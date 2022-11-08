- Home
- /
- Portsmouth
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Portsmouth Brewery
Portsmouth Brewery
No reviews yet
56 Market St
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Save at Checkout!
Enter promo code TAKEHOME at checkout and save 15% on your entire check! (Hint: our system doesn't allow you to enter more than one promo code per order, so if you want to use one of our beer discounts as well, order your beer separately to save even more.)
Save on Beer!
Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Jumbo Pretzel
A ginormous pretzel topped with everything bagel spice and house-made ale mustard.
Large Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Large Chicken Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Large Beef Shortribs Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Large Chili Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Korean BBQ Braised Mushroom Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Small Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans.
Small Chicken Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chicken.
Small Beef Shortrib Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made pork.
Small Chili Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made chili
Small Korean BBQ Mushroom Nachos
Jack cheese, olives, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo and refried beans, house-made BBQ king oyster mushrooms.
Plain Chicken Tenders
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders
Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in hot Buffalo-style sauce.
Barbecue Chicken Tenders
Tenders fried in light ale batter, tossed in tangy barbecue sauce.
#2 Grilled Brewers Malt Flatbread
Mozzarella, Lemon-Roasted Mushrooms, Burst Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Parsley Pesto
#1 Grilled Brewers Malt Flatbread
Creole Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Andouille Sausage, Grilled Pineapple, Blackened Chicken
Basket of Fries
Served with herbed aioli.
Beautiful Bean Dip
Black beans, refried pinto beans, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, goat cheese stuffed shishito relleno, fried tortillas.
Pub Cheese
Brown Ale, Aged Cheddar, House-Made Ale Mustard, Served with Pita Chips and Fresh Crudités
Poutine
Entrees
Save at Checkout!
Enter promo code TAKEHOME at checkout and save 15% on your entire check! (Hint: our system doesn't allow you to enter more than one promo code per order, so if you want to use one of our beer discounts as well, order your beer separately to save even more.)
Don't forget to bring home beer!
Yes, you can order beer for takeout, right here. (ID may be requested at pickup)
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
10 oz. of gulf of Maine white fish, french fries and malt vinegar. Served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.
Yellow Curry
Dunk’s mushrooms, red bell peppers, bok choy, braised tofu, brown jasmin rice, yellow coconut curry broth .
Steak Frites
Grilled Flat Iron Steak, Reduced Beer Wort Aioli, Shiitake-Salted Fries, Maître D'Hôtel Butter, Side Arugula Salad
Jambalaya
Creole tomato stew with trinity, okra, steamed organic brown jasmine rice. add ons available: see salad add ons below
Stout-Braised Short Ribs
With stout gravy, root vegetable mash.
Cavatelli
Soups
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Cup of Chowder
Our traditional New England seafood chowder, with oyster crackers.
Bowl of Chowder
Our traditional New England seafood chowder, with oyster crackers.
Cup of Chili
Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale
Bowl of Chili
Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale
Salads
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Full House Salad
Farm greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, our Hippy Daze dressing, pickled red onion, crisped barley
Half House Salad
Farm greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots, our Hippy Daze dressing, pickled red onion, crisped barley
Full Roasted Beet Salad
Farm beets, greens, nutritional yeast, toasted pecans sherry vinaigrette
Half Roasted Beet Salad
Farm beets, greens, nutritional yeast, toasted pecans sherry vinaigrette
Full Leafy Greens Caesar Salad
Baby kale,and spinach, swiss chard, chopped egg, polenta crouton, creamy lemon caper dressing
Half Leafy Greens Caesar Salad
Baby kale and spinach, swiss chard, chopped egg, polenta crouton, creamy lemon caper dressing
Small Side Salad For Sandwich
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots
Burgers
Save on Beer!
Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Vegan Burger
House-made chickpea and quinoa patty, tomato jam, heirloom tomatoes, vegan cheddar cheese, shaved onion, lettuce, vegan mayo on sesame bun.
The Brew Love Burger
2 all natural Angus beef patties, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, dill pickle chips, onion and PBrew special sauce on sesame bun.
B.Y.O. Burger
8 oz grass-fed beef with the toppings of your choice on a sesame bun.
Dunk Burger
All Natural Angus Beef Patty, Roasted Mushrooms, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions, Baby Arugula, Beer Wort Mayo
Backyard Burger
8 oz natural angus beef patty, american cheese, shaved onion, ketchup and mustard
Sandwiches
Don't forget to bring home beer!
Yes, you can order beer for takeout, right here. (ID may be requested at pickup)
Need Cutlery with Your Order?
Planning a picnic at the beach, or bringing food to a friend in jail? You might need plastic cutlery and napkin. If not, that's less stuff in the landfill!
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Pastrami-Spiced Roast Turkey, Clothbound Cheddar, Raspberry Pear Preserve on Pretzel Roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bread and butter pickles, Cheddar, Hot Honey
Korean BBQ Mushroom Sandwich
Gochujang BBQ Braised Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms, House Kimchee, Ginger Sesame Dressing
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted top round, sweet gorgonzola boursin cheese spread, herb-roasted tomatoes, baby arugula on sourdough bread
Kofta Fish Sandwich
Za'atar spiced, locally sourced white fish cake, sweet tangy orange glaze, kohlrabi slaw
Beet and Tempeh Sandwich
Smoked paprika roasted beets, tempeh, caramelized fennel, gruyere, house mustard on light rye
Grilled Tofu Sandwich
Extra Sides
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
4oz Fried Chicken | Fries or Side Salad
Kids Burger
4oz Beef Patty | Choice of Cheese | Fries or Side Salad
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Vermont cheddar, french fries or salad.
Kids Penne
Penne and choice of tomato sauce, butter and parmesan, or cheese sauce.
Kids Fish & Chips
5oz Fried White Fish | Fries | Tartar Sauce
Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, buttered noodles, sautéed spinach, or side salad.
Desserts
FUNCTION FOOD
Crudite
Charcuterie Board
Chips & Salsa (function)
Deviled Eggs
Pimento Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Mini Lobster Rolls
Shrimp Cocktail
Sausage Rolls
Chicken Tenders (function)
Mixed Green Salad
Caesar Salad
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Grilled Beef Kabobs
Grilled Tofu Kabobs
Lemon Ale Chicken Thighs
Bolognese
Mezze
Baked Haddock
Grilled Pork Chops
Taco Bar
Cookies and Bars
Beer
Surrender to the Flow 32 Ounce (To Go)
Col. Sise 32 Ounce (To Go)
Italian Pilsner 32 Ounce (To Go)
Torn and Frayed IPA 32 Ounce (To Go)
Wanderlust 32 Ounce (To Go)
Good Morning Gourds 32 Ounce (To Go)
Save on Beer!
Use one of these promo codes to save money at checkout - 4PACK saves you $4 bucks off four cans - 6PACK saves you $9 bucks off six cans - 12PACK saves you $24 bucks off twelve cans. (Certain limited editions don't qualify for discounts)
Col. Sise Smoked Helles - 12 oz can
We teamed up with the Portsmouth Fire Department to create something special. Col. Sise is a traditional German Smoked Helles Lager brewed with a small amount of smoked malt for a very unique flavor and aroma. A subtle smoky character in the aroma with a touch of honey and fresh baked bread. Light to medium-bodied with a crisp, clean finish and with just a hint of smoke. Brewers pro-tip: try it with an Underberg chaser! Prost!
Hop Harvest - 12 oz can
Italian Pilsner - 12 oz can
Just the Hits - 12 oz can
Wanderlust - 12 oz can
Good Morning Gourds - 12 oz can
Good Morning Gourds is a pumpkin spice coffee in beer form. A hearty and robust American Brown Ale base brewed with 100 pounds of roasted Cinderella pumpkins from Blueberry Bay Farms in Stratham, NH and spices was given a dose of cold brew coffee from Port City Coffee Roasters right here in Portsmouth, NH. It's like a slice pumpkin pie and a cup of coffee all in one glass.
Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can
A double dry hopped New England-style IPA, with low hop bitterness and big tropical fruit flavors. The addition of malted wheat, flaked oats and flaked wheat help give this juicy IPA a smooth mouthfeel. 7.0% ABV Hops: Cashmere and El Dorado
Dirty Blonde Ale - 12-oz can
4.5% Every journey has a beginning and for many, the beer journey starts with light-bodied and low alcohol beers like Dirty Blonde. This approachable Golden ale is perfect for those who are new to craft beer styles or anyone in search of an easy drinker.
Torn & Frayed IPA - 12-oz can
6.9% A medium bodied, caramel malt backbone paves the way for this balanced IPA bursting with hop flavor and aroma from a generous dose of Citra and Mosaic hops.
Pumpkin Ale - 12 oz can
Oktoberfest 12 oz can
Athletic Brewing - Upside Dawn Golden Ale - 12-oz can
Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.
Athletic Brewing - Run Wild IPA - 12-oz can
Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.
Athletic Brewing - Free Wave (Hazy IPA) - 12-oz can
Finally, non-alcoholic craft beers that we actually like and are happy to serve alongside our own (alcoholic) beers.
Athletic Brewing - Oktoberfest 12-oz can
North Country Honey Badger Hard Cider
North Country Firestarter Hard Cider
Allagash Tripel
Soft Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Fresh Squeezed Limeade
Maine Root Lemonade
Pink Lemonade
Maine Root Root Beer
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Maine Root Mandarin Soda
Maine Root Ginger Brew
Bottled Mexican Coke
Cawston Press Rhubarb Apple Sparkling Water
GT's Synergy Mystic Mango
GT's Synergy Trilogy
GT's Synergy Pink Lady Apple
Pigeon Cove Ferments Hibiscus Ginger
Pigeon Cove Ferments Pineapple Chamomile
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:30 am
Please stay safe, strong and resilient!
56 Market St, Portsmouth, NH 03801