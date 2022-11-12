Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
PORTS PIZZERIA - ROCKPORT

139 Commercial Street

Corner of Main St and Route 1 Rockport

Rockport, ME 04538

MARGHERITA
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
BARESE

NOT PIZZA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

breaded chicken breast, mozzarella & tomato, served with rigatoni marinara

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$7.00

garlic knots, tossed with butter, garlic, parmesan and a side of marinara sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, balsamic dressing.

INSALATA CAESAR

$12.00

whole romaine hearts tossed with our housemade caesar dressing, house bread croutons and shaved parmesan

INSALATA CAPRESE

$12.00

LOCAL TOMATOES, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, EEVO

JUMBO WINGS (4)

$10.00

crispy jumbo wings coated in a house spice blend and tossed with your choice of sauce. Come with Celery & Ranch

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

classic meat lasagna with bechamel

MOZZARELLA SCARROZZATA

$12.00

crispy panko-breaded mozzarella served with marinara sauce

PORTS MEATBALL APPETIZER

$14.00

pork/beef meatballs, onion, parsley, basil, garlic

SUB CHICKEN PARMA

$16.00

breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan in a 7 inch sub roll

SUB MEATBALL

$14.00

ports meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan in a 7 inch sub roll

TIRAMISÙ DELLA NONNA

$12.00

homemade classic tiramisù with vermont fresh mascarpone cheese and strega liquor

PIZZA

ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and prosciutto

BARESE

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage, mozzarella and parmesan

BIANCA

$18.00

Garlic&Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Ricotta Cheese,Basil & Balsamic Glaze drizzle

CALZONE CLASSICO

$16.00

Finocchio Salami, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheeses, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Basil

CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

SAN MARZANO TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, MUSHROOMS, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARTICHOKES, PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

DIAVOLA

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, soppressata salami and parmesan cheese

MARGHERITA

$16.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella and basil

ORTOLANA

$17.00

san marzano tomatoes with peppers, mozzarella, zucchini, olives and red onions

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$18.00

white pizza, sweet gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Special

Spinach & Artichoke Piiza Rosemary & Tyme Cream Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Mozzarella, Feta cheese, Artichokes & served with or without Pancetta

CALZONE ALLA NUTELLA

$12.00

chocolate, hazelnuts and vermont ricotta cheese in a classic calzone

PIZZA CARBONARA

$18.00

Pizza Carbonara Olive oil, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Fontina Cheese, Pancetta, Local Farm Fresh Egg, Fresh Basil & Parsley

CATERING MENU (advance notice)

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA BY HALF TRAY

$60.00

roasted eggplant, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan (serves 6 to 8 people) PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

HOUSE SALAD BY THE HALF TRAY

$30.00

mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, balsamic dressing (serves 6 to 8 people)

JUMBO WINGS BY DOZEN

$30.00

crispy jumbo wings PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE BY HALF TRAY

$95.00

classic meat lasagna with bechamel sauce (serves 6 to 8 people) PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

MOZZARELLA SCARROZZATA BY DOZEN

$45.00

crispy panko breaded mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA BY HALF TRAY

$95.00

breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, no pasta (serves 6 to 8 people) PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

PORTS MEATBALLS BY DOZEN

$45.00

pork and beef meatballs, onion, parsley, basil, garlic, tomato sauce, fresh ricotta PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA BY HALF TRAY

$65.00

rigatoni pasta, vodka, tomato sauce, cream (serves 6 to 8 people) PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

RIGATONI POMODORO E BASILICO BY HALF TRAY

$60.00

rigatoni pasta, tomato sauce and basil (serves 6 to 8 people) PLEASE CALL US FOR PICKUP TIME ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

139 Commercial Street, Corner of Main St and Route 1 Rockport, Rockport, ME 04538

Directions

