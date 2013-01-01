Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portuguese Bend Distilling

review star

No reviews yet

300 The Promenade North

Long Beach, CA 90802

Bottle Shop

Breakwater Vodka Bottle

$34.00

Grain vodka, twice distilled for a neutral spirit. Hand crafted entirely in Long Beach, California. Smooth and clean with a mild, grassy finish. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Breakwater Premium Bottle

$42.00

Grain vodka, filtered on activated carbon for superior smoothness. Hand crafted entirely in Long Beach, California. Mildly sweet with almost no finish. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Smoke Bay Bottle

$44.00

Traditional Oude Style London Dry Gin. Made with gin lovers in mind! Juniper forward with traditional bittering botanicals. A tip of the hat to old school quality. Complex and flavorful (perfect for Martinis and Tonics!). 42% ABV / 84 Proof

Donna Rosa Bottle

$48.00

California Born Joven “Young” Gin. California through and through. Hibiscus coloring and regionally inspired botanicals (California bay, pink peppercorns, cardamom, and grapefruit) will redefine what you think about gin. Citrus forward with a brighter taste and cleaner finish than traditional gins. Great with Soda and a Twist. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

Queens Passage: White Rum Bottle

$27.00

Our Queens Passage white rum is a medium dry rum with hints of raw sugar and cane grass. A small batch dedication to the colonial style rums that fueled revolution and celebrated liberty in early American taverns. This is a delicious base for traditional rum cocktails like a Daquiri or Cuba Libre. 750 ml 40% ABV/ 80 Proof

Queens Passage: Spiced Rum Bottle

$32.00

Our Spiced rum is made with whole spices, no added chemicals, nothing artificial, with warm notes of cinnamon, all-spice, vanilla, and a hint of orange citrus. This is a great addition to cocktails that normally call for falernum, such as tropical and tiki drinks. 750ml 40% ABV/ 80 Proof

Duo: White/Spiced

$50.00

CANNED COCKTAILS

Hibiscus Rum Punch Canned Cocktail (8 oz)

$10.00

Portuguese Bend Queens Passage White Rum, Allspice Dram, Falernum, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Syrup

Suga Suga Canned Cocktail (8 oz)

$10.00

Portuguese Bend Breakwater Vodka, Apricot Liqueur, Lychee Puree, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Gum Syrup

Pool Shark Canned Cocktail (8 oz)

$10.00

Portuguese Bend Donna Rosa Gin, Mango Puree, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Jalapeno Honey Syrup

4-pack Canned Cocktail

$32.00

6-pack Canned Cocktail

$42.00

FOOD

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.00

BRIE/PROSCUITTO OMELETTE

$13.00

BEER CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.00

TERIYAKI CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

Shared Plates

Bar Pie

$8.00
Coconut Onion Rings

$13.00

8 Coconut encrusted onion rings, served with our house made ranch.

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!

Lanikai Coconut Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Six (6) jumbo coconut encrusted shrimp served with a side of french fries. (Side of Secret Sauce and Ranch on the side for dipping).

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$13.00
Nashville Spicy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chunky chicken tenders tossed in our spicy Nashville pot still sauce. Served with fries and distillery secret sauce and ranch for dipping.

Ratatouille

$18.00

Shrimp Mozambique

$15.00

Tomato Pie

$15.00

Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Buddha Bowl

$15.00
Chopped BLTA Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, bacon, avocado, and ranch dressing

Fig and Blue Salad

$15.00

Dried black mission figs, honey mustard vinaigrette, baby arugula, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts, and bacon.

Potato Soup

$10.00

Mediterranean Winter Salad

$15.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Burgers

Bacon & Blue Burger

$16.00
Dad’s Burger

$16.00

Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.

Horseshoe Burger

$16.00
Impossible Vegan Burger

$17.00

Vegan Impossible patty, Vegan cheddar cheese, vegan thousand island, crisp lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, on a herbed bun. Served with fries.

Mickey Deez

$15.00

Handmade burger patty, American cheese, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$16.00

Hand Crafted Sandwiches

Green Goddess Sandwich

$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandy

$16.00

Golden crispy chicken breast doused in our Nashville pot still hot sauce, creamy slaw, pickles, secret sauce, toasted white bun. Served with fries

Tri Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Signature Dishes

Coconut Curry Salmon

$20.00
Jerk Chicken

$20.00
Nashville Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

Comfort food at it's finest! 6oz of our signature Spicy Nashville Fried Chicken breast, sliced and sprawled over our house white cheddar creamy Macaroni and Cheese with savory crispy pork belly mixed in!

Nashville Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$21.00

Penne Rigate alla Vodka

$17.00

Penne Rigate,Portuguese Bend Breakwater Vodka cream sauce, onion, garlic, torn basil

Piri Piri Chicken

$18.00
Southern Fried Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Golden crispy fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes, house made gravy, and roasted seasonal veggies.

Tri Tip DInner

$20.00

Vegan Ragu & Toasted Polenta

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three crispy chicken tenders, fries, with a side of ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted American cheese and fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Ketchup, mustard, American cheese, and fries.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Pie w/ Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Southern style crispy warm apple pie with vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Shake

$10.00

Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Strawberry Shake

$10.00

Birthday Sundae

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Au Jus

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Carrot Sticks

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Chili Oil

$0.75

Distillery Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Grilled Chicken For Dog (No Seasoning)

$8.00

Honey Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Pickle

$1.00

Pickle Slices

$0.75

Pot Still Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Asparagus

$3.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.00

Side Chili

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fig Salad

$8.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Side White Rice

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy Peppers

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Toasted Bread

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Q Soda Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Stumptown Ice Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

Tonic Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Shirley Temp!e

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Cans & Bottles

Smog City: From LA Wit Love (Belgian Style Wit)

$11.00Out of stock

Common Space: Three Hop Drop

$12.00Out of stock

Common Space Oktoberfest

$11.00Out of stock

Lagerdoodle Trademark

$12.00Out of stock

TEES

Men's S Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Men's M Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Men's L Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Men's XL Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Men's XXL Black Crest Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's XXXL Black Crest Tee

$26.00Out of stock

Men's Black PB Tee XS

Men's S Black PB Tee

$26.00
Men's M Black PB Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's L Black PB Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's XL Black PB Tee

$26.00
Men's XXL Black PB Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's XXXL Black PB Tee

$26.00
Men's S Copper Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's M Copper Tee

$26.00
Men's L Copper Tee

$26.00
Men's XL Copper Tee

$26.00
Men's XXL Copper Tee

$26.00
Men's XXXL Copper Tee

$26.00
Men's S Bar Shirt

$50.00
Men's M Bar Shirt

$50.00Out of stock
Men's L Bar Shirt

$50.00Out of stock
Men's XL Bar Shirt

$50.00Out of stock
Men's S Rum Runner Tee

$26.00
Men's M Rum Runner Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's L Rum Runner Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's XL Rum Runner Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's XXL Rum Runner Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Men's S Long Sleeve

$28.00
Men's M Long Sleeve

$28.00
Men's L Long Sleeve

$28.00
Men's XL Long Sleeve

$28.00
Men's XXL Long Sleeve

$28.00Out of stock
Men's XXXL Long Sleeve

$28.00
Women's XS Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's S Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's M Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's L Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's XL Black Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's XS Black PB Tee

$26.00
Women's S Black PB Tee

$26.00
Women's M Black PB Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Women's L Black PB Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Women's XS Natural Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's S Natural Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's M Natural Crest Tee

$26.00Out of stock
Women's L Natural Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's XL Natural Crest Tee

$26.00
Women's XS White PB Shirt

$26.00Out of stock
Women's S White PB Shirt

$26.00
Women's M White PB Shirt

$26.00
Women's L White PB Shirt

$26.00
Women's XL White PB Shirt

$26.00

Small Cadence X PB Jersey

Out of stock

Small Jersey

$125.00

Medium Jersey

$125.00

Large Jersey

$125.00

XL Jersey

$125.00

QP Gold Shirt SM

$26.00

QP Gold Shirt MED

$26.00

QP Gold Shirt LG

$26.00

QP Gold Shirt XL

$26.00

QP White Shirt SM

$26.00

QP White Shirt MED

$26.00

QP White Shirt LG

$26.00

QP White Shirt XL

$26.00

QP Spiced Shirt SM

$26.00

QP Spiced Shirt MED

$26.00

QP Spiced Shirt LG

$26.00

QP Spiced Shirt XL

$26.00

Men's DR Light Shirt SM

$26.00

Men's DR Light Shirt MED

$26.00

Men's DR Light Shirt LG

$26.00

Men's DR Light Shirt XL

$26.00

Men's DR Dark Shirt SM

$26.00

Men's DR Dark Shirt MED

$26.00

Men's DR Dark Shirt LG

$26.00

Men's DR Dark Shirt XL

$26.00

Women's DR Light Shirt SM

$26.00

Women's DR Light Shirt MED

$26.00

Women's DR Light Shirt LG

$26.00

Women's DR Light Shirt XL

$26.00

Women's DR Dark Shirt SM

$26.00

Women's DR Dark Shirt MED

$26.00

Women's DR Dark Shirt LG

$26.00

Women's DR Dark Shirt XL

$26.00

WDP Tee SM

$26.00

WDP Tee MED

$26.00

WDP Tee LG

$26.00

WDP Tee XL

$26.00

WDP Tank SM

$22.00

WDP Tank MED

$22.00

WDP Tank LG

$22.00

WDP Tank XL

$22.00

OUTERWEAR

S Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00
M Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00
L Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock
XL Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock
XXL Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00Out of stock
XXXL Black Crest Crewneck

$50.00

XS Zip Hoodie

$55.00
S Zip Hoodie

$55.00
M Zip Hoodie

$55.00
L Zip Hoodie

$55.00
XL Zip Hoodie

$55.00
XXL Zip Hoodie

$55.00
XXXL Zip Hoodie

$55.00
S Black Hoodie

$55.00
M Black Hoodie

$55.00
L Black Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock
XL Black Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock
XXL Black Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock