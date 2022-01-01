Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers

Posh Bagel Almaden

review star

No reviews yet

6471 Almaden Expressway

Suite 80

San Jose, CA 95120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Mango Madness

$2.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Diet Lemon

$2.75

Diet Rasberry

$2.75

Diet Peach

$2.75

Martinellis sparkling apple juice

$2.60

Martinellis

$2.60

SunnyD Orange Juice

$2.70

SImply Orange

$3.90

Horizon chocolate milk

$2.55

2% Milk

$3.30

Nesquick chocolate milk

$3.30

Orange Juice

$5.25

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Mango Tango

$5.25

Straberry C Monster

$5.25

Original Superfood

$5.25

Green

$2.60

Lemon

$2.60

Rasberry

$2.60

Redbull

$3.90

Hot Tea

$2.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Whipped Cream

$0.60

Soft Drink

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.75

Retail

Gum

$1.65

Fruit

$1.20

Nu Go Bar

$1.80

Muffin

$3.90

Chips

$1.20

Meat

Chicken Salad - 8 oz. side

$9.60

Tuna Salad - 8 oz. side

$9.60

Sausage

$0.80

Bacon

$0.80

Ham - 3 oz.

$4.80

Chicken - 2 1/2 oz.

$4.20

Roast Beef

$4.80

Turkey - 1/2 oz.

$1.05

Ham - 1/2 oz.

$1.05

Turkey - 3 0z.

$4.80

Turkey - 1 oz.

$1.55

Ham - 1 oz.

$1.55

Nova Lox - 4 oz.

$10.50

Nova Lox - 2 oz.

$5.35

Nova Lox - 1 oz.

$3.90

Produce

Pickle

$0.60

Tomato

$0.90

Strawberries

$1.80

Sprouts

$0.75

Spinach

$0.75

Red Pepper

$0.60

Onions

$0.55

Olives

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.90

Lettuce

$0.60

Jalapeno

$0.70

Cucumber

$0.60

Capers

$0.50

Banana

$1.50

Avocado

$1.15

Artichoke

$0.90

Sun Dried Tomatoes

$0.75

Condiment

Mayonnaise - Pesto

Mustard - Dijon

Mayonnaise

Butter & Blackberry

$1.35

Sprinkles

$0.45

Pesto Sauce

$0.60

Marinara Sauce

$1.15

Maple Syrup

$0.60

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.45

Chocolate Sauce

$0.30

Honey

$0.75

Blackberry Jam

$0.75

Nutella

$1.80

Peanut Butter

$1.70

Dairy

Egg - 1/2

Whip Cream

$0.60

Swiss Cheese

$0.90

Provolone Cheese

$0.90

Parmesan Cheeze

$0.90

Feta Cheese

$2.35

Egg

$2.10

Cheddar Cheese

$0.90

Butter

$0.75

cream cheese on breakfast sandwhich

$1.00

Cream Cheese Sides

CC - Plain 1.5 OZ side

$2.20

CC - Lite 1.5 OZ side

$2.20

CC - Lox 1.5 OZ side

$3.10

CC - Jalapeno 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Garlic Herb 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Tomato Basil 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Walnut Raisin 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Lite Honey 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Strawberry 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC- Chive 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC- Spinich Dill 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

CC - Veggie 1.5 OZ side

$2.40

Cream Cheese 8oz

CC Plain, 8 oz.

$4.90

CC - Lite Plain, 8 oz.

$4.90

CC- Lox, 8 oz.

$6.90

CC - Jalapeno 8 oz .

$6.00

CC - Garlic Herb 8 oz.

$6.00

CC - Tomato Basil 8 oz

$6.00

CC - Walnut Raisin 8 oz.

$6.00

CC - Lite Honey 8 oz.

$6.00

CC - Strawberry 8 oz.

$6.00

CC- Chive 8 oz.

$6.00

CC- Spinich Dill 8 oz.

$6.00

CC - Veggie 8 oz.

$6.00

Platters

Fresh Fruit Platter (serves 15-20)

$58.75

Fresh Fruit Platter (serves 10-15)

$47.95

Fresh Pastry Platter (serves 10-15)

$51.55

Fresh Pastry Platter (serves 8-10)

$44.40

Bagels, Cream Cheese, Fruit Platter, Orange Juice, & Coffee (serves 10)

$162.00

Hot Breakfast Sandwiches, Fruit Platter, Orange Juice & Coffee (serves 10)

$196.00

Hot Breakfast Sandwiches, Fruit Platter, & Orange Juice (serves 10)

$178.90

Bagels, Cream Cheese, Fruit Platter, & Orange Juice (serves 10)

$145.20

Mini Bagel & Cream Cheese (8 oz. x 2) Platter (serves 24)

$39.60

Mini Bagel & Cream Cheese (8 oz. x 3) Platter (serves 36)

$52.80

Bagel & Cream Cheese (8 oz. x 5) Platter (serves 36)

$86.40

Bagel & Cream Cheese (8 oz. x 3) Platter (serves 24)

$56.40

Fresh Pastries, Fruit, OJ, Coffee (serves 10)

$149.99

Fresh Pastries, Fruit, OJ (serves 10)

$135.99

Hot Breakfast Sandwiches Platter (serves 10)

$59.99

Catering Beverage

Gallon of Premium Orange Juice

$15.55

Fresh Brewed Coffee in a disposable container (8-10)

$20.35

General

Disposable White Table Covers

$5.40

Utensils - Plates, napkins, forks, and tongs (1)

$0.70

Box Lunch (sandwich, cookie, chips)

Box Lunch

$11.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

PLEASE READ! If have sold out of your primary bagel choice. We will default to a PLAIN bagel. Sorry if this causes any inconvenience.

Location

6471 Almaden Expressway, Suite 80, San Jose, CA 95120

Directions

Gallery
Posh Bagel image
Posh Bagel image

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Créme Cafe
orange star4.4 • 161
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134 San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
Mochinut - 100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180 San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
orange starNo Reviews
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Dough Zone - Cupertino - 19600 Vallco Parkway Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
19600 Vallco Parkway Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Athena Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1505 space park drive Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston