Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bottle Shop
Breakwater Vodka Bottle
Grain vodka, twice distilled for a neutral spirit. Hand crafted entirely in Long Beach, California. Smooth and clean with a mild, grassy finish. 40% ABV / 80 Proof
Breakwater Premium Bottle
Grain vodka, filtered on activated carbon for superior smoothness. Hand crafted entirely in Long Beach, California. Mildly sweet with almost no finish. 40% ABV / 80 Proof
Smoke Bay Bottle
Traditional Oude Style London Dry Gin. Made with gin lovers in mind! Juniper forward with traditional bittering botanicals. A tip of the hat to old school quality. Complex and flavorful (perfect for Martinis and Tonics!). 42% ABV / 84 Proof
Donna Rosa Bottle
California Born Joven “Young” Gin. California through and through. Hibiscus coloring and regionally inspired botanicals (California bay, pink peppercorns, cardamom, and grapefruit) will redefine what you think about gin. Citrus forward with a brighter taste and cleaner finish than traditional gins. Great with Soda and a Twist. 42% ABV / 84 Proof
Queens Passage: White Rum Bottle
Our Queens Passage white rum is a medium dry rum with hints of raw sugar and cane grass. A small batch dedication to the colonial style rums that fueled revolution and celebrated liberty in early American taverns. This is a delicious base for traditional rum cocktails like a Daquiri or Cuba Libre. 750 ml 40% ABV/ 80 Proof
Queens Passage: Spiced Rum Bottle
Our Spiced rum is made with whole spices, no added chemicals, nothing artificial, with warm notes of cinnamon, all-spice, vanilla, and a hint of orange citrus. This is a great addition to cocktails that normally call for falernum, such as tropical and tiki drinks. 750ml 40% ABV/ 80 Proof
Duo: White/Spiced
CANNED COCKTAILS
Hibiscus Rum Punch Canned Cocktail (8 oz)
Portuguese Bend Queens Passage White Rum, Allspice Dram, Falernum, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Syrup
Suga Suga Canned Cocktail (8 oz)
Portuguese Bend Breakwater Vodka, Apricot Liqueur, Lychee Puree, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Gum Syrup
Pool Shark Canned Cocktail (8 oz)
Portuguese Bend Donna Rosa Gin, Mango Puree, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Jalapeno Honey Syrup
4-pack Canned Cocktail
6-pack Canned Cocktail
Shared Plates
Bar Pie
Coconut Onion Rings
8 Coconut encrusted onion rings, served with our house made ranch.
Crispy Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
Lanikai Coconut Shrimp Plate
Six (6) jumbo coconut encrusted shrimp served with a side of french fries. (Side of Secret Sauce and Ranch on the side for dipping).
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Nashville Spicy Chicken Tenders
Chunky chicken tenders tossed in our spicy Nashville pot still sauce. Served with fries and distillery secret sauce and ranch for dipping.
Ratatouille
Shrimp Mozambique
Tomato Pie
Zucchini Sticks
Soups and Salads
Buddha Bowl
Chopped BLTA Salad
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, bacon, avocado, and ranch dressing
Fig and Blue Salad
Dried black mission figs, honey mustard vinaigrette, baby arugula, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts, and bacon.
Potato Soup
Mediterranean Winter Salad
French Onion Soup
Burgers
Bacon & Blue Burger
Dad’s Burger
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
Horseshoe Burger
Impossible Vegan Burger
Vegan Impossible patty, Vegan cheddar cheese, vegan thousand island, crisp lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, on a herbed bun. Served with fries.
Mickey Deez
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
FRENCH ONION BURGER
Hand Crafted Sandwiches
Signature Dishes
Coconut Curry Salmon
Jerk Chicken
Nashville Macaroni & Cheese
Comfort food at it's finest! 6oz of our signature Spicy Nashville Fried Chicken breast, sliced and sprawled over our house white cheddar creamy Macaroni and Cheese with savory crispy pork belly mixed in!
Nashville Shrimp and Grits
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
Pecan Crusted Salmon
Penne Rigate alla Vodka
Penne Rigate,Portuguese Bend Breakwater Vodka cream sauce, onion, garlic, torn basil
Piri Piri Chicken
Southern Fried Chicken
Golden crispy fried chicken breast, served with mashed potatoes, house made gravy, and roasted seasonal veggies.