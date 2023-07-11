Spiro's Pizza and Pasta 1640 Jackson Ave SE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BYO Pizza

Slice

Pizza By The Slice

$12.35

2 slices of pizza served with soup or salad. Monday: Pepperoni ~ Tuesday: Canadian Bacon & Pineapple ~ Wednesday: Pepperoni & Black Olive ~ Thursday: Sausage ~ Friday: Four Cheese

Single Slice

$3.10

Small BYO

Build Your Own Small

$14.40

Medium BYO

Build Your Own Medium

$19.55

Large BYO

Build Your Own Large

$24.70

Half & Half BYO

Small Half & Half BYO

$13.40

Medium Half & Half BYO

$18.55

Large Half & Half BYO

$24.70

Gluten Free Half & Half BYO

$24.70

Gluten Free BYO

Build Your Own Gluten Free

$23.99

Specialty Pizza

Small Specialty Pizza

Spiro's Special Small

$18.55

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

House Special Small

$19.55

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

Four Cheese Small

$16.50

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

Greek Small

$18.55

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

White Small

$19.55

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

All Dressed Small

$18.55

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

Alfredo Small

$19.55

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

#17 Chicken Marinara Small

$17.50

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

The Veggie Small

$18.55

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

Barbecue Chicken Small

$18.55

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

Mediterranean Small

$19.55

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Medium Specialty Pizza

Spiro's Special Medium

$23.70

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

House Special Medium

$24.70

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

Four Cheese Medium

$21.60

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

Greek Medium

$23.70

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

White Medium

$24.70

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

All Dressed Medium

$23.70

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

Alfredo Medium

$24.70

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

#17 Chicken Marinara Medium

$22.65

Marinara, Chicken, Onion, Parmesan

The Veggie Medium

$23.70

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

Barbecue Chicken Medium

$23.70

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

Mediterranean Medium

$24.70

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Large Specialty Pizza

Spiro's Special Large

$28.85

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

House Special Large

$29.85

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

Four Cheese Large

$26.80

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

Greek Large

$28.85

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

White Large

$29.85

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

All Dressed Large

$28.85

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

Alfredo Large

$29.85

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

#17 Chicken Marinara Large

$27.80

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

The Veggie Large

$28.85

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

Barbecue Chicken Large

$28.85

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

Mediterranean Large

$29.85

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Gluten Free Specialty Pizza

Spiro's Special Gluten Free

$28.85

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

House Special Gluten Free

$29.85

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

Four Cheese Gluten Free

$26.80

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

Greek Gluten Free

$28.85

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

White Gluten Free

$29.85

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

All Dressed Gluten Free

$28.85

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

Alfredo Gluten Free

$29.85

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

#17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free

$27.80

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

The Veggie Gluten Free

$28.85

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free

$28.85

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

Mediterranean Gluten Free

$29.85

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

1H Spiro's Special Small

$9.30

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

1H House Special Small

$9.80

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

1H Four Cheese Small

$8.25

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

1H Greek Small

$9.30

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

1H White Small

$9.80

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

1H All Dressed Small

$9.30

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

1H Alfredo Small

$9.80

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

1H #17 Chicken Marinara Small

$8.75

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

1H The Veggie Small

$9.30

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

1H Barbecue Chicken Small

$9.30

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

1H Mediterranean Small

$9.80

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

2H Build Your Own Small

$7.00

2H Spiro's Special Small

$9.30

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

2H House Special Small

$9.80

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

2H Four Cheese Small

$8.25

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

2H Greek Small

$9.30

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

2H White Small

$9.80

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

2H All Dressed Small

$9.30

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

2H Alfredo Small

$9.80

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

2H #17 Chicken Marinara Small

$8.75

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

2H The Veggie Small

$9.30

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

2H Barbecue Chicken Small

$9.30

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

2H Mediterranean Small

$9.80

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

1H Spiro's Special Medium

$11.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

1H House Special Medium

$12.00

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

1H Four Cheese Medium

$10.50

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

1H Greek Medium

$11.50

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

1H White Medium

$12.00

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

1H All Dressed Medium

$11.50

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

1H Alfredo Medium

$12.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

1H #17 Chicken Marinara Medium

$11.00

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

1H The Veggie Medium

$11.50

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

1H Barbecue Chicken Medium

$11.50

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

1H Mediterranean Medium

$12.00

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

2H Build Your Own Medium

$9.50

2H Spiro's Special Medium

$11.50

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

2H House Special Medium

$12.00

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

2H Four Cheese Medium

$10.50

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

2H Greek Medium

$11.50

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

2H White Medium

$12.00

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

2H All Dressed Medium

$11.50

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

2H Alfredo Medium

$12.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

2H #17 Chicken Marinara Medium

$11.00

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

2H The Veggie Medium

$11.50

2H Barbecue Chicken Medium

$11.50

2H Mediterranean Medium

$12.00

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

1H Spiro's Special Large

$14.40

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

1H House Special Large

$14.95

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

1H Four Cheese Large

$13.40

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

1H Greek Large

$14.40

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

1H White Large

$14.95

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

1H All Dressed Large

$14.40

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

1H Alfredo Large

$14.95

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

1H #17 Chicken Marinara Large

$13.90

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

1H The Veggie Large

$14.40

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

1H Barbecue Chicken Large

$14.40

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

1H Mediterranean Large

$14.95

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

2H Build Your Own Large

$12.40

2H Spiro's Special Large

$14.40

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

2H House Special Large

$14.95

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

2H Four Cheese Large

$13.40

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

2H Greek Large

$14.40

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

2H White Large

$14.95

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

2H All Dressed Large

$14.40

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

2H Alfredo Large

$14.95

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

2H #17 Chicken Marinara Large

$13.90

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

2H The Veggie Large

$14.40

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

2H Barbecue Chicken Large

$14.40

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

2H Mediterranean Large

$14.95

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

1H Spiro's Special Gluten Free

$14.40

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

1H House Special Gluten Free

$14.95

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

1H Four Cheese Gluten Free

$13.40

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

1H Greek Gluten Free

$14.40

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

1H White Gluten Free

$14.95

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

1H All Dressed Gluten Free

$14.40

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

1H Alfredo Gluten Free

$14.95

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

1H #17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free

$13.90

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

1H The Veggie Gluten Free

$14.40

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

1H Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free

$14.40

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

1H Mediterranean Gluten Free

$14.95

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

2H Build Your Own Gluten Free

$12.40

2H Spiro's Special Gluten Free

$14.40

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

2H House Special Gluten Free

$14.95

Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.

2H Four Cheese Gluten Free

$13.40

Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella

2H Greek Gluten Free

$14.40

Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini

2H White Gluten Free

$14.95

Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top

2H All Dressed Gluten Free

$14.40

Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy

2H Alfredo Gluten Free

$14.95

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic

2H #17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free

$13.90

Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan

2H The Veggie Gluten Free

$14.40

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato

2H Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free

$14.40

Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion

2H Mediterranean Gluten Free

$14.95

Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella

Pasta

Pasta

Spaghettini

$16.50

Parmesan and chicken. Served with a roll

Rigatoni

$16.50

Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)

Fettuccini

$16.50

Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)

Cheese Tortellini

$16.50

Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)

Meat Ravioli

$16.50

Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)

Featured Pasta

Lasagna

$19.55

Baked lasagna made fresh from scratch with meat sauce (contains beef and pork), ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Mediterranean Tortellini

$19.55

Baked cheese tortellini tossed with traditional pesto, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta then topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Chicken Alfredo Bake

$19.55

Baked rigatoni with sliced chicken breast and alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Meat Lover's Pasta

$19.55

Baked rigatoni with meat sauce (contains beef and pork) topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, one meatball (contains beef and pork) and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Marco Polo

$19.55

Baked rigatoni with black olives and mushrooms topped with marinara and dairy or non-dairy mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Red and White Spaghettini

$18.55

Spaghettini noodles topped with half meat sauce (contains beef and pork) and half brown butter mizythera. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Half and Half Pasta

$18.55

Meat Pasta Special

$19.55

Baked lasagna made fresh from scratch with meat sauce (contains beef and pork), ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.

Veggie Pasta Special

$19.55

Other Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$9.25

a French roll topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and mozzarella then baked. 6.99 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00

Garlic Bread

$3.60

a French roll topped with Parmesan and garlic. 2.50 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00

White Crostini

$8.25

a 7" pita topped with alfredo, artichoke hearts and Parmesan

Green Crostini

$8.25

a 7" pita topped with pesto, fresh tomato and Parmesan

Cheese Bread Meal

$9.25

a French roll topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and mozzarella then baked. 6.99 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00

Garlic Bread Meal

$3.60

a French roll topped with Parmesan and garlic. 2.50 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00

White Crostini Meal

$8.25

a 7" pita topped with alfredo, artichoke hearts and Parmesan

Green Crostini Meal

$8.25

a 7" pita topped with pesto, fresh tomato and Parmesan

Soups and Salads

Chicken Almond

$5.15

White Bean & Olive

$5.15

Tossed Green Salad

$6.20

mixed greens topped with mozzarella cheese and black olives.

Greek Salad

$15.45

Mixed greens topped with black olives, red bell peppers, onions, pepperoncini, feta and Italian. Served with a roll.

Chef Salad

$15.45

mixed greens with mushrooms, mozzarella, olive, tomato, onion, green pepper, salami, ham and your choice of dressing. Served with a roll.

Chicken Artichoke Pasta Salad

$15.45

tri color pasta, chicken breast, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, green onions, red & yellow bell peppers in our Italian dressing. Served on a bed of mixed greens with a roll.

Spinach Bacon Salad

$15.45

spinach and romaine tossed with mushrooms and honey mustard dressing topped with crumbled bacon, almonds, tomato, boiled egg and onion. Served with a roll.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.45

romaine lettuce, our own Caesar dressing, croutons,

Special Salad (Meat)

$15.45Out of stock

Feta Walnut Spinach Salad

$15.45

Subs

Spiro Sub

$15.45

pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, salami, and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Pepperoni Sub

$15.45

pepperoni and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Canadian Bacon Sub

$15.45

Canadian Bacon and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Salami Sub

$15.45

salami and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Sausage Sub

$15.45

house made sausage, mozzarella cheese and meat sauce (contains beef and pork). served with a cup of soup or side salad

Meatball Sub

$15.45

our own seasoned ground beef (contains beef and pork) or plant based meatballs, dairy or non-dairy mozzarella, and meat sauce (contains beef and pork) or marinara. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Barbecue Chicken Sub

$15.45

sliced chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese and barbecue sauce. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.45

breaded chicken, mozzarella and marinara. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Hawaiian Sub

$15.45

Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Veggie Sub

$15.45

pizza sauce, mushroom, olive, green pepper, onion, tomato and dairy or non-dairy mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Club Sub

$17.50

chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato & roquefort. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Mediterranean Sub

$18.55

pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olive, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad

Tom's Sub

$18.55

pizza sauce, mushroom, olive, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoni & salami. Served with soup or a tossed salad.

Corned Beef Reuben Sub (Meat)

$15.45

Sub (Veggie)

$15.45

Gyros

Beef/Lamb Gyro

$15.45

pita bread topped with strips of seasoned beef & lamb or sliced chicken breast or falafel then lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. On the side is tzatziki - the traditional accompanying sauce of yogurt, cucumber, garlic and fresh mint. Served with soup or side salad.

Chicken Gyro

$15.45

pita bread topped with strips of seasoned beef & lamb or sliced chicken breast or falafel then lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. On the side is tzatziki - the traditional accompanying sauce of yogurt, cucumber, garlic and fresh mint. Served with soup or side salad.

Deluxe Gyro

$17.50

Calzones

Calzone

$17.50

Fresh ingredients on a 10" circle of dough made from scratch daily. The dough is folded in half, brushed with butter, topped with parmesan and baked.

Pita Pizzas

Pita Pizza

$15.45

a 7" pita used as a crust for an individual pizza, serve with a cup of soup or a tossed green salad. Top with 1-2 regular toppings. Extra Toppings for $1 each.

Mediterranean Pita Pizza

$18.55

topped with pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. Served with soup or a tossed salad. Extra Toppings for $1 each.

White Pita Pizza

$18.55

topped with pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. Served with soup or a tossed salad. Extra Toppings for $1 each.

Special Pita Pizza (Meat)

$15.45

Special Pita Pizza (Veggie)

$15.45

Low Carb Bake

Low Carb Bake

$18.55

Marinara or meat sauce (contains beef and pork), plus up to three low carb ingredients topped with Mozzarella and baked. Served with a cup of soup or side salad

Sauces & Sides

1 Meatball

$2.05

1 Chicken Strip

$2.05

Side of 1000

$0.52

Side of French

$0.52

Side of Italian

$0.52

Side of Roquefort

$0.52

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.52

Side of Caesar

$0.52

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.05

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.05

Side of Marinara

$1.05

Side of Pesto

$1.05

Side of Alfredo

$1.05

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.05

Extra Mizythera

$2.05

Roll

$1.05

Pita

$1.05

Bulk

16oz Dressing Jar

$7.20

32oz Dressing Jar

$12.35

16oz Sauce

$12.35

32oz Sauce

$20.50

80oz Sauce

$41.00

Jar/Lid Return

-$2.05

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$6.70

Kid's Pizza

$5.70

Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.10

Diet Coke

$3.10

Root Beer

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Dr Pepper

$3.10

Raspberry Tea

$3.10

Lemonade

$3.10

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.10

Iced Tea

$3.10

Coffee

$3.10

2% Milk 16oz glass

$4.10

2% Milk 12oz mug

$3.10

Chocolate Milk

$2.05

Apple Juice

$2.05

Fruit Punch

$2.05

Orange Juice

$2.05

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.60

Henry Weinhard's Cream Soda

$3.60

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

$3.60

Water

Club Soda

Hot Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.10

Shirley Temple

$3.60

Roy Rogers

$3.60

1/2 Diet 1/2 Dr

$3.10

Brews

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$4.10

Containers

Growler

$14.40

Squeeler

$8.20

32oz Jar

$2.05

16oz Jar

$2.05

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

a chocolate graham cracker crust filled with a mixture of cream cheese, whipped cream, and peanut butter then topped with chocolate ganache.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

made from scratch with almonds, coconut, pineapple & cream cheese frosting.

New York Style Cheese Cake

$8.00

a baked cheese cake we make fresh from scratch. Served with whipped cream and raspberries.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake

$8.25

Spumoni

$8.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.

B&C Sorbet

$8.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.

Vanilla

$8.00

Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.

French Apple Pie Ice Cream

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

$8.00

Other Charge

To Go Charge

1 Item To Go

$0.25

2 Items To Go

$0.50

3 Items To Go

$0.75

4+ Items To Go

$1.00

Jar Return

Jar Return

-$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Port Orchard favorite since 1987!

Location

1640 Jackson Ave SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

