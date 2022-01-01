Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
1,154 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The dining experience at Positano Coast resembles a culinary tour of the Amalfi Coast. Our team draws inspiration from the cuisine of this beautiful region while using fresh seasonal and local meats, seafood as well as the finest imported ingredients from the Mediterranean. Our menu features seasonal raw bars, delicious snacks and appetizers, and inspired Italian entrees.
Location
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant