Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

1,154 Reviews

$$

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Rigatoni Vodka
Grilled Octopus

Appetizers

house-made croutons

Burrata

$17.00

heirloom tomatoes, lemon confit

Antipasto

$26.00

finocchiona, prosciutto, provolone, parmigiano, mozzarella, marinated eggplant, grilled artichokes, roasted peppers

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Pea Arancini

$12.00

tomato coulis

Scamorza

$17.00

Spicy Calamari

$18.00

pickled peppers, goat cheese

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

corona beans, grilled artichokes

Scallops au Gratin

$21.00

Chilled Lobster

$20.00

avocado, mango, mustard vinaigrette

Mediterranean Olives

$9.00

lemon zest

Olde City Salmon Foccacia

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Artichoke Salad

$14.00

endive, arugula, radicchio, parmigiano

Fregola Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets

$16.00

kale, whipped goat cheese, pistachio pesto

Grilled Calamari Salad

$18.00

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Positano Salad

$11.00

Flatbreads

Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

smoked salmon, capers, hummus, tomato

Prosciutto Flatbread

$19.00

Pasta

Casarecce Bolognese

$25.00

bolognese ragu, provolone

Sea Urchin Linguine

$28.00

sea urchin & crab, black squid ink

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

mussels, shrimp, octopus, tomato

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

baby shrimp, mussels, calamari

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.00

Choose Pasta

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Pan-Seared Pork Chop

$35.00

Positano Burger

$21.00

applewood smoked bacon, vermont cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, positano fries

NY Strip

$46.00

Veal Chop Parm

$46.00

Salmon

$26.00

herb-dusted, broccoli, crispy onions, limoncello sauce

Branzino

$27.00

parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil

Crabcake

$35.00

pan-seared, spinach, potatoes, lemon, butter

Orata

$27.00

Ribeye

$48.00Out of stock

Sides

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Positano Fries

$9.00

Marble Potatoes

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Meatballs

$13.00

ricotta, parmigiano

Side Spinach

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00Out of stock

Chx Fingers/Fries

$14.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Bailey's, Frangelico, mascarpone, dusted with semi-sweet chocolate

Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberries, Gran Marnier whipped cream, crisp citrus lace

Chocolate Pyramid

$12.00

chocolate mousse on a chocolate sponge cake base, crunchy Gianduia and hazelnut center

Apple Tart

$12.00

Chocolate Tortino

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Cannoli (3)

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The dining experience at Positano Coast resembles a culinary tour of the Amalfi Coast. Our team draws inspiration from the cuisine of this beautiful region while using fresh seasonal and local meats, seafood as well as the finest imported ingredients from the Mediterranean. Our menu features seasonal raw bars, delicious snacks and appetizers, and inspired Italian entrees.

Website

Location

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

