizza Fries
French fries baked with mozzarella cheese topped with bacon served with ranch dressing
Spicy Bello Fries
Large order of french fries drizzled with spicy ranch sriracha topped with chopped jalapeno
Spinach Dip
Spinach cooked in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and served with chips
Flatbreads
BBQ Steak Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Greek Flat Bread
Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, fresh tomato, fresh spinach
Shrimp Flat Bread
Shrimp, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Delight Flatbread
Eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh spinach, and mozzarella cheese
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, topped with our homemade marinated grilled chicken and croutons
Grilled Vegetable Salad
Grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of protein, over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side House Salad
Soup and Salad
Served with garlic bread
Pasta
Asiago Chicken Bow Tie Pasta
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in creamy asiago sauce with bow tie pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or marinara and baked with cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta cooked in a creamy Italian marinara sauce topped with meat sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled Ravioli with Marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried all-white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce
Chicken Piccata
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, capers, and mushrooms in lemon butter sauce with bow tie pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti and marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles cooked in homemade alfredo sauce with broccoli
Four Meat Tortellini
Tortellini pasta with meat sauce, bacon, italian sausage & Ham
Gorgonzola Chicken Bow Tie Pasta
Grilled chicken with mushrooms and cooked in creamy alfredo Gorgonzola cheese sauce with bow tie pasta
Greek Spaghetti
Capers, garlic, crushed red peppers, fresh parsley, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
Lasagna
Our famous homemade lasagna made with fresh ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom-stuffed ravioli cooked in creamy alfredo Gorgonzola cheese sauce with sauteed mushrooms and garnished with bruschetta
Mussel Linguine
Mussels cooked with capers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and crushed red peppers in a lemon butter sauce
Penne with White Clam Sauce and Shrimp
Baby clams and shrimp cooked with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a special homemade alfredo sauce
Pesto Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with creamy alfredo pesto sauce
Seafood Ravioli
Blue crab ravioli and lobster ravioli cooked in cream marinara sauce and topped with grilled shrimp and tomatoes
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp and mushrooms cooked in scampi sauce. Served with angel hair pasta
Spaghetti
Your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or marinara
Spicy Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with our marinated grilled chicken
Spicy Meatball
Spicy marinara sauce cooked with meatballs, fresh mushrooms, and basil. Served with penne pasta
Spicy Tortellini and Shrimp
Tortellini pasta cooked in our spicy creamy sauce with shrimp and roasted red peppers
Vegetable Penne
Sundried tomato, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, broccoli, black olives with penne pasta tossed in garlic sauce , olive oil and parmesan cheese
Platters
Chicken Kabob
Marinated chicken skewers served over a bed of rice with cucumber sauce and one side
Glazed Salmon
Glazed grilled salmon served over a bed of rice and one side
Gyro Platter
Sliced gyro meat served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter
Lemon Butter Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts served over a bed of rice, topped with sauteed mushrooms in lemon butter sauce and a choice of one side
Monterey Jack Chicken
Two marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with pineapple, bruschetta, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served over a bed of rice and one side
Sirloin Steak
10 oz. USDA-certified black Angus steak grilled to order. Served with one side, your choice of soup or salad, and mushroom gorgonzola sauce on the side
Tilapia with Shrimp
Seasoned grilled tilapia fish with shrimp served over a bed of rice and topped with roasted red peppers and capers in a lemon butter sauce and choice of one side
Vegetable Platter
Falafel (round-shaped patties of ground vegetables, chickpeas, and seasonings fried to a golden crisp) served with cucumber sauce, hummus, pita bread, and a Greek salad served on the platter
Strombolis & Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
With ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Calzone
With ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Grilled chicken with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Grilled chicken with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small Supreme Calzone
Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hamburger, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Large Supreme Calzone
Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hamburger, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small Steak Stromboli
Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Large Steak Stromboli
Grilled steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Stromboli
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Stromboli
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Small Greek Gyro Calzone
Gyro meat with tomato, cucumber sauce and cheese
Large Greek Gyro Calzone
Gyro meat with tomato, cucumber sauce and cheese
Small Veggie Calzone
Veggie Calzone with Onions, Green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, cheese
Large Veggie Calzone
onions, mushrooms, fresh spinach, broccoli, black olives, fresh tomato, green peppers
Small Pizza
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Small. Cheese and cauliflower crust
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and cheese
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Marinated grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese
Small Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Small Philadelphia Pizza
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, and fresh tomatoes
Small Supreme Pizza
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, black olives, and cheese
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and feta cheese
Large Pizza
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken PIzza
Chicken, buffalo sauce, and cheese
Large Chicken Alfredo PIzza
Marinated grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese
Large Greek PIzza
Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach
Large Meat Lovers PIzza
Pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, and bacon
Large Philadelphia PIzza
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, and fresh tomatoes
Large Supreme PIzza
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, black olives, and cheese
Large Vegetarian PIzza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and feta cheese
XL Pizza
Subs, Gyros, Ciabattas & Burgers
Beef Gyro w/ fries
Sliced beef gyro served with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ fries
Marinated grilled chicken breast tossed with caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce on pita bread
Chicken Gyro w/ fries
Our marinated grilled chicken with feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumber sauce on pita bread
Chicken Pesto Ciabatta w/ fries
Our marinated grilled chicken breast over fresh mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce topped with fresh spinach and roasted tomato
Chicken Sandwich w/ fries
Marinated Chicken Breast served on a bun, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
Classic Burger w/ fries
1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, and mayonnaise
Falafel Wrap w/ fries
Fried ground veggie patties with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce on pita bread
Italian Ciabatta w/ fries
Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, monterrey jack cheese, drizzled with italian dressing
Jalapeño Burger w/ Fries
1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef with jalapeño, melted Cheddar cheese, sriracha ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Grilled Chicken Sub
Our marinated grilled chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese
Parmigiana Subs
Your choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all baked to perfection
Philly the Works Cheesesteak w/ Fries
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted American cheese
Portobellos Burger w/ fries
1/2 lb. USDA-certified black Angus beef served with grilled onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Rodeo Burger w/ fries
Half pound USDA-Certified Black Angus Beef topped with Bacon, grilled onions, drizzled with BBQ Sauce topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese
Veggie Ciabatta w/ fries
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, roasted tomato drizzled with glazed basalmic dressing