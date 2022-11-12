Pizza
Bars & Lounges
PORTS PIZZERIA - ROCKPORT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
139 Commercial Street, Corner of Main St and Route 1 Rockport, Rockport, ME 04538
Gallery