Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Posados Cafe Shreveport/Mansfield

183 Reviews

$$

9165 Mansfield Rd

Shreveport, LA 71118

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Enchilada Dinner
Street Taco Dinner

Appetizers

Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla

Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla

$15.99

Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tex-Mex Quesadilla

Tex-Mex Quesadilla

$12.79

Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Santa Fe Quesadilla

Santa Fe Quesadilla

$15.29

Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.

BBQ Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$17.49

Chopped, smoked brisket or smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.

Baja Shrimp Quesadilla

Baja Shrimp Quesadilla

$22.99

Grilled shrimp, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and char-grilled pineapple.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99
Spicy Mexican Mushrooms

Spicy Mexican Mushrooms

$8.79

Mushrooms sautéed in our spicy Mexican butter.

Flautitas

Flautitas

$9.39

(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.

Guacamole Appetizer

Guacamole Appetizer

$9.89

Fresh, handmade guacamole served with pico de gallo and lime widges.

Primo Queso

Primo Queso

$12.09

Choice of (1) primo meat.

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$6.69

White or Yellow Queso with seasoned beef.

Queso

Queso

$6.69

White or yellow queso.

Primo Fiesta Nachos

Primo Fiesta Nachos

$16.49

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Fiesta Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$14.39

Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Bean Nachos

Bean Nachos

$7.49

Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.59

Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

Elote

Elote

$8.69

Roasted corn, Mexican butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili spice.

Green Sauce

$1.99

Primo Flameado

$14.39

Choice of (1) Primo Meat, Mexican cheese, mild peppers, and onions.

Fiesta Sampler

$10.49

Authentic Red Sauce

$1.99

Bean Dip

$2.19

Soups, Salads, and Bowls

Primo Salad

Primo Salad

$15.19

Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.

Primo Chopped Salad

Primo Chopped Salad

$15.19

Choice of (1) Primo Meat, freshly chopped salad topped with avocado, black beans, roasted corn, and seasoned tortilla chips.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Crisp garden lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and carrots.

Primo Burrito Bowl

Primo Burrito Bowl

$15.19

Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.59

Season beef or chicken, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.

Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and cilantro.

TexMex Plates

Primo Enchiladas Dinner

Primo Enchiladas Dinner

$15.19

Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.

Primo Chile Relleno Dinner

Primo Chile Relleno Dinner

$15.39

Choice of (1) Primo Meat stuffed into a poblano pepper, batter fried, and topped with your choice of sauce.

Primo Burrito Dinner

Primo Burrito Dinner

$15.19

Choice of (1) Primo Meat with beans & cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.

Primo Chimichanga Dinner

Primo Chimichanga Dinner

$16.49

Choice of (1) Primo Meat topped with your choice of sauce.

Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$13.09

Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.19

Seasoned beef or chicken in a fried burrito.

Soft Taco Dinner

Soft Taco Dinner

$11.99

Corn or flour soft tacos filled with seasoned beef or chicken.

Crispy Taco Dinner

Crispy Taco Dinner

$11.99

Seasoned beef or chicken.

Fried Taco Dinner

$11.49

Filled with seasoned beef and deep-fried.

Chili Relleno Dinner

Chili Relleno Dinner

$13.29

Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese stuffed into a poblano pepper and batter fried.

Tamale Dinner

Tamale Dinner

$13.59

Choice of 2: beef, hatch green chili, chicken, or pork.

Flauta Dinner

Flauta Dinner

$12.99

Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.

Chalupa Dinner

Chalupa Dinner

$10.69

Seasoned beef or chicken topped with guacamole.

Combinations

Posados

Posados

$15.19

Cheese enchilada and seasoned beef enchilada with chili sauce plus a seasoned beef crispy taco.

Pechuga De Pollo

Pechuga De Pollo

$17.49

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, queso, Monterey cheese, and bacon.

Laredo

Laredo

$15.19

Choice of beef or chicken fajita, cheese enchilada with chili, and a seasoned beef crispy taco.

Enchilada de Tres

Enchilada de Tres

$14.29

One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.

Cancun

Cancun

$16.99

Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.

Monterey

Monterey

$16.49

Cheese enchilada with queso, seasoned chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, and a chicken chimichanga with sour cream sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Plate

Chipotle Chicken Plate

$12.99

Fajitas and Street Tacos

Chicken Fajita Dinner

$18.89

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Beef Fajita Dinner

Beef Fajita Dinner

$20.99

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Combo Fajita Dinner

$19.99

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Shrimp Fajita Dinner

Shrimp Fajita Dinner

$22.39

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner

$21.99

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner

$21.99

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner

Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner

$21.99

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Veggie Fajita Dinner

Veggie Fajita Dinner

$16.29

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Quail Fajita Dinner

$26.19

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.

Street Taco Dinner

Street Taco Dinner

$15.39

Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.

American

Grande Burger

Grande Burger

$9.99

Half-pound burger with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.

Chicken Supreme

$12.59

Grilled chicken breast with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Tenderized steak battered and deep fried, topped with white queso, served with french fries and a salad.

Fried Chicken Strips

Fried Chicken Strips

$10.99

(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.

Kids

Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Kids Mexican Plate

$6.09

Choice of (1) enchilada, taco, burrito, or tamale. Comes with choice of (2) sides.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.39

Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.09

Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.09

Kids Corn Dog

$6.09

Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.09

Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Dessert

Sabros Cake Balls

Sabros Cake Balls

$3.99

Delicious fried cake balls with icing on the inside. Warm and ready to be dipped in syrup!

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$1.00

Crispy, Mexican flatbread, deep fried golden brown and served with honey.

Entree Sides

Rice and Bean Plate

$3.99

Rice

$2.49

Beans

$1.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.49

Charro Beans

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Sauteed Veggie

$2.99

Tortilla Soup

$2.99

Fries

$1.99

A La Carte

Beef Crispy Taco

$3.89

Chicken Crispy Taco

$3.89

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.89

Soft Beef Taco

$3.89

Fried Beef Taco

$3.89

Fried Chicken Taco

$3.89

Street Taco

$3.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$3.99

Beef Chimichanga

$3.99

Chicken Enchilada

$3.99

Beef Enchilada

$3.99

Cheese Enchilada

$3.99

Beef Tamale

$3.99

Chicken Tamale

$3.99

Pork Tamale

$3.99

Beef Chalupa

$3.49

Chicken Chalupa

$3.49

Side Primo Meat

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Primo Chile Relleno

$7.99

Corn Dog

$1.99

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Spicy Burrito

$4.99

Primo Burrito

$9.99

Primo Chimichanga

$10.99

Side of Quail

$8.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.09

Jarritos

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.75

Water

Frozen Lemonade

$2.99

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Bluepom Smoothie

$2.99

Raspberry Razzler

$2.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$2.99

Virgin Piña Colada

$2.99

Can Coke

$1.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Dasani

$1.99

Powerade

$2.49

Monster

$2.69

Can coke

$1.00

Bottle water

$2.49
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118

