Portside Coffee and Gelato Point Loma 2614 Shelter Island Drive

No reviews yet

2614 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Espresso Shot

$2.65

12oz Coffee

$2.45

16oz Coffee

$2.75

20oz Coffee

$2.95

Traveler

$16.00

12oz Americano

$2.85

16oz Americano

$3.45

20oz Americano

$3.65

12oz Cappucino

$3.95

16oz Cappucino

$4.45

20oz Cappucino

$4.95

12oz Latte

$3.95

16oz Latte

$4.45

20oz Latte

$4.95

12oz Mocha

$4.45

16oz Mocha

$4.95

20oz Mocha

$5.25

12oz Matcha

$4.25

16oz Matcha

$4.75

20oz Matcha

$4.95

12zo Chai

$4.25

16oz Chai

$4.75

20oz Chai

$4.95

12oz Carmel Macchiato

$4.75

16oz Carmel Macchiato

$4.95

20oz Carmel Macchiato

$5.45

Macchiato

$2.75

8oz Flat White

$3.45

8oz Hot Chocolate

$2.65

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

12oz White Choc Mocha

$4.75

16oz White Choc Mocha

$5.25

20oz White Choc Mocha

$5.75

Cold Drinks

16oz Cold Brew

$3.95

20oz Cold Brew

$4.25

24oz Cold Brew

$4.75

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95

16oz Shaken Cold Brew

$4.75

20oz Shaken Cold Brew

$5.00

24oz Shaken Cold Brew

$5.35

Vanilla Freeze

$6.00

Mocha Freeze

$6.00

Fruit Smoothie

$7.50

Non-Coffee

Bottled Water

$3.50

Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bulk Coffee

Bag of Coffee

$12.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Lox Lovers

$11.00

Sausage Muffin

$6.00

Toast Bagel

$4.00

Machaca Burrito

$8.00

Ham & Egg Croissant

$6.50

Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Cali Burrito

$10.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Acai Parfait

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

Bear Claw

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cinn Roll

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00

Cranberry Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Day Old Pastry

$2.00

Espresso Scone

$4.00

Raspberry Danish

$4.00

Lunch

Weekly Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad Caesar

$11.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Mahi Sandwich

$13.00

Gelato

Kids Gelato

$3.00

Small Gelato

$4.00

Medium Gelato

$5.00

Large Gelato

$6.00

Hand Packed Pint

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2614 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

