/pôr/ wine house
701 A Main St
Lousville, CO 80027
-COCKTAILS-
1881 Old Fashioned
Havana Old Fashioned
Reposado Old Fashioned
The Grand Old Fashioned
APEROL SPRITZ
AVIATION
gin - creme de violee - luxardo cherry liquor - lemon juice
Bar Open Cocktail
COSMO
vodka - triple sec - lime juice - cranberry juice
GREEN POINT MANNHATTEN
Green Pointvmanhattan V.E.P
Last Word
MANHATTAN
bourbon - sweet vermouth - biers
MARGARITA
tequila - triple sec - agave - lime juice
NEGRONI
gin - campari - sweet vermouth - orange essence
RUSTY NAIL
SAZERAC
rye - raw sugar - absinthe - Peychaud's bitters - lemon essence
THE MARTINEZ
The Temptress
VESPER
VIEUX CARRE
WHITE NEGRONI
Bee's Knees
Bloody Mary
Get Dirty
Hot Toddy
John Daly
La Paloma
Long Island Iced Tea
Louisville Fizz
Mule
New York Sour
TNT Margarita
White Russian
--Margarita HH--
Bourbon HH
Gin HH
Rum HH
Rye HH
Scotch HH
Tequila HH
Vodka HH
Barrel Aged Black Manhattan
Barrel Aged Negroni
Barrel Aged Boulevardier
STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS MARGARITA
MAI TAI
BROOKLYN (proper)
GREEN POINT MANHATTEN (V.E.P)
NAKED and FAMOUS (V.E.P)
BEER
Amber Ale, 90 Shilling
Belgian (quadruple), The Reverend
Belgian (session), Little Rascal
Belgian, White Rascal
Cider, Off Dry
Cider, Raspberry
Electric Sunshine
IPA (Imperial IPA), Maharaja
IPA, Avery
IPA, Good Behavior
IPA, Hazyish
IPA, Hop Freak (no. 2)
IPA, O'dell's
Kolsch, Rocky Mountain
Lager, Stampede
Pale Ale, Upslope Citra Pale Ale
Pilsner, Tivoli Bo Girl
Porter, Black Butte
Porter, Einstok Icelandic Toasted
Stout, Guinness
Stout, Left Hand Milk Stout
Stout, Upslope Oatmeal Stout
Pale Ale, Juicy Yo
Kolsch, Blood Orange
CREATE YOUR OWN FLIGHT
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
Brut Rosé | Jaillance | Crémant de Bordeaux | France | NV
Food Suggestion: Meaty and Oily Fish Wine Style: Sparkling- Berries and Cream Anyone of the Bordeaux vineyards can produce Crémant de Bordeaux. The chief varietals are Semillon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, which enjoy a temperate climate further moderated by the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. At the facility in Peujard, Jaillance work directly with the winegrowers. Grapes are rigorously sorted, and like all the other Crémants in France, Crémant de Bordeaux is made by the ‘traditional’ method.
Brut | Argyle | Willamette Valley | Oregon | 2017
Brut | Ferrari | Italy | NV
Champagne | Roederer Brut Premier | Champagne, France (375ml) | NV
Brut Premier affirms its personality and seduction: the texture is full and generous and, in a fairly unexpected way, integrates characteristics of maturity associated with fruitier and more refreshing notes. The wine has a fresh festive finesse.
Sparkling Wine | Charles Bove | Loire Valley, France | NV
This Crémant de Loire is 100% Chenin Blanc and very pale, almost colorless. It features a persistent mousse, with notes of mineral, citrus and florals. Soft and elegant, the palate follows the bouquet, with a nice grapefruit quality on the finish.
Sparkling Wine | Domaine Carneros by Taiitinger | Anderson Valley | 2015
Aromas of white flowers, apple pie, and citrus peel are enhanced with notes of toast and vanilla. The wine is elegantly structured, round and flavorful with a signature long, creamy finish.
Sparkling Rose | Unshackled | California | 2018
Pinot Noir | True Story | Willamette Valley · Oregon | 2016
Fruit Sourced from five sustainable vineyards along the Willamette Valley. 100% Pinot Noir. Vinyards The Vineyards vary in age from 12 to 40 years old. Soils include Jory, Wilakenzie, and Laurelwood Clones Dijon 777, 114, 115; Pommard; Wadenswil Winemaking Lot sorted, small batch, temperature controlled fermentation. Expertly blended before gentle bottling 800 Cases || 13.6% ABV
Pinot Noir Tradition | Moillard | Bourgogne · France | 2019
Ruby red in colour. A nice aromatic tipicity with red fruits notes like blackcurrant and gooseberry. The palate is ripe with rich tannins, along with spice and toast aromas. A gourmet wine, typical of its appellation.
Pinot Noir | Hartford Court | Russian River Valley · California | 2019
The fruit for this wine is sourced from the estate as well as sites across the appellation. Juicy waves of cherry and cardamom ride a full-bodied, concentrated framework of exotic flavors, bright acidity and velvety texture.
Tempranillo | El Coto | Coto de Imaz Rioja Reserva | Rioja · Spain | 2016
Tempranillo | Bodegas Faustino I Gran Reserva | Rioja · Spain | 2010
Shiraz | Mitolo "Jester" | McLaren Vale · Australia
Syrah | Margerum ÜBER | Santa Barbara County · CA | 2016
Massolino | Barbera D'Alba | Barbera D'Alba - Italy 2018
Zinfandel | Theorize | California | 2017
Merlot | Le Due Terre | Colli Orientali del Friuli · Italy | 2008
Merlot | The Fableist (395) | Paso Robles · CA | 2016
Merlot | Freemark Abbey | Napa Valley · CA | 2016
Merlot | Trefethen | Napa Valley - CA | 2018
Malbec Reserva | Elqui | Elqui Valley · Chile | 2015
Malbec | Poligonos "San Pablo" | Uco Valley · Argentina | 2018
Malbec | Concreto | 2019
Malbec | Zuccardi Q | 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon | Robert Mondavi | Napa Valley · CA | 2019
Sweet baking spices of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg wrapped around a core of fresh, wild blackberries, dark plum and cassis compote fruit. 65 % Cabernet Sauvignon, 16 % Merlot, 9 % Cabernet Franc, 6% Malbec, 4 % Petit Verdot
Cabernet Sauvignon | Rodney Strong "Alexander's Crown" | Alexander Valley · CA | 2015
Cabernet Sauvignon | Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) | "Légende" | Bordeaux · France | 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon | Lifevine | CA | 2020
Cabernet Sauvignon | Zuccardi Q | Valle de Uco | La Consulta · Argentina | 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon | Guenoc | Northern California | 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon | Far Niente | Napa Valley | 2018
Barolo Giovanni Rosso 2016
Nebbiolo Langhe
Red Blend | Brickmason | Klinker Brick | Lodi · CA | 2017
Red Blend | Browne Family Vineyards "Tribute" | Columbia Valley · Washington | 2019
Red Blend | Finca Decero | The Owl & The Dust Devil | Agrelo · Argentina | 2016
Red Blend | The Prisoner | Napa Valley - CA | 2019
Red Blend | Cooper & Thief | Bourbon Aged | CA | 2019
Red Blend | Imperia Roma 01 | Rome | Italy | 2016
Montepulciano D'Abruzzo | Masciarelli | San Martino Sulla Marrucina-Chieti Italy | 2018
Chianti Classico Riserva | Monsanto | Italy | 2017
Brunello Di Montalcino | Il Poggione | Montalcino-Italy | 2016
Rosé | Côtes de Provence | Âme du Vin | France | 2019
Âme du Vin (pronounced Ahm-du-VAHN) “Soul of Wine” embodies the sun-drenched beauty of Côtes de Provence with distinctive elegance. Expressive notes of fresh apricot, citrus and jasmine flower delight the senses, yielding an exceptional rosé with balance and length. Enjoy Âme du Vin as an aperitif and with canapés, soft cheeses, white meats and fresh seafood.
Rosé | Fabre en Provence | Côtes de Provence · France
This wine in a traditional Provence skittle bottle is designed to be drunk this summer. It is full of fruit and fresh acidity, with a bright red-berry aftertaste. Drink now.
Rosé of Pinot Noir | Acrobat | Oregon | 2019
The nose exudes fresh cut strawberries with lemon zest and floral tinges. The palate is laser focused with bright flavors of fresh strawberries and raspberries, with a pleasant structure of lively, clean acidity.
Rosé | Klinker Brick Winery "Bricks & Roses" | Lodi · CA | 2018
Rosé | Unshackled | California | 2019
Chardonnay | Cakebread | Napa Valley · CA | 2020
Chardonnay | Chalk Hill | Sonoma Coast | 2018
Chardonnay | Folktale | Monterey California | 2018
Chardonnay | Gavilan Estate | Chalone Vineyard | Central Coast · CA | 2015
Chardonnay | Guenoc | California | 2018
Chardonnay | Louis Jadot | Pouilly-Fuissé · France | 2021
Chardonnay | Sonoma-Cutrer | Sonoma Coast - CA | 2020
Chardonnay | Maison Roche De Bellene | Bourgogne | France | 2019
Gavi (Cortese di Gavi) | Pio Cesare | Piedmont · Italy | 2018
Viognier | Illahe | Willamette Valley | Oregon | 2015
White Blend | Domaine du Tariquet Classic | Côtes de Gascogne · France | 2018
Cote du Rhône Blanc | Chateau Mont Redon | Rhone| France | 2018
Moscato Di Asti | Ruffino | Italy | 2020
Pinot Grigio | Venica & Venica "Jesera" | Collio, Italy | 2020
Pinot Grigio | Santa Margherita | Valdadige, Italy | 2020
Riesling | Flower Garden | Rheinhessen · Germany | 2017
Flower Garden shows typical flavors of a Riesling from the Rheinhessen region: green apple, citrus aromas and a hint of flowers. On the palate good balance between acidity and sweetness. Goes great with fish, poultry, salads, light Asian cuisine or simply on its own.
Riesling | Ransom | Sunnyside Vineyard | Willamette Valley · Oregon | 2018
Dry Riesling | Von Schleinitz Estate | Mosel · Germany | 2017
Dry Riesling | Von Schleinitz Estate | Mosel * Germany | 2018
Sauvignon Blanc | Honig | Napa Valley · CA | 2018
Succulent peach, nectarine and dried mango flavors are intense and vibrant, showcasing plenty of style, with a note of honeysuckle lingering effortlessly.
Sauvignon Blanc | Michel Redde | La Moynerie | Pouilly-Fumé · France | 2016
This classic Sauvignon Blanc expresses the aromatic mineral purity of its diverse soils. Crisp and fresh on the palate, the wine features notes of smoke and gunflint with intense grassy aromas on the nose.
Sauvignon Blanc | Piere | Vie Di Romans | Fruili Isonzo - Italy | 2015
Sauvignon Blanc | Kim Crawford | Marlborough | 2021
WINE SPECIAL
BUFFALO TRACE, BARREL PICK
TACOS
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE
Small CHEESE BOARD
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Small MIXED BOARD
featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses
HAPPY HOUR Cheese Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Medium All Cheese Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Medium Mixed Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses
Large Board All Cheese
featuring chef's choice of (3) gourmet cheeses
Large Board Mixed Board
featuring chef's choice of (3) cured meats & (4) gourmet cheeses
DESSERTS
EXTRA ITEMS
KIDS MENU
PIZZETTE
BBQ PULLED PORK
bourbon bbq | citrus-braised pulled pork | pickled red onions | jalapeño | cilantro |mozzarella cheese
FARMERS PIE
feta mousse | roasted garlic purée | grilled veggies | parmesan cheese | basil pesto drizzle
HELLFIRE
grilled chicken | feta mousse | roasted garlic purée | jalapeños | cilantro | avocado | queso fresco | carrot habanero drizzle
ITALIANO
pomodoro sauce | italian meats | mozzarella cheese | basil pesto drizzle
MAGIC MUSHROOM
roasted garlic purée | hazel dell mushroom béchamel | mozzarella cheese |dressed arugula
MARGHERITA
pomodoro sauce | mozzarella | fresh basil
SALADS
SIDE, SAUCES and DRESSINGS
-DRESSING- Basalmic Vinaigrette
-DRESSING- Blue Cheese
-DRESSING- Caesar
-DRESSING- Olive Oil
-DRESSING-Ranch
-Sauce- BBQ sauce
-Sauce- Carrot Habanero
-Sauce- Ketchup
-Sauce- Marinara (Pomodoro)
-Sauce- Mayo (Garlic Aioli)
-Sauce- Mustard (Brown)
-Sauce- Mustard (Dijon)
-Sauce- Pesto
-Sauce- Sweet and Sour
-Sauce- Whiskey Berry
-SIDES- Blue Cheese Crumbles
-SIDES- Carmelized Onions
-SIDES- French Fries
-SIDES- Guacamole
-SIDES- Jalapeno Slaw
-SIDES- Pico di Gallo
-SIDES- Rice and Beans
-SIDES- Side Salad
-SIDES- Truffle Fries
TAPAS
BRUSCHETTA
gorgonzola | apple | walnuts | honey | balsamic
CASTELVETRANO OLIVES
olive oil | citrus | fresh herbs
DOLMAS
grape leaves | rice | onion | dill | mint | tzatziki | lemon
GUACAMOLE + CHIPS
avocado | cilantro | onion| jalapeño | tomato | garlic | warm chips
SEASONAL HUMMUS
carrots | cucumbers | celery| grilled pita
SPANISH ALMONDS
orange | rosemary | olive oil | sea salt
TIROKAFTERI (spicy greek feta dip)
feta | roasted red peppers | wine | dill | olive oil | garlic | warm pita
BACON + BROCCOLINI
broccolini | bacon | cherry tomatoes
BACON WRAPPED DATES
chorizo | orange prosecco glaze | pistachio crumbles
BLISTERED SHISHITŌ PEPPERS
thai chili sauce | chili oil | smoked sea salt
CALAMARI
pan-fried calamari| tapanade | chillies | lemon
COCONUT LIME SHRIMP
jalapeno coleslaw - piña colada sauce
FALAFEL
chickpea | cumin | parsley | tahini
FRIED JALAPEÑO STUFFED OLIVES
halkidiki olives | jalapeño | citrus herb aioli
MUSSELS WITH CHORIZO
pan-steamed mussels | garlic | chorizo | pickled onions | white wine | baguette
SMOKEY SPANISH MEATBALLS
pork & beef meatballs | smoked paprika tomato sauce
TO SHARE
BAKED BRIE EN CROÛTE
danish brie | puff pastry shell | seasonal fruit compote | apples | dried fruit | balsamic reduction | baguette
BURRATA & BRAISED TOMATOES
pomodoro sauce | sherry agave roasted garlic | fresh basil | pistachio crumbles | grilled sourdough
DIABLO DRUMMETTES + FRITES
dipping sauce: tamarind | thai |sesame garlic
FISH AND CHIPS
9oz canadian walleye, fries, mustard seed aioli
PAELLA DE MARISCO
mussels | shrimp | calamari | roasted red peppers
PATATAS BRAVAS
crisp flat fries | salsa brava | garlic aioli
POUTINE
SPICY AHI TUNA NACHOS
seared ahi tuna | guacamole | pineapple habanero | pico de gallo | jalapeño | wasabi ginger aioli | chips
STEAK FRITES
12oz New York Strip | rosemary truffle frites |arugula salad | bone marrow butter
THAI BRUSSEL SPROUTS
VEGAN BASIL MAC AND CHEESE
cashew cheese sauce | caramelized onions | fresh basil | crushed red pepper flakes
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
