Main picView gallery

Portside Breakfast & Lunch 8480 Okeechobee blvd, suite 7

review star

No reviews yet

8480 Okeechobee blvd, suite 7

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

OMELETS

LOXAHATCHEE OMELET

$13.99

Roasted pork belly, aged cheddar cheese & caramelized vidalia onion

FARMHOUSE OMELET

$11.99Out of stock

Herb roasted mushrooms, homemade boursin cheese & rosemary olive oil

BAHAMIAN PIG OMELET

$12.99

Jerk pork belly, tomato salsa, cotija cheese & black bean sour cream

WESTERN OMELET

$11.99

Bell peppers, onion, country ham & aged cheddar cheese

SWEETER SIDE

CLASSIC BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.99

Vermont maple syrup & vanilla whipped cream

FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE

$10.99

A family secret…

STACKED FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

Battered brioche, farm butter & maple whipped cream

DOUBLE STACK PANCAKES

$8.99

Double stack pancaked with vermont maple syrup

TRIPLE STACK PANCAKES

$10.99

Triple stack pancaked with vermont maple syrup

LEMON RICOTTA BEIGNETS

$10.99

Covered in powdered sugar & drizzled with warm espresso chocolate fondue

HOUSE GRANOLA & FRESH FRUIT

$8.99

Fresh fruit, granola, yogurt & south florida honey

BENNIES & MORE

HOGSMAN BENNY

$13.99

Crispy pork belly, poached eggs, green onion & hollandaise over english muffins

EGGS COCHON

$13.99

Braised pork debris, poached eggs & hollandaise over house biscuits

BLUE CRAB BENNY

$16.99

Lump blue crab, poached eggs & hollandaise over english muffins

LOXAHATCHEE BENNY

$12.99

Sausage patties, poached eggs, sausage gravy & hollandaise over house biscuits

GOOD OL' BENNY

$13.99

Pork burnt ends, aged cheddar cheese, poached eggs & whiskey BBQ hollandaise over house biscuits

CLASSIC BENNY

$11.99

Country ham, poached eggs & hollandaise over english muffins

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.99

House made biscuit & homemade sausage gravy

PORTSIDE SHRIMP & GRITS

$15.99

Stoneground grits, blackened shrimp, sunnyside up eggs & candied thick cut bacon

SOUTHERN COMFORT CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.99

Southern fried crispy chicken on a belgian buttermilk waffle drizzled with citrus pepper honey

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.99

Braised pork debris, eggs, tomato salsa, cotija cheese, avocado & black bean sour cream

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.99

Thick cut bacon, eggs and aged cheddar cheese on a brioche roll with breakfast potatoes

SUNRISE CLASSIC

$10.99

Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, breakfast potatoes & toast

SIDES

SMASH POTATOES

$2.99

GRITS

$2.99

FRESH FRUIT

$2.99

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.99

PORK BELLY

$4.99

THICK CUT BACON

$2.99

PORK DEBRIS

$4.99

SAUSAGE

$2.99

PORK ROLL

$2.99

COUNTRY HAM

$3.99

TOAST

$1.99

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.99

BISCUIT

$2.99

TWO EGGS

$3.99

SINGLE PANCAKE

$3.99

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$5.99

HANDHELDS

STACKED BLT

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon & mayo on sourdough

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado with black bean remoulade on a brioche bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Fried chicken, tossed in house buffalo, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

PORTSIDE BURGER

$11.99

1/2 lb in-house blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion & aged cheddar on a brioche bun

NOT YOUR MOMS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

Buttered sourdough, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar & american cheese, thick cut bacon with tomato marmalade

CUBANO

$11.99

Roasted mojo pork, country ham, swiss cheese, house pickles & dijon mustard

THE PO BOY

$14.99

Fried gulf shrimp, shredded lettuce with cajun remoulade on a grinder

GREENS

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Crisp romaine, sourdough croutons, romano cheese with peppercorn dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Leafy greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion with house dressing

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99Out of stock

COLE SLAW

$2.99

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

CHICKEN

$3.99

SHRIMP

$7.99

PORK BELLY

$5.99

PORK DEBRIS

$4.99

BACON

$2.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

JERK HOLLANDAISE RIBEYE

$22.99

COLD

FOUNTAIN

$2.99

JUICE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

HOT

COFFEE

$2.99

DECAF

$2.99

ESPRESSO

$2.99

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.99

TALL ESPRESSO

$3.99

MACHIATTO

$3.99

LATTE MACHIATTO

$4.99

CAPPUCCIO

$4.99

BREAKFAST

SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES

$6.99

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

KIDS EGGS & BACON

$6.99

LUNCH

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$6.99

KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES

$6.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Breakfast & lunch from scratch! Come in and enjoy!

Location

8480 Okeechobee blvd, suite 7, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZONA BLU WEST PALM BEACH
orange starNo Reviews
8170 Okeechobee Blvd Suite 1 & 2 West Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star3.5 • 19
7038 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Big John's Eatery - 100 Sansburys Way #108
orange starNo Reviews
100 Sansburys Way #108 West Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
El Palacio Del Mofongo - 10107 southern blvd, royal palm beach, FL 33411
orange starNo Reviews
10107 Southern Boulevard Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast - Royal Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1250 royal palm beach blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston