Spiro's Pizza and Pasta 1640 Jackson Ave SE
1640 Jackson Ave SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366
BYO Pizza
Slice
Small BYO
Medium BYO
Large BYO
Half & Half BYO
Gluten Free BYO
Specialty Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
Spiro's Special Small
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
House Special Small
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
Four Cheese Small
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
Greek Small
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
White Small
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
All Dressed Small
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
Alfredo Small
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
#17 Chicken Marinara Small
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
The Veggie Small
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
Barbecue Chicken Small
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
Mediterranean Small
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Medium Specialty Pizza
Spiro's Special Medium
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
House Special Medium
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
Four Cheese Medium
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
Greek Medium
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
White Medium
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
All Dressed Medium
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
Alfredo Medium
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
#17 Chicken Marinara Medium
Marinara, Chicken, Onion, Parmesan
The Veggie Medium
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
Barbecue Chicken Medium
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
Mediterranean Medium
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Large Specialty Pizza
Spiro's Special Large
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
House Special Large
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
Four Cheese Large
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
Greek Large
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
White Large
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
All Dressed Large
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
Alfredo Large
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
#17 Chicken Marinara Large
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
The Veggie Large
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
Barbecue Chicken Large
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
Mediterranean Large
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Gluten Free Specialty Pizza
Spiro's Special Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
House Special Gluten Free
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
Four Cheese Gluten Free
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
Greek Gluten Free
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
White Gluten Free
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
All Dressed Gluten Free
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
Alfredo Gluten Free
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
#17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
The Veggie Gluten Free
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
Mediterranean Gluten Free
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
1H Spiro's Special Small
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
1H House Special Small
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
1H Four Cheese Small
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
1H Greek Small
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
1H White Small
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
1H All Dressed Small
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
1H Alfredo Small
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
1H #17 Chicken Marinara Small
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
1H The Veggie Small
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
1H Barbecue Chicken Small
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
1H Mediterranean Small
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
2H Build Your Own Small
2H Spiro's Special Small
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
2H House Special Small
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
2H Four Cheese Small
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
2H Greek Small
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
2H White Small
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
2H All Dressed Small
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
2H Alfredo Small
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
2H #17 Chicken Marinara Small
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
2H The Veggie Small
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
2H Barbecue Chicken Small
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
2H Mediterranean Small
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
1H Spiro's Special Medium
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
1H House Special Medium
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
1H Four Cheese Medium
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
1H Greek Medium
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
1H White Medium
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
1H All Dressed Medium
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
1H Alfredo Medium
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
1H #17 Chicken Marinara Medium
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
1H The Veggie Medium
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
1H Barbecue Chicken Medium
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
1H Mediterranean Medium
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
2H Build Your Own Medium
2H Spiro's Special Medium
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
2H House Special Medium
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
2H Four Cheese Medium
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
2H Greek Medium
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
2H White Medium
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
2H All Dressed Medium
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
2H Alfredo Medium
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
2H #17 Chicken Marinara Medium
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
2H The Veggie Medium
2H Barbecue Chicken Medium
2H Mediterranean Medium
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
1H Spiro's Special Large
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
1H House Special Large
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
1H Four Cheese Large
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
1H Greek Large
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
1H White Large
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
1H All Dressed Large
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
1H Alfredo Large
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
1H #17 Chicken Marinara Large
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
1H The Veggie Large
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
1H Barbecue Chicken Large
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
1H Mediterranean Large
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
2H Build Your Own Large
2H Spiro's Special Large
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Black Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
2H House Special Large
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
2H Four Cheese Large
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
2H Greek Large
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
2H White Large
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
2H All Dressed Large
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
2H Alfredo Large
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
2H #17 Chicken Marinara Large
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
2H The Veggie Large
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
2H Barbecue Chicken Large
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
2H Mediterranean Large
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
1H Spiro's Special Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
1H House Special Gluten Free
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
1H Four Cheese Gluten Free
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
1H Greek Gluten Free
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
1H White Gluten Free
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
1H All Dressed Gluten Free
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
1H Alfredo Gluten Free
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
1H #17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
1H The Veggie Gluten Free
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
1H Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
1H Mediterranean Gluten Free
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
2H Build Your Own Gluten Free
2H Spiro's Special Gluten Free
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, & Green Pepper
2H House Special Gluten Free
Salami, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Olive, Mushroom, and Green Pepper.
2H Four Cheese Gluten Free
Romano, Parmesan,Feta, Mozzarella
2H Greek Gluten Free
Feta, Olive, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Peperoncini
2H White Gluten Free
Roquefort, Spinach, Sun Flower Seeds, Bacon, Olives, Pepperoni on top
2H All Dressed Gluten Free
Onion, Mushroom, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Anchovy
2H Alfredo Gluten Free
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Onion,Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic
2H #17 Chicken Marinara Gluten Free
Marinara, Chicken, Onion,Parmesan
2H The Veggie Gluten Free
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Olive, Tomato
2H Barbecue Chicken Gluten Free
Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, and Onion
2H Mediterranean Gluten Free
Pesto, Chicken, Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella
Pasta
Pasta
Spaghettini
Parmesan and chicken. Served with a roll
Rigatoni
Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)
Fettuccini
Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)
Cheese Tortellini
Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)
Meat Ravioli
Pasta is served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or a tossed green salad. In the order menu choose a pasta, size, and one of our sauces we make from scratch. Half and half sauces for full dishes only. (excluding Pesto)
Featured Pasta
Lasagna
Baked lasagna made fresh from scratch with meat sauce (contains beef and pork), ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Mediterranean Tortellini
Baked cheese tortellini tossed with traditional pesto, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta then topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Chicken Alfredo Bake
Baked rigatoni with sliced chicken breast and alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Meat Lover's Pasta
Baked rigatoni with meat sauce (contains beef and pork) topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, one meatball (contains beef and pork) and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Marco Polo
Baked rigatoni with black olives and mushrooms topped with marinara and dairy or non-dairy mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Red and White Spaghettini
Spaghettini noodles topped with half meat sauce (contains beef and pork) and half brown butter mizythera. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Half and Half Pasta
Meat Pasta Special
Baked lasagna made fresh from scratch with meat sauce (contains beef and pork), ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread and your choice of soup or tossed salad.
Veggie Pasta Special
Other Food
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Bread
a French roll topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and mozzarella then baked. 6.99 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00
Garlic Bread
a French roll topped with Parmesan and garlic. 2.50 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00
White Crostini
a 7" pita topped with alfredo, artichoke hearts and Parmesan
Green Crostini
a 7" pita topped with pesto, fresh tomato and Parmesan
Cheese Bread Meal
a French roll topped with garlic butter, Parmesan and mozzarella then baked. 6.99 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00
Garlic Bread Meal
a French roll topped with Parmesan and garlic. 2.50 Add a side of meat sauce, marinara, alfredo or roquefort 1.00
White Crostini Meal
a 7" pita topped with alfredo, artichoke hearts and Parmesan
Green Crostini Meal
a 7" pita topped with pesto, fresh tomato and Parmesan
Soups and Salads
Chicken Almond
White Bean & Olive
Tossed Green Salad
mixed greens topped with mozzarella cheese and black olives.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with black olives, red bell peppers, onions, pepperoncini, feta and Italian. Served with a roll.
Chef Salad
mixed greens with mushrooms, mozzarella, olive, tomato, onion, green pepper, salami, ham and your choice of dressing. Served with a roll.
Chicken Artichoke Pasta Salad
tri color pasta, chicken breast, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, green onions, red & yellow bell peppers in our Italian dressing. Served on a bed of mixed greens with a roll.
Spinach Bacon Salad
spinach and romaine tossed with mushrooms and honey mustard dressing topped with crumbled bacon, almonds, tomato, boiled egg and onion. Served with a roll.
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, our own Caesar dressing, croutons,
Special Salad (Meat)
Feta Walnut Spinach Salad
Subs
Spiro Sub
pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, salami, and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Pepperoni Sub
pepperoni and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Canadian Bacon Sub
Canadian Bacon and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Salami Sub
salami and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Sausage Sub
house made sausage, mozzarella cheese and meat sauce (contains beef and pork). served with a cup of soup or side salad
Meatball Sub
our own seasoned ground beef (contains beef and pork) or plant based meatballs, dairy or non-dairy mozzarella, and meat sauce (contains beef and pork) or marinara. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Barbecue Chicken Sub
sliced chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese and barbecue sauce. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Chicken Parmesan Sub
breaded chicken, mozzarella and marinara. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Hawaiian Sub
Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Veggie Sub
pizza sauce, mushroom, olive, green pepper, onion, tomato and dairy or non-dairy mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Club Sub
chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato & roquefort. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Mediterranean Sub
pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olive, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. served with a cup of soup or side salad
Tom's Sub
pizza sauce, mushroom, olive, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoni & salami. Served with soup or a tossed salad.
Corned Beef Reuben Sub (Meat)
Sub (Veggie)
Gyros
Beef/Lamb Gyro
pita bread topped with strips of seasoned beef & lamb or sliced chicken breast or falafel then lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. On the side is tzatziki - the traditional accompanying sauce of yogurt, cucumber, garlic and fresh mint. Served with soup or side salad.
Chicken Gyro
pita bread topped with strips of seasoned beef & lamb or sliced chicken breast or falafel then lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. On the side is tzatziki - the traditional accompanying sauce of yogurt, cucumber, garlic and fresh mint. Served with soup or side salad.
Deluxe Gyro
Calzones
Pita Pizzas
Pita Pizza
a 7" pita used as a crust for an individual pizza, serve with a cup of soup or a tossed green salad. Top with 1-2 regular toppings. Extra Toppings for $1 each.
Mediterranean Pita Pizza
topped with pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. Served with soup or a tossed salad. Extra Toppings for $1 each.
White Pita Pizza
topped with pesto, sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, sun dried tomato, feta and mozzarella. Served with soup or a tossed salad. Extra Toppings for $1 each.
Special Pita Pizza (Meat)
Special Pita Pizza (Veggie)
Low Carb Bake
Sauces & Sides
1 Meatball
1 Chicken Strip
Side of 1000
Side of French
Side of Italian
Side of Roquefort
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Caesar
Side of Meat Sauce
Side of Pizza Sauce
Side of Marinara
Side of Pesto
Side of Alfredo
Side of BBQ Sauce
Extra Mizythera
Roll
Pita
Bulk
Kid's Menu
Beverages
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
2% Milk 16oz glass
2% Milk 12oz mug
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Fruit Punch
Orange Juice
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer
Henry Weinhard's Cream Soda
Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda
Water
Club Soda
Hot Water
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
1/2 Diet 1/2 Dr
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
a chocolate graham cracker crust filled with a mixture of cream cheese, whipped cream, and peanut butter then topped with chocolate ganache.
Carrot Cake
made from scratch with almonds, coconut, pineapple & cream cheese frosting.
New York Style Cheese Cake
a baked cheese cake we make fresh from scratch. Served with whipped cream and raspberries.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake
Spumoni
Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.
B&C Sorbet
Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.
Vanilla
Olympic Mountain Ice Cream Sweet Treat from a family owned ice creamery operating for the last 37 years in the Olympic Mountains.
French Apple Pie Ice Cream
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
Other Charge
Jar Return
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Port Orchard favorite since 1987!
1640 Jackson Ave SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366