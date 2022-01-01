Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portside Bar & Liquors

24 Reviews

$$

369 New Jersey 36

Port Monmouth, NJ 07758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Buffalo Wings
Cheesesteak

Apps

Fried Calamari

$12.95
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

Pig Skins

$10.95

Quesadilla

$7.95

Nachos

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried Zucchini

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Portside Sampler

$16.95

Fried pickles

$8.95

Buffalo cauliflower

$9.95

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

Corn Nuggets

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fried Cheese Curd

$9.95

Flatbread prosciutto arugula

$10.95

Soup & Salad

Chilli

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.95

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95
French Dip

French Dip

$13.95

Cheesesteak

$9.95

Chicken Parm

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95
Panko Chicken Sandwich

Panko Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Pastrami

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Pork Roll & Cheese

$7.95

BLT

$8.95

Cold Sandwich

$9.95

Shrimp Parm Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

Turkey BLT

$11.95Out of stock

Italian Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Wetside Burger

$13.95

Hamburger

$9.95

Entrees

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$16.95

Roast Beef Platter

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.95

Bar Pie

$7.95

Penne Vodka

$10.95

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Sides

String Beans

$4.00

Mashed potato w/gravy

$4.00

Fries

$3.95

pickles

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Specials

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

369 New Jersey 36, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Portside Bar & Liquors image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jackie Keelen's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 204
64 Church St Keansburg, NJ 07734
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizzeria III - 147 cherry tree farm rd - Middletown, NJ
orange star4.6 • 867
147 cherry tree farm rd Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Nana's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 103
1686 Route 35 Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
1092 Route 35 South Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Sono Sushi
orange star4.6 • 273
1098 Route 35 South Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains Middletown - dont use
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Route 35 Middletown Middletown, NJ 07748
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Port Monmouth
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston