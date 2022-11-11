Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Ports Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

28 Union Street

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
ALLA BARESE
GARLIC KNOTS (6)

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$10.00

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

NOT PIZZA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$24.00

breaded chicken breast with mozzarella, tomato sauce, roasted potato

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (GF)

$14.00

Gluten Free eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella

EGGPLANT PANINI

$14.00

sun dried tomatoes tapenade, grilled eggplant, burrata, arugula

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$9.00

INSALATA CAPRESE

$14.00

imported mozzarella with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil in extra virgin olive oil

INSALATA DI CESARE

$14.00

whole romaine hearts tossed with our housemade caesar dressing, house bread croutons and shaved grana parmesan

INSALATA SPINACI

$14.00

baby spinach, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

JUMBO WINGS (4)

$12.00

LASAGNA CLASSICA

$22.00

classic meat lasagna with bechamel

MOZZARELLA SCARROZZATA

$13.00

fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce

PORCHETTA PANINI

$14.00

roast pork, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato, balsamic glaze

PORTS MEATBALL APPETIZER

$14.00

pork/beef meatballs, onion, parsley, basil, and garlic

Lemon shrimp risotto

$26.00Out of stock

housemade pasta, pancetta, onion, eggs, romano and parmesan

PIZZA

AL QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$20.00

white pizza, sweet gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

ALLA BARESE

$19.00

san marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan

ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO

$20.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parmesan, prosciutto di parma

CALZONE ALLA NUTELLA

$14.00

chocolate, hazelnuts and vermont ricotta cheese in a classic calzone

DIAVOLA

$19.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, soppressata salami and parmesan cheese

MARGHERITA

$16.00

san Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella and basil

ORTOLANA

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, peppers, zucchini, olives and red onions

POLLO & PANCETTA

$20.00

white pizza, ranch sauce, grilled chicken, crispy bacon and mozzarella

Specialty Pizza Of The Week

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian brick oven pizzeria/ bistro with a full cocktail/wine bar in the heart of Boothbay Harbor, Maine. By the guys behind Ports of Italy.

Website

Location

28 Union Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Directions

Gallery
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image
Ports Pizzeria - BOOTHBAY HARBOR image

Similar restaurants in your area

727 Ocean Sunset Bar at Smuggler's Cove Inn
orange starNo Reviews
727 Ocean Point Road East Boothbay, ME 04544
View restaurantnext
The Pub at Newagen Seaside Inn
orange starNo Reviews
60 Newagen Colony Rd Southport, ME 04576
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Bath
orange star3.2 • 39
111 Centre Street Bath, ME 04530
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Brunswick
orange star4.6 • 1,920
148 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
Deck Bar & Grill at Linekin Bay Resort
orange starNo Reviews
92 Wall Point Rd Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Lobster Wharf - 97 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 770
97 Atlantic Avenue Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Brisetto's Second Cup - Boothbay Harbor
orange star5.0 • 37
41 Commercial St Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boothbay Harbor
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston