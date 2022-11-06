- Home
- /
- Huntington
- /
- Portofino - Huntington - 395 New York Ave.
Portofino - Huntington 395 New York Ave.
No reviews yet
395 New York Ave.
Huntington, NY 11743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
APP Caprese
fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes & basil
Baked Clams
(8) whole baked clams
Calamari Arriabatta
fried calamari topped with spicy marinara sauce with cherry peppers
Calamari Fritti
fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers(3) w/FF
Chicken WIngs
(8) served buffalo or BBQ style
Fried Cheese Ravioli
(6) served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Hot Antipasto
a combination of eggplant rollatini, baked clams, shrimp & stuffed mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
served with tomato sauce
Mussels Arrabiatta
spicy fra diavolo sauce with cherry peppers & basil
Mussels Mandolino
sautéed scallions, baby shrimp, garlic & cherry peppers in a light pink cream sauce
Mussels White Wine
steamed and seasoned in a white wine, garlic & herb broth
Mussles Marinara
steamed and seasoned in a garlic herb plum tomato sauce
Riceball
Riceball Parm
Shrimp Cocktail
(5) served with cocktail sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
(6) fresh mushrooms with vegetable stuffing in white wine & garlic sauce
Tre Fritti
(3) mozzarella Sticks (3) fried ravioli (3) chicken fingers
Zucchini Sticks
served with tomato sauce
Baked Pasta
Calzones & Rolls
Daily Specials
Entree
Cajun Salmon Entree
salmon spiced with Cajun spice over grilled vegetables
Chicken Verde Entree
egg battered breast of chicken topped with fresh broccoli, spinach & melted mozzarella cheese served in a white wine, lemon & butter sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
fresh eggplant rolled with seasoned fresh ricotta & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Francese Entree
fresh egg battered, sautéed in a white wine, lemon, & butter
Fried Chicken Bruschetta
Fried Shrimp (7) Entree
served with tartar sauce over mixed greens and sliced tomatoes
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Entree
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled Chicken Primavera Entree
fresh breast of grilled chicken marinated in aged balsamic vinegar over sautéed fresh vegetables
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Shrimp Entree
Grilled Vegetables & Chicken Entree
with balsamic drizzle
Marsala Entree
sautéed in a classic marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms and scallions
Milanese Entree
golden fried, served over mixed greens & sliced tomatoes
Palermo Entree
with artichoke, pepperoncini & peas sautéed in butter, garlic & wine sauce
Parmigiana Entree
Piccata Entree
pan seared, sautéed with capers, scallions & artichoke hearts in a light white wine, lemon & butter sauce
Pizzaiola Entree
sautéed with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers in marinara sauce
Portofino Entree
sautéed with artichoke, portobello mushrooms & sundried tomato in a marsala wine & butter sauce
Salmon Oregenata
Salmon Piccata
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Entree
sautéed in marinara sauce
Sauteed Calimari Entree
sauteed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce
Sauteed Seafood Entree
shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and scallops sautéed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce
Sauteed Shrimp Entree
sauteed shrimp in mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce
Scungilli & Calamari Combo Entree
sauteed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce
Shrimp Francese
Shrimp Oreganata (7) Entree
fresh jumbo shrimp topped with our homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, broiled in a white wine and garlic scampi sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana (7) Entree
Shrimp Scampi
Sole Francese
Sole Oregenata
Sole Piccata
Sorrentino Entree
layered with sliced prosciutto, battered eggplant & melted mozzarella in a light marsala sauce
Tilapia Francese
Tilapia Oreganata Entree
fresh tilapia topped with our homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, broiled in a white wine an garlic scampi sauce
Frittatas
Heros
Buffalo Chicken Hero
grilled or fried chicken with fresh mozzarella, lettuce & tomato
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero W/ Fresh Mozz
grilled or fried chicken with fresh mozzarella
Chicken Club Hero
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Combo Hero
Eggplant Hero
Meatball Hero
Philly Cheese Steak Hero
with mushrooms, peppers & onions
Portofino Hero
ham, salami, cappicola, provolone with lettuce & tomato
Sausage Hero
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Hero
Shrimp Hero
Veal Cutlet Hero
Paninis & Wraps
Calabrese
grilled vegetables, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
Fiorentino
grilled chicken, avocado, gorgonzola, mixed greens & raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caesar
romaine & caesar dressing
Milano
fried eggplant, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella
Napoletano
grilled chicken, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella
Palermo
chicken cutlet, grilled eggplant, red onion & fresh mozzarella
Roma
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto marinara on side
Veneziano
grilled chicken & vegetables
Buffalo Chicken
Pasta
Al Pesto
Alfredo
Alla Vodka
Appetitose
broccoli rabe, sundried tomato & sweet sausage in a garlic & oil sauce
Bolognese
Caprese
cubed fresh mozzarella, chopped plum tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil
Clam Sauce
Red or White. chopped & whole clams sautéed in a garlic plum tomato sauce or garlic & virgin olive oil sauce
Fiorentina
fresh chicken pieces, spinach & sundried tomatoes sautéed in a creamy pink sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Fiorite
fresh broccoli florets, sundried tomatoes, bell peppers & grilled chicken sautéed in light garlic & virgin olive oil
Garlic/Oil
Gnocchi al Pesto
creamy pesto sauce with romano cheese
Gnocchi Bolognese
southern Italian style, fresh ground hearty meat sauce with a touch of cream
Italian Tomato Sauce
Mac/Cheese
Machiavelli
scallions, fresh plum tomatoes, baby shrimp & olives in a light marinara sauce
Marinara Sauce
Melanzane
fresh cubed eggplant in a san marzano tomato sauce with a scoop of fresh ricotta cheese
Montanara
fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken strips sautéed in a light roasted garlic & virgin olive oil broth
Original Meat Sauce
Paesana
grilled chicken, fresh zucchini, broccoli rabe, fresh cubed plum tomatoes sautéed in a light roasted garlic & white wine sauce
Pesto Rosso
grilled chicken & sundried tomatoes, sautéed in a san marzano tomato sauce blended into our homemade pesto
Portofino
Red or White. fresh jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari sautéed in your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or garlic and virgin olive
Primavera
with Red, White or Pink Sauce. fresh assorted vegetables tossed in a light garden tomato sauce, garlic and virgin olive oil broth or pink cream sauce
Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce
Speciale
combination of shrimp, broccoli & mushrooms sautéed in a light pink cream sauce
Tomato Sauce/Meatballs
Tomato Sauce/Sausage
Toscana
sautéed escarole, white beans, sliced sausage in a light garlic & olive oil sauce
Pints of Sauce
Ala Pesto Pint
Alfredo Pint
Arrabbita Pint
BBQ Pint
Blue Cheese Pint
Bolognese Pint
Caesar Pint
Fra diavolo Pint
Francese Pint
Honey Mustard Pint
Ketchup Pint
Marinara Pint
Marsala Pint
Meat Sauce Pint
Pesto Pint
Piccata Pint
Pink Sauce Pint
Pizza Sauce Pint
Ranch Pint
Red Clam Pint
Ricotta Pint
Tomato Sauce Pint
Vinaigrette Pint
Vodka Sauce Pint
White Clam Pint
Pizza
18" Neopolitan Pie
Round - 8 slices
18" Neopolitan Pan Pie
Round - 8 slices
18" Whole Wheat Neopolitan Pie
Round - 8 slices
9" Personal Pan Pie
Grandma Pie
Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices
Sicilian Pie
Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices
Whole Wheat Grandma Pie
Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices
Pizzette
Baconator Pizzette
BBQ Chicken Pizzette
Bianca Pizzette
Buffalo Chicken Pizzette
Chicken Alla Vodka Pizzette
Chicken Francese Pizzette
Chicken Marsala Pizzette
Chicken Parm Pizzette
Classico
pizza sauce & mozzarella
Fra Diavolo
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, sausage and hot cherry peppers
Fried Calimari Pizzette
Margherita Pizzette
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil and imported virgin olive oil
Melanzana
roasted eggplant, plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella
Portofino Pizzette
fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, plum tomato sauce, baby arugula and truffle oil
Primavera Pizzette
sauteed vegetables, plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
Quattro Formaggi
fresh mozzarella, romano, provolone, ricotta and plum tomato sauce
Quattro Stagiona
(four seasons pizza) plum tomato sauce, basil and fresh mozzarella divided in quarters with prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms and capers
Spinaci
sauteed baby shrimp, plum tomato sauce, spinach, fresh mozzarella
Ziti Pizzette
Salads
Avocado Salad
mixed greens, plum tomatoes, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli & avocado
Buffalo Chicken Salad
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens, plum tomatoes, cucumbers & blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, shaved romano, crotons & homemade creamy Caesar dressing
Cold Anitpasto
salami, hot & sweet cappicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives & artichoke hearts of mixed greens
Fresh Tomato Salad
plum tomatoes, red onions, basil & fresh mozzarella
Gorgonzola Salad
mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
Insalata al Salmone
seared salmon, arugula, endive, radicchio, yellow & red cherry tomatoes
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, Portobello mushrooms, mixed olives & fresh mozzarella
Side Salad
Tossed House Salad
Walnut Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, endive, radicchio, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese
Side of Pasta
Side of....
Side Loaf Bread
Side of Balsamic
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Caesar
Side of Grated Cheese
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Lemon & Oil
Side of Oil
Side of Ranch
Side of Rasp Vinaigrette
Side of Red Vinegar
Side of Ricotta
Side of Tomato Sauce
Side of Vinaigrette
Sides
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side French Fries
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Meatballs (3)
Served with tomato sauce
Side of Broccoli Rabe
Side of Escarole
Side of Escarole & Beans
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Side of Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Sliced Sausage
Side Sausage (3)
Side Sauteed Broccoli
Side Sauteed Spinach
Soups
Specialty Pizza
Baconator Pie
chicken cutlet, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Baked Ziti Pie
BBQ Chicken Pie
Brooklyn Pie
Buffalo Chicken Pie
BYO Pie
Chicken Alla Vodka Pie
Chicken Francese Pie
Chicken Marsala Pie
Chicken Parm Pie
Crispino Pie
sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil with balsamic drizzle
Fried Calamari Pie
Grandma Vodka Pie
Greek Salad (Whole Wheat) Pie
Half and Half Specialty Pie
Margherita Pie
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, basil
Bianca Pie
mozzarella, ricotta, romano & garlic
Primavera Pie
sauteed garden vegetables
Sides
Side Grilled Chicken
Side French Fries
Side of Broccoli Rabe
Side of Escarole
Side of Escarole & Beans
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Side Sauteed Broccoli
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Sausage (3)
Side Meatballs (3)
Served with tomato sauce
Side Primavera Vegetables
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Pizza Counter
Bacon Ranch Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Brooklyn Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken Francese Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Vodka Slice
Crispino Slice
Fried Calimari Slice
Garlic Knot (1)
Garlic Knots (12)
Garlic Knots (6)
Grandma Slice
Grandma Vodka Slice
Neopolitan Slice
Panini
Pizza Dough
Pizza Wrap
Primavera Slice
Rice Ball
Roll
Seafood Slice
Sicilian Slice
Side of Sauce
Special Slice
Stuffed Knot
Stuffed Slice
White Slice
Whole Wheat Slice
X-Dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
395 New York Ave., Huntington, NY 11743
Photos coming soon!