Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

412 Reviews

$$

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28273

ANTIPASTI

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.50

Fried and crisp, served with marinara sauce

BRUSCHETTA

$8.50

Olive oil,garlic,fresh tomatoes and basil over crostini bread

MOZZ ALLA CAPRESE

$10.95

Fresh buffala mozzarella and tomatoes in olive oil basil

GARLIC BREAD

$5.50
GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE

$6.75
MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.75
ANTIPASTO DEL CONTADINO

$13.95

Meat, cheese ,marinated vegetable ,lettece, tomato, onions ,roast peppers , calamata olive

12 BUFFALO WINGS

$17.95

ROASTED PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA

$13.95

Olive oil and garlic basil roast peppers buffala mozzarella

HOT ANTIPASTO

$15.95

Eggplant Rolatini, Mussels,Shrimp,Stuffed mushrooms, top with mozzarella lite marinara sauce

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA

$13.95

Prosciutto di Parma with buffala mozzarella olive oil basil

MUSSELS RED

$11.95

Sauteed garlic oil white wine touch marinara

MUSSELS WHITE

$11.95

Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine

VONGOLE PO WHITE

$10.95

Little neck clams sauteed garlic olive oil white wine

VONGOLE PO RED

$10.95

Little neck clams, sauteed garlic olive oil with marinara sauce

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$5.00

romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, green olive, cuccumber, tomatoes

LARGE SALAD

$6.50

romaine lettuce, carrots , onions , green olive , cucumber , tomatoes

SMALL CESAR SALAD

$4.95

romaine lettuce , croutons , shred mozzarella

LG CESAR SALAD

$7.95

romaine lettuce , croutons , shred mozzarella

CHEF SALAD

$13.75

Tossed salad w/ Italian meats, cheese turkey

INSALATA DELLA CASA WITH CHICKEN

$12.95

Crisp romaine lettuce with variety of vegetables

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

Crisp romaine lettuce,croutons,shred mozzarella, grill chicken

ANTIPASTO DEL CONTADINO

$13.95

Meat, cheese ,marinated vegetable ,lettece, tomato, onions ,roast peppers , calamata olive

SALMON SALAD

$13.95

Atlantic salmon tossed with our house salad

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP

$13.95

Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.95

Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella

VEAL CUTLET PARMIGIANA SUB

$13.45

Veal cutler with tomato sauce and mozzarella

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$11.95

Grilled Chicken breast , Lettuce , Tomatoes , Onions

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

Home made meatballs, in tomato sauce and mozzarella

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB

$10.95

Italian sweat sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella

MEATBALL SUB

$10.25

Home made meatballs in tomato sauce

SAUSAGE SUB

$10.25

Italian sausage with tomato sauce

SAUSAGE PEPPERS SUB

$11.50

Italian sausage, sauteed with green peppers in our marinara sauce

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.50

Fried eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA SUB

$14.95

Shrimp dipped in flour and eggs and tomato sauce and mozzarella

PlAIN STEAK

$10.50

chopped steak only

CHEESE STEAK

$11.95

Meat and cheese

CHEESE STEAK ONIONS

$11.70

Chopped meat ,onions , white American cheese

CHEESE STK PEPPERS ONIONS

$12.25

Meat ,onions , peppers , chopped ,with white american cheese

CHEESE STEAK MUSHROOMS

$11.95

Chopped meat and mushrooms with white american cheese

CHEESE STEAK ONIONS MUSHROOMS

$12.25

Meat , onions , mushrooms , white american cheese

Cheese Steak California

$13.50

CHEESE STEAK SPECIAL

$13.50

Mushrooms , onions , green peppers , meat , cheese

PROSCIUTTO & MOZZARELLA SUB

$13.95

Prosciutto , Fresh Mozzarella , Tomatoes , Lettuce , Basil , Balsamic vinegrette

TURKEY & CHEESE

$12.25

Lettuce , tomatoes , onions ,oil vinegar

CHEESE STEAK SUPREME

$13.50

Meat , Cheese , Onions , Green Peppers , Mushrooms , Lettuce , Tomatoes

HAM, CHEESE & SALAMI

$11.50

Lettuce , onions , tomatoes , oil vinegar

CHICKEN STEAK CALIFORNIA SUB

$12.95

Chopped Chicken steak ,lettuce ,tomato ,onions , cheese

SIDES

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$7.50

Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine

SMALL SALAD

$5.00

romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, green olive, cuccumber, tomatoes

LARGE SALAD

$6.50

romaine lettuce, carrots , onions , green olive , cucumber , tomatoes

SAUTEED MIXED VEGETABLES

$7.50

Mix vegetable sauteed garlic olive oil

SAUTEED SPINACH

$7.50

Sauteed garlic olive oil white wine

SMALL CESAR SALAD

$4.95
SIDE MEATBALL

$6.00
LG CESAR SALAD

$7.95

romaine lettuce , croutons , shred mozzarella

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00
MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$7.25
FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SOUP OF DAY

$6.50

LOAF BREAD

$2.50

SAUCES & DRESSING

16OZ TOMATO SAUCE

$6.00
16OZ MARINARA SAUCE

$6.00
16OZ MEAT SAUCE

$8.00
16OZ ALFREDO

$8.00

16OZ HOUSE DRESSING

$8.00

16OZ BLUE CHEESE

$8.00

16OZ ITALIAN

$5.00

16OZ BALSAMIC

$5.00

16OZ RANCH

$8.00

16OZ FRENCH

$8.00

NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

LARGE CHEESE 16"

$16.75
SMALL CHEESE 12"

$12.75
LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$16.50

Ricotta cheese , Mozzarella

LARGE MEAT LOVE

$26.00

Peperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs

LARGE VEGGIE

$26.95

Broccoli , Mushrooms , Spinach , Tomatoes , Onions , Cheese

LARGE SUPREME

$26.00

Peperoni , onions , mushrooms , sausage , green peppers

SICILIAN ONE SIZE CHEESE

$23.00Out of stock

Thick crusted with tomato sauce , mozzarella , oregano

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$26.95

Tomato sauce , mozzarella , ham , pineapple

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

LARGE 16" MARGHERITA CLASSIC

$22.00

Tomato sauce , fresh mozzarella , basil , olive oil

LARGE 16" CAPRICCIOSA

$25.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella , calamata , mushrooms , prosciutto , basil

LARGE 16" PRIMAVERA

$25.95

Tomato sauce , mozzarella , broccoli , mushrooms , spinach , slice tomato , olive oil , basil

LARGE 16" FLORENTINA

$25.95

Ricotta cheese , spinach , mozzarella , chicken , pesto sauce

LARGE MONTESE

$25.95

Cheese, Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Basil, Prosciutto.

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$8.50

Tiramisu is an elegant and rich layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar,

CHEESECAKE

$7.95

A crumbly graham cracker crust and silky cream cheese filling

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.50

Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.

Half Pint Gelato

$5.95

Ice cream gelato

PASTA - D

ARRABBIATA D

$15.50

Prosciutto,mushrooms,tomatoes,olive, garlic, spicy marinara sauce

PUTTANESCA D

$15.50

Sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes,capers, and olive in our marinara sauce

PRIMAVERA D

$15.50

Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes in creamy sauce

BOSCAIOLA D

$15.50

Prosciutto, peas, mushrooms , pink creamy sauce

MEATBALL D

$15.50

Home made meatballs in our tomato sauce

SAUSAGE D

$15.50

Sweat Italian sausage in our tomato sauce

POMODORO D

$15.50

Sauteed tomatoes ,garlic, olive oil , basil, white wine, parmigiano cheese

BOLOGNESE D

$15.50

Ground beef ,carrots, celery, tomato sauce, parmigiano

ALFREDO PLAIN D

$15.50

Creamy sauce

VODKA SAUCE D

$15.50

Mushrooms and onions in a Vodka pink creamy sauce

MARINARA D

$13.95

Home made marinara sauce

TOMATO SAUCE D

$13.95

Home made tomato sauce

GARLIC OLIVE OIL D

$13.95

Sauteed garlic, in olive oil ,parmigiano cheese

PESTO D

$15.50

Garlic, pine nuts, basil, parmigiano,all blended w/ olive oil

CARBONARA D

$15.50

Bacon, eggs,black pepper , pecorino romano

BROCCOLI GARLIC D

$15.50

Sauteed garlic olive oil ,broccoli floret , parmigiano cheese

TORTELLINI HAM ONIONS D

$16.25

Ham , onions , in Alfredo creamy sauce

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE D

$16.25

Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce

PENNE AL SAMON D

$16.95

Sauteed onions mushrooms pink creamy sauce

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA D

$15.95

Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

SAUSAGE PEPPERS D

$15.50

Sauteed Green Peppers and Sausage in marinara sauce

SORRENTO D

$15.50

Fresh tomatoes, buffala mozzarella , basil , in garlic oil, white wine sauce

TORTELLINI GORGONZOLA D

$16.25

Sauted garlic ,mushrooms, chop chicken ,gorgonola creamy sauce

CASALINGA D

$16.25

Chunk of veal and peas in marinara sauce

BUTTER D

$13.25

BAKED DISHES - D

LASAGNA D

$15.50

Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

MANICOTTI D

$15.50

Cheese manicotti w/ tomato sauce melted mozzarella

STUFFED SHELLS D

$15.50

Cheese stuff shells w/ tomato sauce melted mozzarella

BAKED ZITI D

$15.50

in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked