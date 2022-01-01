- Home
- /
- Lindale
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
No reviews yet
3201 South Main St
Lindale, TX 75771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special
Pick 1, 2, or 3 items listed below and two sides.
Lunch Quesadilla
(1) Beef or chicken quesadilla and choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Lunch Chicken N Rice
Comes with choice of soup or salad.
Lunch Shrimp N Rice
Comes with choice of soup or salad.
Lunch Fajitas
Choose from fajita chicken, USDA Choice beef, shrimp, or grilled veggies, served with all the fresh fixings including melted, Mexican butter.
Lunch Faj w/Setup
Appetizers
Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tex-Mex Quesadilla
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Santa Fe Quesadilla
Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.
BBQ Quesadilla
Chopped, smoked brisket or smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.
Baja Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and char-grilled pineapple.
Cheese Quesadilla
Spicy Mexican Mushrooms
Mushrooms sautéed in our spicy Mexican butter.
Flautitas
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
Guacamole Appetizer
Fresh, handmade guacamole served with pico de gallo and lime widges.
Primo Queso
Choice of (1) primo meat.
Chile Con Queso
White or Yellow Queso with seasoned beef.
Queso
White or yellow queso.
Primo Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Bean Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Elote
Roasted corn, Mexican butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili spice.
Green Sauce
Primo Flameado
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, Mexican cheese, mild peppers, and onions.
Fiesta Sampler
Authentic Red Sauce
Bean Dip
Soups, Salads, and Bowls
Primo Salad
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Primo Chopped Salad
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, freshly chopped salad topped with avocado, black beans, roasted corn, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Taco Salad
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Dinner Salad
Crisp garden lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and carrots.
Primo Burrito Bowl
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
Burrito Bowl
Season beef or chicken, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
Tortilla Soup
Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and cilantro.
TexMex Plates
Primo Enchiladas Dinner
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Primo Chile Relleno Dinner
Choice of (1) Primo Meat stuffed into a poblano pepper, batter fried, and topped with your choice of sauce.
Primo Burrito Dinner
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with beans & cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.
Primo Chimichanga Dinner
Choice of (1) Primo Meat topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchilada Dinner
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
Burrito Dinner
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Chimichanga Dinner
Seasoned beef or chicken in a fried burrito.
Soft Taco Dinner
Corn or flour soft tacos filled with seasoned beef or chicken.
Crispy Taco Dinner
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Fried Taco Dinner
Filled with seasoned beef and deep-fried.
Chili Relleno Dinner
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese stuffed into a poblano pepper and batter fried.
Tamale Dinner
Choice of 2: beef, hatch green chili, chicken, or pork.
Flauta Dinner
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Chalupa Dinner
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with guacamole.
Combinations
Posados
Cheese enchilada and seasoned beef enchilada with chili sauce plus a seasoned beef crispy taco.
Pechuga De Pollo
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, queso, Monterey cheese, and bacon.
Laredo
Choice of beef or chicken fajita, cheese enchilada with chili, and a seasoned beef crispy taco.
Enchilada de Tres
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Cancun
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Monterey
Cheese enchilada with queso, seasoned chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, and a chicken chimichanga with sour cream sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Plate
Fajitas and Street Tacos
Chicken Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Combo Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Veggie Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Quail Fajita Dinner
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Street Taco Dinner
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
American
Grande Burger
Half-pound burger with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.
Chicken Supreme
Grilled chicken breast with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Tenderized steak battered and deep fried, topped with white queso, served with french fries and a salad.
Fried Chicken Strips
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
Kids
Kids Mexican Plate
Choice of (1) enchilada, taco, burrito, or tamale. Comes with choice of (2) sides.
Kids Hamburger
Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Corn Dog
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Dessert
Entree Sides
A La Carte
Beef Crispy Taco
Chicken Crispy Taco
Soft Chicken Taco
Soft Beef Taco
Fried Beef Taco
Fried Chicken Taco
Street Taco
Chicken Chimichanga
Beef Chimichanga
Chicken Enchilada
Beef Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Beef Tamale
Chicken Tamale
Pork Tamale
Beef Chalupa
Chicken Chalupa
Side Primo Meat
Chile Relleno
Primo Chile Relleno
Corn Dog
Bean Burrito
Spicy Burrito
Primo Burrito
Primo Chimichanga
Side of Quail
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Jarritos
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Raspberry Tea
Milk
Coffee
Bottled Water
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Water
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Bluepom Smoothie
Raspberry Razzler
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Piña Colada
Can Coke
Gatorade
Dasani
Powerade
Monster
Can coke
Bottle water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3201 South Main St, Lindale, TX 75771