Poseidon Project imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Poseidon Project

3 Reviews

$$

4126 Napier St

San Diego, CA 92110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Honey
Pepperoni
Wings

PIZZAS

Hot Honey

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, soppressata

sausage and peppers

$15.00

tomato sauce, Calabrian peppers, sausage, mozzarella

meaty baller

$16.00

tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil

Loaded Baked Potato

$15.00

sliced potato, mozzarella, siesels bacon, crema

Margherita

$13.00

tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella

Veggie

$13.00

tomato sauce, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella

OG cheese

$13.00

tomato sauce, extra mozzarella, oregano

Pepperoni

$13.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

spinach ricotta

$15.00

mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, garlic, olive oil

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro

The Verde

$16.00

mozzarella, chicken, spinach, mushroom, green chile sauce

Build your own

$16.00

Jonny Boy

$13.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Marinara Dollops, Basil

SALADS / APPETIZERS

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic

Wings

$10.00

Woodfire Wings

DRAFT BEER

HARLAND Bay Park Pale 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

HARLAND Japanese Lager 12oz

$5.00

HARLAND Japanese Lager 16oz

$7.00

LOCAL ROOTS Strawberry Mojito Kombucha 8oz

$8.00

EMBOLDEN Clear Intentions IPA 12oz

$7.00

EMBOLDEN Clear Intentions IPA 16OZ

$8.00

HARLAND Bay Park Pale 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

STERO Perfect Day IPA 16oz

$8.00

STERO Perfect Day IPA 12oz

$7.00

Poseidon Project Trident Pale 12oz

$6.00

Poseidon Project Trident Pale 16oz

$7.00

WINE BTG

CLAXTON Sauvy Blanc BTG

$12.00

CLAXTON Rosé BTG

$12.00

CLAXTON Red Blend BTG

$12.00

LONGHOUSE Pinot Noir BTG

$10.00

LONGHOUSE GSM Blend BTG

$10.00

WINE BOTTLE LIST

CLAXTON Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$26.00

CLAXTON Rosé BTL

$26.00

CLAXTON Red Blend BTL

$26.00Out of stock

LONGHOUSE Pinot Noir BTL

$23.00

LONGHOUSE GSM Blend BTL

$23.00

CANS

NUDE 12oz

$5.00

ASHLAND Orange/Pineapple 12oz

$5.00

ASHLAND Ginger/Peach 12oz

$5.00

HARLAND Sunken Isles IPA 16oz can

$7.00

EPPIG Pink Lemonade Sour 16oz

$8.00

BIVOUAC Cider Albright 12oz

$6.00

HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER 16oz

$7.00

HARLAND AMARILLO CITRA 16oz

$8.00

TOPA TOPA DOS TOPAS 12oz

$6.00

EPPIG HOPPY PILS 16oz

$7.00

JUNESHINE PINEAPlE ORANGE 12oz

$8.00

EPPIG PINK LEMONADE 16oz

$8.00

PARiAH DANK 16oz

$8.00

HARLAND IPW 16oz

$8.00

TO-GO DRINKS

CLAXTON Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$26.00

CLAXTON Rosé BTL

$26.00

CLAXTON Red Blend BTL

$26.00Out of stock

LONGHOUSE Pinot Noir BTL

$23.00

LONGHOUSE GSM Blend BTL

$23.00

NUDE 6 pack

$11.99

ASHLAND 6 pack 12oz

$13.99

ASHLAND 4 pack 16oz

$11.99

BIVOUAC CIDER 6pack 12z

$13.99

HARLAND AMARILLO 4PACK

$17.99

HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER 4PACK

$13.99

EPPIG PINK LEMONADE SOUR 4PACK

$14.99

EPPIG HOPPY PILS 4PACK

$13.99

TOPA TOPA DOS TOPAS MEX LAGER 6PACK

$12.99

JUNESHINE PINEAPPLE ORANGE 6PACK

$14.99

PARIAH DANK 4PACK

$14.99

N/A BEV

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cloud Water

$3.00

DE LA CALLE MANGO

$4.00

DE LA CALLE ORANGE TUMERIC

$4.00

DE LA CALLE TRADiTIONAL

$4.00

DE LA CALLE ORIGINAL

$4.00

Canned Hard Kombucha

June Shine 16 oz can

$9.00

Booch Craft 16 oz can

$9.00

Booch Craft 12 oz can

$8.00

Booch Craft 4 pack 16oz cans

$16.00

June Shine 4 pack 16 oz cans

$16.00

June Shine PINEAPPLE ORANGE 12 oz can

$8.00

Hats

Imperial hat

$26.00

Trucker

$15.00

Trident hat

$24.00

Sweatshirt

Poseidon crew

$45.00

Camo hoodie

$55.00

WHISKEY

ANCIENT AGE

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00

OLD FORESTER 1920 PROHIBITION

$15.00

RUSSELLS 10yr

$14.00

PIKESVILLE RYE

$14.00

BLANTONS

$20.00

EAGLE RARE

$15.00

ANCIENT AGE SHOT

$6.00

BUFFALO TRACE SHOT

$6.00

OLD FORESTER 1920 SHOT

$8.00

RUSSELL'S 10yr SHOT

$8.00

PIKESVILLE RYE

$8.00

VODKA / GIN

SEAGRAMS VODKA

$10.00

FUGU VODKA

$10.00

WHEATLEY VODKA

$10.00

BEEFEATER GIN

$10.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$12.00

BROKERS

$10.00

SEAGRAMS VOD SHOT

$6.00

FUGU VOD SHOT

$6.00

WHEATLEY VOD SHOT

$6.00

BEEFEATER SHOT

$6.00

HENDRICKS SHOT

$7.00

BROKERS

$6.00

RUM

CANE RUN RUM

$10.00

APPLETON

$10.00

GOSLINGS

$10.00

CANE RUN SHOT

$6.00

APPLETON SHOT

$6.00

GOSLINGS SHOT

$6.00

AMARO / LIQUEUR

APEROL

$10.00

AMARO

$11.00

CYNAR

$11.00

CARPANO

$11.00

FERNET

$11.00

APEROL

$6.00

CYNAR

$7.00

AMARO

$7.00

CARPANO

$7.00

FERNET

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4126 Napier St, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

Gallery
Poseidon Project image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bay Hill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 10
3010 Clairemont Drive San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Bayside Landing
orange star4.5 • 1,749
3780 ingraham st san diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
La Barca - 3048 Midway Dr, SanDiego, CA 92110
orange starNo Reviews
3048 Midway Drive San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
orange star4.3 • 849
2547 San Diego Ave San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Scuderie Italia
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Garnet Avenue San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Iron Pig Alehouse
orange star4.5 • 3,459
1520 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Bay Hill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 10
3010 Clairemont Drive San Diego, CA 92117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston