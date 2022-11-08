Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Portsmouth Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

56 Market St

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

B.Y.O. Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Save at Checkout!

Enter promo code TAKEHOME at checkout and save 15% on your entire check! (Hint: our system doesn't allow you to enter more than one promo code per order, so if you want to use one of our beer discounts as well, order your beer separately to save even more.)

Save on Beer!

Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

A ginormous pretzel topped with everything bagel spice and house-made ale mustard.

Large Nachos

$17.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Large Chicken Nachos

$22.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Large Beef Shortribs Nachos

$22.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Large Chili Nachos

$22.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Korean BBQ Braised Mushroom Nachos

$22.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Small Nachos

$12.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.

Small Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chicken.

Small Beef Shortrib Nachos

$17.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made pork.

Small Chili Nachos

$17.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chili

Small Korean BBQ Mushroom Nachos

$17.00

Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made BBQ king oyster mushrooms.

Plain Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.

Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in hot Buffalo-style sauce.

Barbecue Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in tangy barbecue sauce.

#2 Grilled Brewers Malt Flatbread

$16.00

Mozzarella, Lemon-Roasted Mushrooms, Burst Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Parsley Pesto

#1 Grilled Brewers Malt Flatbread

$16.00

Creole Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Andouille Sausage, Grilled Pineapple, Blackened Chicken

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Served with herbed aioli.

Beautiful Bean Dip

$13.00

Black beans, refried pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, goat cheese stuffed shishito relleno, fried tortillas.

Pub Cheese

$12.00

Brown Ale, Aged Cheddar, House-Made Ale Mustard, Served with Pita Chips and Fresh Crudités

Poutine

$13.00

Entrees

Order and two entrees, one appetizer and four beers of your choice for only $60, plus tax. Use Promo Code DINNER4TWO at checkout.

Save at Checkout!

Enter promo code TAKEHOME at checkout and save 15% on your entire check! (Hint: our system doesn't allow you to enter more than one promo code per order, so if you want to use one of our beer discounts as well, order your beer separately to save even more.)

Don't forget to bring home beer!

Yes, you can order beer for takeout, right here. (ID may be requested at pickup)

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$23.00

10 oz. of gulf of Maine white fish, french fries and malt vinegar. Served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.

Yellow Curry

$20.00

Dunk’s mushrooms, red bell peppers, bok choy, braised tofu, brown jasmin rice, yellow coconut curry broth .

Steak Frites

$26.00

Grilled Flat Iron Steak, Reduced Beer Wort Aioli, Shiitake-Salted Fries, Maître D'Hôtel Butter, Side Arugula Salad

Jambalaya

$21.00

Creole tomato stew with trinity, okra, steamed organic brown jasmine rice. add ons available: see salad add ons below

Stout-Braised Short Ribs

$24.00

With stout gravy, root vegetable mash.

Cavatelli

$20.00

Soups

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Cup of Chowder

$8.00

Our traditional New England seafood chowder, with oyster crackers.

Bowl of Chowder

$11.00

Our traditional New England seafood chowder, with oyster crackers.

Cup of Chili

$8.00

Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale

Bowl of Chili

$11.00

Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale

Salads

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Full House Salad

$11.00

Farm greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, our Hippy Daze dressing, pickled red onion, crisped barley

Half House Salad

$7.00

Farm greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, our Hippy Daze dressing, pickled red onion, crisped barley

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Farm beets, greens, nutritional yeast, toasted pecans sherry vinaigrette

Half Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00

Farm beets, greens, nutritional yeast, toasted pecans sherry vinaigrette

Full Leafy Greens Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby kale,and spinach, swiss chard, chopped egg, polenta crouton, creamy lemon caper dressing

Half Leafy Greens Caesar Salad

$8.00

Baby kale and spinach, swiss chard, chopped egg, polenta crouton, creamy lemon caper dressing

Small Side Salad For Sandwich

$3.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots

Burgers

Save on Beer!

Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Vegan Burger

$14.00

House-made chickpea and quinoa patty, tomato jam, heirloom tomatoes, vegan cheddar cheese, shaved onion, lettuce, vegan mayo on sesame bun.

The Brew Love Burger

$17.00

2 all natural Angus beef patties, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, onion and PBrew special sauce on sesame bun.

B.Y.O. Burger

$12.00

8 oz grass-fed beef with the toppings of your choice on a sesame bun.

Dunk Burger

$17.00

All Natural Angus Beef Patty, Roasted Mushrooms, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions, Baby Arugula, Beer Wort Mayo

Backyard Burger

$17.00

8 oz natural angus beef patty, american cheese, shaved onion, ketchup and mustard

Sandwiches

Don't forget to bring home beer!

Yes, you can order beer for takeout, right here. (ID may be requested at pickup)

Need Cutlery with Your Order?

$0.25

Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Pastrami-Spiced Roast Turkey, Clothbound Cheddar, Raspberry Pear Preserve on Pretzel Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bread and butter pickles, Cheddar, Hot Honey

Korean BBQ Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

Gochujang BBQ Braised Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms, House Kimchee, Ginger Sesame Dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Slow-roasted top round, sweet gorgonzola boursin cheese spread, herb-roasted tomatoes, baby arugula on sourdough bread

Kofta Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Za'atar spiced, locally sourced white fish cake, sweet tangy orange glaze, kohlrabi slaw

Beet and Tempeh Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked paprika roasted beets, tempeh, caramelized fennel, gruyere, house mustard on light rye

Grilled Tofu Sandwich

Extra Sides

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Salsa and Sour Cream

$2.00

Crostini Bread

$2.00

Featured Side of the Day

$4.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Roasted Local Beets

$6.00

Root Vegetable Mash

$6.00

Sage Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Butternut Squash Puree

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

4oz Fried Chicken | Fries or Side Salad

Kids Burger

$9.00

4oz Beef Patty | Choice of Cheese | Fries or Side Salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough, Vermont cheddar, french fries or salad.

Kids Penne

$7.00

Penne and choice of tomato sauce, butter and parmesan, or cheese sauce.

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

5oz Fried White Fish | Fries | Tartar Sauce

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken, buttered noodles, sautéed spinach, or side salad.

Desserts

Apple filling, puff pastry crust, whipped cream.

Whoopie Pie

$6.00

A New England classic, daily filling.

Apple Gallette

$7.00

FUNCTION FOOD

Crudite

$65.00

Charcuterie Board

$85.00

Chips & Salsa (function)

$40.00

Deviled Eggs

$45.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$45.00

Bean Dip

$55.00

Mini Lobster Rolls

$175.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$105.00

Sausage Rolls

$80.00

Chicken Tenders (function)

$95.00

Mixed Green Salad

$40.00

Caesar Salad

$45.00

Pasta Salad

$30.00

Potato Salad

$30.00

Grilled Beef Kabobs

$33.00

Grilled Tofu Kabobs

$32.00

Lemon Ale Chicken Thighs

$32.00

Bolognese

$32.00

Mezze

$32.00

Baked Haddock

$32.00

Grilled Pork Chops

$32.00

Taco Bar

$34.00

Cookies and Bars

$186.00

Beer

Surrender to the Flow 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Col. Sise 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Italian Pilsner 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Torn and Frayed IPA 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Wanderlust 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Good Morning Gourds 32 Ounce (To Go)

$15.00

Save on Beer!

Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)

Col. Sise Smoked Helles - 12 oz can

$6.00

We teamed up with the Portsmouth Fire Department to create something special. Col. Sise is a traditional German Smoked Helles Lager brewed with a small amount of smoked malt for a very unique flavor and aroma. A subtle smoky character in the aroma with a touch of honey and fresh baked bread. Light to medium-bodied with a crisp, clean finish and with just a hint of smoke. Brewers pro-tip: try it with an Underberg chaser! Prost!

Hop Harvest - 12 oz can

$6.00

Italian Pilsner - 12 oz can

$6.00

Just the Hits - 12 oz can

$6.00

Wanderlust - 12 oz can

$6.00

Good Morning Gourds - 12 oz can

$6.00

Good Morning Gourds is a pumpkin spice coffee in beer form. A hearty and robust American Brown Ale base brewed with 100 pounds of roasted Cinderella pumpkins from Blueberry Bay Farms in Stratham, NH and spices was given a dose of cold brew coffee from Port City Coffee Roasters right here in Portsmouth, NH. It's like a slice pumpkin pie and a cup of coffee all in one glass.

Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can

$6.00

A double dry hopped New England-style IPA, with low hop bitterness and big tropical fruit flavors. The addition of malted wheat, flaked oats and flaked wheat help give this juicy IPA a smooth mouthfeel. 7.0% ABV Hops: Cashmere and El Dorado

Dirty Blonde Ale - 12-oz can

$6.00

4.5% Every journey has a beginning and for many, the beer journey starts with light-bodied and low alcohol beers like Dirty Blonde. This approachable Golden ale is perfect for those who are new to craft beer styles or anyone in search of an easy drinker.

Torn & Frayed IPA - 12-oz can

$6.00

6.9% A medium bodied, caramel malt backbone paves the way for this balanced IPA bursting with hop flavor and aroma from a generous dose of Citra and Mosaic hops.

Pumpkin Ale - 12 oz can

$6.00

Oktoberfest 12 oz can

$6.00

Athletic Brewing - Upside Dawn Golden Ale - 12-oz can

$6.00

Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.

Athletic Brewing - Run Wild IPA - 12-oz can

$6.00

Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.

Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (Hazy IPA) - 12-oz can

$6.00

Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.

Athletic Brewing - Oktoberfest 12-oz can

$6.00

North Country Honey Badger Hard Cider

$7.00

North Country Firestarter Hard Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Allagash Tripel

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$5.00

Maine Root Lemonade

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$4.00

Maine Root Mandarin Soda

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$4.00

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.00

Cawston Press Rhubarb Apple Sparkling Water

$3.50

GT's Synergy Mystic Mango

$5.00Out of stock

GT's Synergy Trilogy

$5.00

GT's Synergy Pink Lady Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Pigeon Cove Ferments Hibiscus Ginger

$5.00

Pigeon Cove Ferments Pineapple Chamomile

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Please stay safe, strong and resilient!

Website

Location

56 Market St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
The Portsmouth Brewery image
The Portsmouth Brewery image
The Portsmouth Brewery image
The Portsmouth Brewery image

