Portofino - Huntington 395 New York Ave.

Order Again

Popular Items

Alla Vodka
18" Neopolitan Pie
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

APP Caprese

$17.95

fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes & basil

Baked Clams

$16.95

(8) whole baked clams

Calamari Arriabatta

$18.50

fried calamari topped with spicy marinara sauce with cherry peppers

Calamari Fritti

$16.95

fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers(3) w/FF

$10.95

Chicken WIngs

$13.50+

(8) served buffalo or BBQ style

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

(6) served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Hot Antipasto

$17.95+

a combination of eggplant rollatini, baked clams, shrimp & stuffed mushrooms

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

served with tomato sauce

Mussels Arrabiatta

$18.25

spicy fra diavolo sauce with cherry peppers & basil

Mussels Mandolino

$18.95

sautéed scallions, baby shrimp, garlic & cherry peppers in a light pink cream sauce

Mussels White Wine

$17.50

steamed and seasoned in a white wine, garlic & herb broth

Mussles Marinara

$17.50

steamed and seasoned in a garlic herb plum tomato sauce

Riceball

$6.00

Riceball Parm

$9.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.50

(5) served with cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.50

(6) fresh mushrooms with vegetable stuffing in white wine & garlic sauce

Tre Fritti

$15.95

(3) mozzarella Sticks (3) fried ravioli (3) chicken fingers

Zucchini Sticks

$12.95

served with tomato sauce

Baked Pasta

Baked Cavatelli

$17.95

Baked Cheese Ravioli (7)

$15.95

Baked Lasagna

$17.95

Baked Manicotti (4)

$15.95

Baked Stuffed Shells (5)

$15.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$16.95

With fresh battered eggplant

Calzones & Rolls

Calzone

$9.95

Pizza Rolls

$8.95

Daily Specials

Cioppino

$51.95

Filet of Bronzino

$37.95

Half Rack Ribs Special

$29.95

Stuffed Artichoke APP

$19.95

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$4.50

NY Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Entree

Cajun Salmon Entree

$28.95

salmon spiced with Cajun spice over grilled vegetables

Chicken Verde Entree

$25.95

egg battered breast of chicken topped with fresh broccoli, spinach & melted mozzarella cheese served in a white wine, lemon & butter sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$19.95

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$19.95

fresh eggplant rolled with seasoned fresh ricotta & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Francese Entree

$24.95

fresh egg battered, sautéed in a white wine, lemon, & butter

Fried Chicken Bruschetta

$23.95

Fried Shrimp (7) Entree

$24.95

served with tartar sauce over mixed greens and sliced tomatoes

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Entree

$25.95

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta

$24.95

Grilled Chicken Primavera Entree

$24.95

fresh breast of grilled chicken marinated in aged balsamic vinegar over sautéed fresh vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$26.95

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$25.95

Grilled Vegetables & Chicken Entree

$22.95

with balsamic drizzle

Marsala Entree

$24.95

sautéed in a classic marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms and scallions

Milanese Entree

$21.95

golden fried, served over mixed greens & sliced tomatoes

Palermo Entree

$24.95

with artichoke, pepperoncini & peas sautéed in butter, garlic & wine sauce

Parmigiana Entree

$23.50

Piccata Entree

$25.95

pan seared, sautéed with capers, scallions & artichoke hearts in a light white wine, lemon & butter sauce

Pizzaiola Entree

$24.95

sautéed with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers in marinara sauce

Portofino Entree

$25.50

sautéed with artichoke, portobello mushrooms & sundried tomato in a marsala wine & butter sauce

Salmon Oregenata

$26.95

Salmon Piccata

$26.95

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Entree

$20.95

sautéed in marinara sauce

Sauteed Calimari Entree

$23.95

sauteed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce

Sauteed Seafood Entree

$31.95

shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari and scallops sautéed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce

Sauteed Shrimp Entree

$27.50

sauteed shrimp in mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce

Scungilli & Calamari Combo Entree

$27.95

sauteed in a mild marinara or spicy fra diavolo sauce

Shrimp Francese

$27.50

Shrimp Oreganata (7) Entree

$27.50

fresh jumbo shrimp topped with our homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, broiled in a white wine and garlic scampi sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana (7) Entree

$27.50

Shrimp Scampi

$27.50

Sole Francese

$26.95

Sole Oregenata

$26.95

Sole Piccata

$26.95

Sorrentino Entree

$25.95

layered with sliced prosciutto, battered eggplant & melted mozzarella in a light marsala sauce

Tilapia Francese

$26.95

Tilapia Oreganata Entree

$24.95

fresh tilapia topped with our homemade seasoned breadcrumbs, broiled in a white wine an garlic scampi sauce

Frittatas

Pepper & Egg Frittata

$9.95

Pepper, Potato, Onion & Egg Frittata

$10.95

Potato & Egg Frittata

$9.95

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Egg Frittata

$11.50

Spinach, Broccoli, Feta & Egg Frittata

$10.95

Zucchini, Scallions, Mushrooms & Egg Frittata

$10.95

Heros

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$13.95

grilled or fried chicken with fresh mozzarella, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero W/ Fresh Mozz

$14.95

grilled or fried chicken with fresh mozzarella

Chicken Club Hero

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.00

Combo Hero

$12.00

Eggplant Hero

$9.95

Meatball Hero

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$12.95

with mushrooms, peppers & onions

Portofino Hero

$13.75

ham, salami, cappicola, provolone with lettuce & tomato

Sausage Hero

$9.95

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Hero

$12.50

Shrimp Hero

$13.50

Veal Cutlet Hero

$12.50

Paninis & Wraps

Calabrese

$10.50

grilled vegetables, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella

Fiorentino

$10.50

grilled chicken, avocado, gorgonzola, mixed greens & raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.50

romaine & caesar dressing

Milano

$10.50

fried eggplant, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella

Napoletano

$10.50

grilled chicken, roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella

Palermo

$10.50

chicken cutlet, grilled eggplant, red onion & fresh mozzarella

Roma

$10.50

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto marinara on side

Veneziano

$10.50

grilled chicken & vegetables

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Pasta

Al Pesto

$18.50

Alfredo

$18.50

Alla Vodka

$18.50

Appetitose

$20.95

broccoli rabe, sundried tomato & sweet sausage in a garlic & oil sauce

Bolognese

$18.95

Caprese

$18.95

cubed fresh mozzarella, chopped plum tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil

Clam Sauce

$21.95

Red or White. chopped & whole clams sautéed in a garlic plum tomato sauce or garlic & virgin olive oil sauce

Fiorentina

$20.95

fresh chicken pieces, spinach & sundried tomatoes sautéed in a creamy pink sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Fiorite

$19.95

fresh broccoli florets, sundried tomatoes, bell peppers & grilled chicken sautéed in light garlic & virgin olive oil

Garlic/Oil

$16.95

Gnocchi al Pesto

$20.95

creamy pesto sauce with romano cheese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.95

southern Italian style, fresh ground hearty meat sauce with a touch of cream

Italian Tomato Sauce

$13.95

Mac/Cheese

$19.95

Machiavelli

$20.95

scallions, fresh plum tomatoes, baby shrimp & olives in a light marinara sauce

Marinara Sauce

$15.95

Melanzane

$18.95

fresh cubed eggplant in a san marzano tomato sauce with a scoop of fresh ricotta cheese

Montanara

$19.95

fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes & grilled chicken strips sautéed in a light roasted garlic & virgin olive oil broth

Original Meat Sauce

$18.95

Paesana

$20.95

grilled chicken, fresh zucchini, broccoli rabe, fresh cubed plum tomatoes sautéed in a light roasted garlic & white wine sauce

Pesto Rosso

$19.95

grilled chicken & sundried tomatoes, sautéed in a san marzano tomato sauce blended into our homemade pesto

Portofino

$27.95

Red or White. fresh jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari sautéed in your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or garlic and virgin olive

Primavera

$20.95

with Red, White or Pink Sauce. fresh assorted vegetables tossed in a light garden tomato sauce, garlic and virgin olive oil broth or pink cream sauce

Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce

$15.95

Speciale

$21.95

combination of shrimp, broccoli & mushrooms sautéed in a light pink cream sauce

Tomato Sauce/Meatballs

$17.95

Tomato Sauce/Sausage

$17.95

Toscana

$18.95

sautéed escarole, white beans, sliced sausage in a light garlic & olive oil sauce

Pints of Sauce

Ala Pesto Pint

$8.95

Alfredo Pint

$8.95

Arrabbita Pint

$8.95

BBQ Pint

$8.95

Blue Cheese Pint

$8.95

Bolognese Pint

$8.95

Caesar Pint

$8.95

Fra diavolo Pint

$8.95

Francese Pint

$8.95

Honey Mustard Pint

$8.95

Ketchup Pint

$8.95

Marinara Pint

$8.95

Marsala Pint

$8.95

Meat Sauce Pint

$8.95

Pesto Pint

$8.95

Piccata Pint

$8.95

Pink Sauce Pint

$8.95

Pizza Sauce Pint

$8.95

Ranch Pint

$8.95

Red Clam Pint

$8.95

Ricotta Pint

$8.95

Tomato Sauce Pint

$6.95

Vinaigrette Pint

$8.95

Vodka Sauce Pint

$8.95

White Clam Pint

$8.95

Pizza

18" Neopolitan Pie

$18.75

Round - 8 slices

18" Neopolitan Pan Pie

$20.25

Round - 8 slices

18" Whole Wheat Neopolitan Pie

$21.75

Round - 8 slices

9" Personal Pan Pie

$10.95

Grandma Pie

$21.00

Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices

Sicilian Pie

$20.25

Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices

Whole Wheat Grandma Pie

$24.00

Thick Crust - Square 12x17 - 8 slices

Pizzette

Baconator Pizzette

$17.95

BBQ Chicken Pizzette

$17.95

Bianca Pizzette

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizzette

$17.95

Chicken Alla Vodka Pizzette

$17.95

Chicken Francese Pizzette

$17.95

Chicken Marsala Pizzette

$17.95

Chicken Parm Pizzette

$17.95

Classico

$12.45

pizza sauce & mozzarella

Fra Diavolo

$15.45

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, sausage and hot cherry peppers

Fried Calimari Pizzette

$18.95

Margherita Pizzette

$13.45

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil and imported virgin olive oil

Melanzana

$14.00

roasted eggplant, plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Portofino Pizzette

$17.95

fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, plum tomato sauce, baby arugula and truffle oil

Primavera Pizzette

$16.95

sauteed vegetables, plum tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

Quattro Formaggi

$15.45

fresh mozzarella, romano, provolone, ricotta and plum tomato sauce

Quattro Stagiona

$16.25

(four seasons pizza) plum tomato sauce, basil and fresh mozzarella divided in quarters with prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms and capers

Spinaci

$17.00

sauteed baby shrimp, plum tomato sauce, spinach, fresh mozzarella

Ziti Pizzette

$17.95

Salads

Avocado Salad

$18.50

mixed greens, plum tomatoes, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli & avocado

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.95

spicy fried chicken, mixed greens, plum tomatoes, cucumbers & blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine, shaved romano, crotons & homemade creamy Caesar dressing

Cold Anitpasto

$19.95

salami, hot & sweet cappicola, provolone, fresh mozzarella, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives & artichoke hearts of mixed greens

Fresh Tomato Salad

$15.50

plum tomatoes, red onions, basil & fresh mozzarella

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.50

mixed greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese & raspberry vinaigrette

Insalata al Salmone

$22.50

seared salmon, arugula, endive, radicchio, yellow & red cherry tomatoes

Mediterranean Salad

$18.95

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, Portobello mushrooms, mixed olives & fresh mozzarella

Side Salad

$5.95

Tossed House Salad

$10.50

Walnut Salad

$18.95

grilled chicken, mixed greens, endive, radicchio, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese

Side of Pasta

S/O Angel Hair

$8.95

S/O Cavatelli

$13.95

S/O Farfalle

$8.95

S/O Fettuccini

$8.95

S/O Fusilli

$8.95

S/O Gluten Free Penne

$13.95

S/O Gnocchi

$13.95

S/O Linguini

$8.95

S/O Papardelli

$13.95

S/O Penne

$8.95

S/O Ravioli

$13.95

S/O Rigatoni

$8.95

S/O Spaghetti

$8.95

S/O Tortellini

$13.95

S/O Whole Wheat Penne

$13.95

S/O Ziti

$8.95

Side of....

Side Loaf Bread

$2.00

Side of Balsamic

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Caesar

$1.00

Side of Grated Cheese

$1.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Lemon & Oil

$1.00

Side of Oil

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Rasp Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Red Vinegar

$1.00

Side of Ricotta

$2.50

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sides

Side Chicken Cutlet

$11.95

Side French Fries

$4.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Side Meatballs (3)

$8.95

Served with tomato sauce

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Side of Escarole

$9.95

Side of Escarole & Beans

$10.95

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$10.95

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.95

Side of Sliced Sausage

$8.95

Side Sausage (3)

$8.50

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$8.95

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.95

Soups

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Escarole & Beans Soup

$7.95

Pasta E Fagoli Soup

$7.95

Stacciatella Romano Soup

$7.95

Tortellini in Brodo Soup

$7.95

Zuppa del Giorno

$7.95

Specialty Pizza

Baconator Pie

$28.95

chicken cutlet, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Baked Ziti Pie

$28.95

BBQ Chicken Pie

$28.95

Brooklyn Pie

$24.95

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$28.95

BYO Pie

$28.95

Chicken Alla Vodka Pie

$28.95

Chicken Francese Pie

$28.95

Chicken Marsala Pie

$28.95

Chicken Parm Pie

$28.95

Crispino Pie

$31.95

sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil with balsamic drizzle

Fried Calamari Pie

$30.95

Grandma Vodka Pie

$23.95

Greek Salad (Whole Wheat) Pie

$24.95

Half and Half Specialty Pie

Margherita Pie

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, basil

Bianca Pie

$23.95

mozzarella, ricotta, romano & garlic

Primavera Pie

$28.95

sauteed garden vegetables

Pizza Counter

Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.30

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.30

Brooklyn Slice

$4.10

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.30

Chicken Francese Slice

$5.30

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.30

Chicken Vodka Slice

$5.30

Crispino Slice

$4.85

Fried Calimari Slice

$5.75

Garlic Knot (1)

$0.60

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.20

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.60

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Grandma Vodka Slice

$4.10

Neopolitan Slice

$3.10

Panini

$10.50

Pizza Dough

$5.55

Pizza Wrap

$7.95

Primavera Slice

$5.30

Rice Ball

$5.55

Roll

$8.95

Seafood Slice

$5.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.35

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Special Slice

$5.30

Stuffed Knot

$1.85

Stuffed Slice

$6.00

White Slice

$5.30

Whole Wheat Slice

$4.00

X-Dressing

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

395 New York Ave., Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

