Portsmouth Bread Box

No reviews yet

460 Islington St

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
French Fries

Appetizers

BUFF TENDERS AND FRIES

$11.49

Fried chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce served with fries and a dipping sauce of your choosing

BUFF TENDERS SIDE

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Fries topped with jack cheddar cheese and our three cheese house blend baked in the oven

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.49

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Chicken Fingers (5pc)

$8.49
French Fries

French Fries

$4.49

Fried Ravioli (8pc)

$7.49

Served with marinara

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Cheddar filled

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99+

Served with Marinara

Onion Rings

$4.99

Spicy Fries

$4.49

French fries seasoned with our Cajun spice blend

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

FRIED MUSHROOM

$8.99

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$8.99

Buffalo RanGoons (8pc)

$9.99Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99
16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Take and Bake

$10.99

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.99

BBQ sauce base with grilled BBQ chicken and our three cheese house blend

BUFF RANCH CALZONE

$11.99

Ranch base, and Buffalo chicken and our three cheese house blend

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Blue cheese base with Buffalo Chicken and our three cheese house blend

Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$11.99

Fried Chicken, our home made red sauce and our three cheese house blend

Nothing But Meat Calzone

$12.99

Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, ham, red sauce and our three cheese house blend

Steak & Cheese with Peppers Onions Calzone

$12.99

Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend

Steak & cheese Calzone No veggies

$12.99

Shaved steak, American cheese and our three cheese house blend

VEGGIE CALZONE

$11.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms. broccoli, tomatoes, red sauce and our three cheese house blend

Eggplant Parmesan Calzone

$11.99

Desserts

Ben & Jerry's

$7.29

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$2.59

Vanilla Whoopie Pie

$2.59

Talenti Mediterranean Mint

$7.79

Talenti Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

$7.79

Talenti Bourbon Fudge Brownie

$7.79

SpongeBob pop

$2.69

Icecream Sandwich

$1.99Out of stock

Magnum Double Caramel

$3.99

Kids

Chicken Fingers (3) and Fries

$6.49

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$6.49

8" French Bread and Fries

$6.49

Pasta Dinners

Ziti w/ Marinara

$6.99

Ziti with Chicken Parm

$10.99

Served with garlic bread

Ziti with Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Served with garlic bread

Ziti with Meatballs

$9.99

Served with garlic bread

Ziti with Alfredo,Grilled chicken & Broccoli

$10.99

Ziti with alfredo and broccoli

$8.99

Ziti with Veal Parm

$10.99

Roll Ups

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Roll Up

$8.99

Buffalo chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Roll up

$8.99

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato

California Turkey Roll up

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chicken Caesar Roll up

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Chipotle Turkey Roll up

$8.99

Chipotle mayo, turkey, swiss cheese, onions, green peppers, lettuce and tomato

Greek Wrap Roll up

$8.99

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, onions, tomato, Greek dressing and lettuce

Santa Fe Chicken Roll up

$8.99

Grilled chicken, salsa, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos and jack cheddar cheese

Taco Treat Roll up

$8.99Out of stock

Taco meat, tomato, salsa, jalapenos, onion, jack cheddar cheese and lettuce

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.99

Comes with teriyaki chicken on top of a garden salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Chef Salad

$9.99

Comes with turkey, ham, and provolone on top of a garden salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Cobb salad comes with Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, and a Hard boiled Egg.

Crispy Buff Chick Salad

$9.99

Comes with Buffalo bites on a garden salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

A blend of Romain and iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.49

Comes with feta and olives

Taco Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Comes with jalapeños, onions, olives, jack cheddar cheese, and taco meat on a garden salad

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49+

Grilled BBQ chicken, onions and our own BBQ sauce

Bread Box Special Pizza

$14.99+

A superb combination of sausage, pepperoni, chicken, broccoli and mushrooms

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Pizza

$14.49+

Bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo chicken and fresh tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99+

Alfredo sauce, Grilled chicken & Broccoli

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.49+

Pesto base with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach

Chicken Ranchero Pizza

$13.99+

Tangy ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon , ham and tomatoes

Double Buff Chicken Ranch Pizza

Double Buff Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.49+

Tangy ranch dressing, Buffalo chicken and tomatoes

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, red sauce, onions and tomatoes

Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$13.49+

Ham and pineapple

Nothing But Meat Pizza

$14.99+

Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham

Spicy Flying Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Grilled chicken, jalapeños, pineapple, and bacon

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, American cheese and our three cheese house blend

Taco Treat Pizza

Taco Treat Pizza

$13.99+Out of stock

Homage taco meat, tomatoes, salsa, jalapeños and olives

The Mediterranean Pizza

The Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99+

Imported feta cheese, grilled chicken, onions, olives, tomatoes, and spinach

The Works Pizza

The Works Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushroom, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Veggie Pizza

$13.49+

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and tomatoes

White Delight Pizza

$13.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, and broccoli with rioccotta

White Pizza

$11.99+

Ricotta base with herbs and garlic

Subs

Baked Ham

$7.99+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

BLT

$8.49+

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Egg Salad

$7.99+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Tuna Salad

$7.99+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Turkey

$7.99+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Turkey Club Sub

$8.49+

Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Ham Sub

$8.49+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.49+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Boneless Buffalo Sub

$8.49+

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato

Cajun Chicken Sub

Cajun Chicken Sub

$8.49+

Cajun grilled chicken, spicy mayo, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Bomb Sub

$8.49+

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese

Chicken Club Sub

$8.49+

Grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Finger Sub

$8.49+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Chicken Kabob Sub

$8.49+

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, Greek dressing, lettuce, tomato and onions

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.49+

Fried chicken, homemade Marinara and our three cheese house blend

Chicken Ranchero Sub

$8.49+

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Teriyaki Sub

$8.49+

Teriyaki chicken, American cheese and please specify any other toppings you would like on it

Chipotle Chicken Sub

$8.49+

Grilled chicken, chipotle may, swiss cheese, sautéed peppers and onions

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99+

This sub is a build your own please specify what you would like on your sub

Meatball Sub

$8.49+

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.49+

Shaved Angus steak and American cheese

Steak Bomb

$8.99+

Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese

Veal Parm Sub

$8.49+

Box Italian Sub

$7.99+

Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and oil

Classic Italian Sub

$7.99+

Genoa, cooked salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and oil

Italian Stallion Sub

$7.99+

Spicy mayo, Genoa, cooked salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles no oil

Spicy Italian Sub

$7.99+

Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles and our homemade spicy oil

Ultimate Sub

$7.99+

Toasted on Garlic bread, Genoa, cooked salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles

Vegetarian

California Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and jack cheddar cheese

Chipotle Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Banana peppers, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, swiss cheese and our homemade chipotle mayo

Eggplant Parm Sub

$7.99+

Greek Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Feta cheese, Greek dressings, lettuce, onions and tomatoes

Hot Veggies Sub

$6.49+

sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and toasted

Pesto Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Pesto nut free, cucumbers, onions, lettuce and tomato

Vegetarian Sub

$6.49+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers and pickles please specify anything else you would like on it

Wings

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.99

Wings

$12.49

Sodas

Barqs Rootbeer

Barqs Rootbeer

$1.99Out of stock
Body Armor Fruit Punch

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.49
Body Armor Orange Mango

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.49
Body Armor Strawberry Grape

Body Armor Strawberry Grape

$2.49
Body Armor Tropical Punch

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$2.49
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Dasani

Dasani

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99
Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

$1.99
Fresca

Fresca

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Glass Bottle Coca-Cola

$1.99Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Honest Green Tea

$1.99

Honest Half & Half

$1.99
White Milk

White Milk

$1.99
Powerade Blue

Powerade Blue

$1.99
Powerade Purple

Powerade Purple

$1.99

Smart Water

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.99
Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeezed

Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeezed

$1.99

2 Liters

Barqs 2 liter

$3.99

Coke 2 liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 liter

$3.99

Fanta Orange 2 liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 liter

$3.99

CHIPS DEEP RIVER SMALL

CHIPS REG

CHIPS REG

$1.99
CHIPS BBQ

CHIPS BBQ

$1.99
CHIPS SWEET MAUI

CHIPS SWEET MAUI

$1.99
CHIPS SALT PEPPER

CHIPS SALT PEPPER

$1.99
CHIPS JALAPENO

CHIPS JALAPENO

$1.99
CHIPS SALT AND VIN

CHIPS SALT AND VIN

$1.99
CHIPS SPICY DILL PICKLE

CHIPS SPICY DILL PICKLE

$1.99
CHIPS SC AND ONION

CHIPS SC AND ONION

$1.99

CHIPS DEEP RIVER LARGE

LARGE CHIPS REG

LARGE CHIPS REG

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS BBQ

LARGE CHIPS BBQ

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS SALT VINEGAR

LARGE CHIPS SALT VINEGAR

$3.69

LARGE CHIPS ROSMARY

$3.69Out of stock
LARGE CHIPS SWEET MAUI

LARGE CHIPS SWEET MAUI

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS PICKLE

LARGE CHIPS PICKLE

$3.69Out of stock

LARGE CHIPS JALAPENOS

$3.69
LARGE SOUR CREAM AND ONION

LARGE SOUR CREAM AND ONION

$3.69

Sodas

Aha Fuji Apple & White Tea (with caffeine)

$2.00

Aha Seltzer Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.00
Barqs Rootbeer

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00Out of stock
Body Armor Fruit Punch

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.49
Body Armor Orange Mango

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.49

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.49
Body Armor Strawberry Grape

Body Armor Strawberry Grape

$2.49
Body Armor Tropical Punch

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$2.49

Canada Dry Lemon Lime

$2.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Dasani

Dasani

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

$2.00
Fresca

Fresca

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Peach

$2.00

Gold Peak Raspeberry

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Honest Berry Hibiscus

$2.00

Honest Green Tea

$2.00

Honest Half & Half

$2.00

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00
Powerade Blue

Powerade Blue

$2.00
Powerade Purple

Powerade Purple

$2.00

Powerade Red

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.00
Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeezed

Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeezed

$2.00
White Milk

White Milk

$2.00

Gold Peak Lemon

$2.00

Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit

$2.00

Liters

Liter Smart Water

$2.99

2 Liters

Coke 2 liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 liter

$3.99

Fanta Orange 2 liter

$3.99

Ginger Ale 2 liter

$3.99

Barqs 2 liter

$3.99

CHIPS DEEP RIVER SMALL

CHIPS REG

CHIPS REG

$1.99
CHIPS BBQ

CHIPS BBQ

$1.99
CHIPS SWEET MAUI

CHIPS SWEET MAUI

$1.99
CHIPS SALT PEPPER

CHIPS SALT PEPPER

$1.99
CHIPS JALAPENO

CHIPS JALAPENO

$1.99
CHIPS SALT AND VIN

CHIPS SALT AND VIN

$1.99
CHIPS SPICY DILL PICKLE

CHIPS SPICY DILL PICKLE

$1.99
CHIPS SC AND ONION

CHIPS SC AND ONION

$1.99
Wrap City Chips

Wrap City Chips

$3.79

Little Dads Herbal Popcorn

$2.69

Little Dads Garlic Buttah Popcorn

$2.69

Little Dads Buttah Popcorn

$2.69

Port City Pretzels Feisty Hot

$3.79

Port City Pretzels Tangy Mustard Honey

$3.79

Port City Pretzels Tasty Ranch Dill

$3.79

Port City Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar

$3.79

CHIPS DEEP RIVER LARGE

LARGE CHIPS REG

LARGE CHIPS REG

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS BBQ

LARGE CHIPS BBQ

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS SALT VINEGAR

LARGE CHIPS SALT VINEGAR

$3.69

LARGE CHIPS ROSMARY

$3.69Out of stock
LARGE CHIPS SWEET MAUI

LARGE CHIPS SWEET MAUI

$3.69
LARGE CHIPS PICKLE

LARGE CHIPS PICKLE

$3.69Out of stock

LARGE CHIPS JALAPENOS

$3.69
LARGE SOUR CREAM AND ONION

LARGE SOUR CREAM AND ONION

$3.69
WRAP CITY LARGE CHIPS

WRAP CITY LARGE CHIPS

$6.99

MONSTER

COFFEE MONSTER

$2.99Out of stock

GOLD MONSTER

$2.99Out of stock
GREEN MONSTER

GREEN MONSTER

$2.99
WHITE MONSTER

WHITE MONSTER

$2.99

Watermelon Monster

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Juice Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

SALADS CATERING

GARDEN SALAD

$39.99

CAESAR SALAD

$44.99

GARDEN SALAD WITH CHIC

$59.99

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHIC

$59.99

GREEK SALAD CATERING

$44.99

CHEF CATERING SALAD

$59.99

GREEK SALAD WITH CHIC

$59.99

SUB PLATTERS

ITALIAN PLATTER

$54.99

MIXED SUB PLATTER

$54.99

ROLL UP PLATERS

ROLL UP REG

$54.99

GROUMET ROLL UP

$54.99

PASTA PLATTERS

ZITI WITH SAUCE CATERING

$34.99

ZITI WITH MEATBALLS CATERING

$59.99

ZITI WITH EGGPLANT CATERING

$59.99

ZITI WITH CHIC PARM CATERING

$59.99

DRESSING/ SAUCE

Asian sesame

$0.99

Balsamic vinitger

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

BLUE CHEESE

$0.99

BUFFALO

$0.99

CAESAR

$0.99

Creamy Italian

$0.99

GREEK

$0.99

HONEY BBQ

$0.99

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.99

Hot sauce

$0.99

MARINARA

$0.99

PARM PEPPERCORN

$0.99

RANCH

$0.99

SALSA RANCH

$0.99

SWEET SOUR

$0.99

Teryaki

$0.99

Korean BBQ

$0.99

Tarter Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We only deliver to Portsmouth, New castle and Newington.

Location

460 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

