Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Popular Items
Appetizers
BUFF TENDERS AND FRIES
Fried chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served with fries and a dipping sauce of your choosing
BUFF TENDERS SIDE
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with jack cheddar cheese and our three cheese house blend baked in the oven
Cheese Garlic Bread
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Chicken Fingers (5pc)
French Fries
Fried Ravioli (8pc)
Served with marinara
Garlic Bread
Jalapeño Poppers
Cheddar filled
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Onion Rings
Spicy Fries
French fries seasoned with our Cajun spice blend
Sweet Potato Fries
FRIED MUSHROOM
FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES
Buffalo RanGoons (8pc)
Build Your Own Pizza
Calzones
BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ sauce base with grilled BBQ chicken and our three cheese house blend
BUFF RANCH CALZONE
Ranch base, and Buffalo chicken and our three cheese house blend
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Blue cheese base with Buffalo Chicken and our three cheese house blend
Build Your Own Calzone
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Fried Chicken, our home made red sauce and our three cheese house blend
Nothing But Meat Calzone
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, ham, red sauce and our three cheese house blend
Steak & Cheese with Peppers Onions Calzone
Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend
Steak & cheese Calzone No veggies
Shaved steak, American cheese and our three cheese house blend
VEGGIE CALZONE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms. broccoli, tomatoes, red sauce and our three cheese house blend
Eggplant Parmesan Calzone
Desserts
Kids
Pasta Dinners
Roll Ups
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Roll Up
Buffalo chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Roll up
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato
California Turkey Roll up
Turkey, bacon, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Chicken Caesar Roll up
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Chipotle Turkey Roll up
Chipotle mayo, turkey, swiss cheese, onions, green peppers, lettuce and tomato
Greek Wrap Roll up
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, onions, tomato, Greek dressing and lettuce
Santa Fe Chicken Roll up
Grilled chicken, salsa, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos and jack cheddar cheese
Taco Treat Roll up
Taco meat, tomato, salsa, jalapenos, onion, jack cheddar cheese and lettuce
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Comes with teriyaki chicken on top of a garden salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Comes with turkey, ham, and provolone on top of a garden salad
Cobb Salad
Cobb salad comes with Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, and a Hard boiled Egg.
Crispy Buff Chick Salad
Comes with Buffalo bites on a garden salad
Garden Salad
A blend of Romain and iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes
Greek Salad
Comes with feta and olives
Taco Salad
Comes with jalapeños, onions, olives, jack cheddar cheese, and taco meat on a garden salad
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ chicken, onions and our own BBQ sauce
Bread Box Special Pizza
A superb combination of sausage, pepperoni, chicken, broccoli and mushrooms
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Pizza
Bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo chicken and fresh tomatoes
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Grilled chicken & Broccoli
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto base with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach
Chicken Ranchero Pizza
Tangy ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon , ham and tomatoes
Double Buff Chicken Ranch Pizza
Tangy ranch dressing, Buffalo chicken and tomatoes
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, red sauce, onions and tomatoes
Hawaiian Delight Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Nothing But Meat Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham
Spicy Flying Hawaiian Pizza
Grilled chicken, jalapeños, pineapple, and bacon
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend
Taco Treat Pizza
Homage taco meat, tomatoes, salsa, jalapeños and olives
The Mediterranean Pizza
Imported feta cheese, grilled chicken, onions, olives, tomatoes, and spinach
The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, peppers, onions and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and tomatoes
White Delight Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, and broccoli with rioccotta
White Pizza
Ricotta base with herbs and garlic
Subs
Baked Ham
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato
Egg Salad
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Tuna Salad
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Turkey
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Ham Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
BBQ Chicken Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Boneless Buffalo Sub
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato
Cajun Chicken Sub
Cajun grilled chicken, spicy mayo, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
Chicken Club Sub
Grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Finger Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Chicken Kabob Sub
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, Greek dressing, lettuce, tomato and onions
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried chicken, homemade Marinara and our three cheese house blend
Chicken Ranchero Sub
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Teriyaki Sub
Teriyaki chicken, American cheese and please specify any other toppings you would like on it
Chipotle Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, chipotle may, swiss cheese, sautéed peppers and onions
Grilled Chicken Sub
This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub
Meatball Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved Angus steak and American cheese
Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
Veal Parm Sub
Box Italian Sub
Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and oil
Classic Italian Sub
Genoa, cooked salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and oil
Italian Stallion Sub
Spicy mayo, Genoa, cooked salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles no oil
Spicy Italian Sub
Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and our homemade spicy oil
Ultimate Sub
Toasted on Garlic bread, Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles
Vegetarian
California Veggie Wrap
Cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and jack cheddar cheese
Chipotle Veggie Wrap
Banana peppers, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, swiss cheese and our homemade chipotle mayo
Eggplant Parm Sub
Greek Veggie Wrap
Feta cheese, Greek dressings, lettuce, onions and tomatoes
Hot Veggies Sub
sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and toasted
Pesto Veggie Wrap
Pesto nut free, cucumbers, onions, lettuce and tomato
Vegetarian Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and pickles please specify anything else you would like on it
Sodas
Barqs Rootbeer
Body Armor Fruit Punch
Body Armor Orange Mango
Body Armor Strawberry Grape
Body Armor Tropical Punch
Cherry Coke
Coke
Coke Zero
Dasani
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Fanta Grape
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Glass Bottle Coca-Cola
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
Honest Green Tea
Honest Half & Half
White Milk
Powerade Blue
Powerade Purple
Smart Water
Sprite
Vitamin Water XXX
Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeezed
2 Liters
CHIPS DEEP RIVER SMALL
CHIPS DEEP RIVER LARGE
Aha Fuji Apple & White Tea (with caffeine)
Aha Seltzer Blueberry Pomegranate
Body Armor Strawberry Banana
Canada Dry Lemon Lime
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak Peach
Gold Peak Raspeberry
Honest Berry Hibiscus
Honest Peach Oolong Tea
Minute Maid Lemonade
Powerade Red
Gold Peak Lemon
Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit
Liters
CHIPS REG
CHIPS BBQ
CHIPS SWEET MAUI
CHIPS SALT PEPPER
CHIPS JALAPENO
CHIPS SALT AND VIN
CHIPS SPICY DILL PICKLE
CHIPS SC AND ONION
Wrap City Chips
Little Dads Herbal Popcorn
Little Dads Garlic Buttah Popcorn
Little Dads Buttah Popcorn
Port City Pretzels Feisty Hot
Port City Pretzels Tangy Mustard Honey
Port City Pretzels Tasty Ranch Dill
Port City Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar
MONSTER
SALADS CATERING
SUB PLATTERS
ROLL UP PLATERS
PASTA PLATTERS
DRESSING/ SAUCE
Asian sesame
Balsamic vinitger
BBQ
BLUE CHEESE
BUFFALO
CAESAR
Creamy Italian
GREEK
HONEY BBQ
HONEY MUSTARD
Hot sauce
MARINARA
PARM PEPPERCORN
RANCH
SALSA RANCH
SWEET SOUR
Teryaki
Korean BBQ
Tarter Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Spicy Mayo
Sour Cream
Call for Open Hours
We only deliver to Portsmouth, New castle and Newington.
460 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801