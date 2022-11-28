- Home
PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
412 Reviews
$$
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
ANTIPASTI
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried and crisp, served with marinara sauce
BRUSCHETTA
Olive oil,garlic,fresh tomatoes and basil over crostini bread
MOZZ ALLA CAPRESE
Fresh buffala mozzarella and tomatoes in olive oil basil
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE
MOZZARELLA STICKS
ANTIPASTO DEL CONTADINO
Meat, cheese ,marinated vegetable ,lettece, tomato, onions ,roast peppers , calamata olive
12 BUFFALO WINGS
ROASTED PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA
Olive oil and garlic basil roast peppers buffala mozzarella
HOT ANTIPASTO
Eggplant Rolatini, Mussels,Shrimp,Stuffed mushrooms, top with mozzarella lite marinara sauce
PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA
Prosciutto di Parma with buffala mozzarella olive oil basil
MUSSELS RED
Sauteed garlic oil white wine touch marinara
MUSSELS WHITE
Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine
VONGOLE PO WHITE
Little neck clams sauteed garlic olive oil white wine
VONGOLE PO RED
Little neck clams, sauteed garlic olive oil with marinara sauce
SALADS
SMALL SALAD
romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, green olive, cuccumber, tomatoes
LARGE SALAD
romaine lettuce, carrots , onions , green olive , cucumber , tomatoes
SMALL CESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce , croutons , shred mozzarella
LG CESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce , croutons , shred mozzarella
CHEF SALAD
Tossed salad w/ Italian meats, cheese turkey
INSALATA DELLA CASA WITH CHICKEN
Crisp romaine lettuce with variety of vegetables
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce,croutons,shred mozzarella, grill chicken
SALMON SALAD
Atlantic salmon tossed with our house salad
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP
Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar
SANDWICHES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA SUB
Veal cutler with tomato sauce and mozzarella
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Grilled Chicken breast , Lettuce , Tomatoes , Onions
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
Home made meatballs, in tomato sauce and mozzarella
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB
Italian sweat sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella
MEATBALL SUB
Home made meatballs in tomato sauce
SAUSAGE SUB
Italian sausage with tomato sauce
SAUSAGE PEPPERS SUB
Italian sausage, sauteed with green peppers in our marinara sauce
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
Fried eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
SHRIMP PARMIGIANA SUB
Shrimp dipped in flour and eggs and tomato sauce and mozzarella
PlAIN STEAK
chopped steak only
CHEESE STEAK
Meat and cheese
CHEESE STEAK ONIONS
Chopped meat ,onions , white American cheese
CHEESE STK PEPPERS ONIONS
Meat ,onions , peppers , chopped ,with white american cheese
CHEESE STEAK MUSHROOMS
Chopped meat and mushrooms with white american cheese
CHEESE STEAK ONIONS MUSHROOMS
Meat , onions , mushrooms , white american cheese
Cheese Steak California
CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL
Mushrooms , onions , green peppers , meat , cheese
PROSCIUTTO & MOZZARELLA SUB
Prosciutto , Fresh Mozzarella , Tomatoes , Lettuce , Basil , Balsamic vinegrette
TURKEY & CHEESE
Lettuce , tomatoes , onions ,oil vinegar
CHEESE STEAK SUPREME
Meat , Cheese , Onions , Green Peppers , Mushrooms , Lettuce , Tomatoes
HAM, CHEESE & SALAMI
Lettuce , onions , tomatoes , oil vinegar
CHICKEN STEAK CALIFORNIA SUB
Chopped Chicken steak ,lettuce ,tomato ,onions , cheese
SIDES
SAUTEED BROCCOLI
Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine
SAUTEED MIXED VEGETABLES
Mix vegetable sauteed garlic olive oil
SAUTEED SPINACH
Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine
SIDE MEATBALL
SIDE SAUSAGE
MASHED POTATOES
FRENCH FRIES
SOUP OF DAY
LOAF BREAD
NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
LARGE CHEESE 16"
SMALL CHEESE 12"
LARGE WHITE PIZZA
Ricotta cheese , Mozzarella
LARGE MEAT LOVE
Peperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs
LARGE VEGGIE
Broccoli , Mushrooms , Spinach , Tomatoes , Onions , Cheese
LARGE SUPREME
Peperoni , onions , mushrooms , sausage , green peppers
SICILIAN ONE SIZE CHEESE
Thick crusted with tomato sauce , mozzarella , oregano
LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce , mozzarella , ham , pineapple
BRICK OVEN PIZZA
LARGE 16" MARGHERITA CLASSIC
Tomato sauce , fresh mozzarella , basil , olive oil
LARGE 16" CAPRICCIOSA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella , calamata , mushrooms , prosciutto , basil
LARGE 16" PRIMAVERA
Tomato sauce , mozzarella , broccoli , mushrooms , spinach , slice tomato , olive oil , basil
LARGE 16" FLORENTINA
Ricotta cheese , spinach , mozzarella , chicken , pesto sauce
LARGE MONTESE
Cheese, Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Basil, Prosciutto.
DESSERT
TIRAMISU
Tiramisu is an elegant and rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar,
CHEESECAKE
A crumbly graham cracker crust and silky cream cheese filling
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.
Half Pint Gelato
Ice cream gelato
PASTA - D
ARRABBIATA D
Prosciutto,mushrooms,tomatoes,olive, garlic, spicy marinara sauce
PUTTANESCA D
Sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes,capers, and olive in our marinara sauce
PRIMAVERA D
Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes in creamy sauce
BOSCAIOLA D
Prosciutto, peas, mushrooms , pink creamy sauce
MEATBALL D
Home made meatballs in our tomato sauce
SAUSAGE D
Sweat Italian sausage in our tomato sauce
POMODORO D
Sauteed tomatoes ,garlic, olive oil , basil, white wine, parmigiano cheese
BOLOGNESE D
Ground beef ,carrots, celery, tomato sauce, parmigiano
ALFREDO PLAIN D
Creamy sauce
VODKA SAUCE D
Mushrooms and onions in a Vodka pink creamy sauce
MARINARA D
Home made marinara sauce
TOMATO SAUCE D
Home made tomato sauce
GARLIC OLIVE OIL D
Sauteed garlic, in olive oil ,parmigiano cheese
PESTO D
Garlic, pine nuts, basil, parmigiano,all blended w/ olive oil
CARBONARA D
Bacon, eggs,black pepper , pecorino romano
BROCCOLI GARLIC D
Sauteed garlic olive oil ,broccoli floret , parmigiano cheese
TORTELLINI HAM ONIONS D
Ham , onions , in Alfredo creamy sauce
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE D
Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce
PENNE AL SAMON D
Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA D
Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
SAUSAGE PEPPERS D
Sauteed Green Peppers and Sausage in marinara sauce
SORRENTO D
Fresh tomatoes, buffala mozzarella , basil , in garlic oil, white wine sauce
TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA D
Sauted garlic ,mushrooms, chop chicken ,gorgonola creamy sauce
CASALINGA D
Chunk of veal and peas in marinara sauce