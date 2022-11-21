/pôr/ wine house

Brut Rosé | Jaillance | Crémant de Bordeaux | France | NV

$48.00

Food Suggestion: Meaty and Oily Fish Wine Style: Sparkling- Berries and Cream Anyone of the Bordeaux vineyards can produce Crémant de Bordeaux. The chief varietals are Semillon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, which enjoy a temperate climate further moderated by the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. At the facility in Peujard, Jaillance work directly with the winegrowers. Grapes are rigorously sorted, and like all the other Crémants in France, Crémant de Bordeaux is made by the ‘traditional’ method.