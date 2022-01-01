A map showing the location of Positive Pie Montpelier 22 State StreetView gallery

Positive Pie Montpelier 22 State Street

22 State Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

Popular Items

16" Family Size Pizza
Double Cooked Wings
14" Large Pizza

Apps, Salads & Sides

Classic Italian Salad

$13.00

Sweet Butterhead Lettuce, Cheddar, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Creamy Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Aged Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Lemon Wedge, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Maple Balsamic Dressing

Green Monster Salad

$14.00

Arugula & Mesclun Greens, Spinach, Asparagus, Baked Zucchini, Apple, Smoked Gouda, Maple Balsamic Dressing

Garden of Eden Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mesclun, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Broccoli, Feta, Tofu, Sunflower Seeds,Lemon Tahini Dressing

Side Caprese

$7.00

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Maple Balsamic Dressing

Side Caesar

$7.00

Soup of the day

$8.00

Selections Change Daily

Breadsticks

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs

Garlic Knots

$11.00

Mozzarella, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil, Herbs

Crispy Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Calamari with Baby Arugula, Lemon Wedge, Chipotle Aioli

Double Cooked Wings

$16.00

1 lb Jumbo Wings, Celery, Carrots, Choose from: Spicy Buffalo, Srirachiyaki, Bourbon BBQ, House Dry Rub

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Lightly Breaded, Chipotle Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Potatoes Hand-Cut Daily

Seasoned Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Seasoned Hand-Cut Potatoes

Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Hand-Cut Fries, Beef & Mushroom Gravy, Maplebrook Cheddar Curds

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

VT Bean Crafters Black Bean Burger. Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion Spicy: Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Garlic Aioli Spicy: Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa, Pickles Onions, Arugula

Julius Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Aged Parmesan House Caesar Dressing

Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.00

Choose from Breaded Eggplant, Fried Chicken, Meatball... On a Subroll, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano Cheese

Positive Cheesesteak

$17.00Out of stock

NY Strip Steak, Sautèed Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Italian Bread

Salad Wrap

$14.00

Choose from any of our salads and turn them into a wrap!

Tap & Grill Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Local Ground Beef Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles Spicy: Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Aioli

Triton Wrap

$15.00

Breaded Flounder, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion Sriracha Aioli

Pastas

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Parmigiana Pasta

$19.00

Choice Of Breaded Eggplant / Fried Chicken / Meatball Homemade Marinara Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Reggiano Fettucini Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Creamy Three Cheese Béchamel Sauce Toasted Bread Crumbs

Creamy Pesto & Tomatoes

$17.00

Penne | Cream Pesto Sauce | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Garlic Minced Shallots

Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini | Cream Sauce | Parmesan | Fresh Herbs

Carbonara

$19.00

Local Bacon | Roasted Garlic | Egg Cream | Fettuccine Aged Parmesan

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast | Cremini Mushrooms Seared Fingerling Potatoes | Broccolini | Marsala Cream Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast | Seared Fingerling Potatoes Broccolini | Roasted Tomatoes White Wine & Lemon Caper Sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Wild Haddock, Hand-Cut Fries, House Slaw, House Tartar, Lemon Wedge

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Blistered Tomato | Seared Fingerling Potatoes | Seasonal Vegetable

Hand-Tossed Thin Crust Pizza

3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese

16" Family Size Pizza

$21.00

3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese

14" Large Pizza

$19.00

3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese

12" Small Pizza

$17.00

3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese

10" Personal Pizza

$15.00

3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Pizza Crust with our Authentic Sauce Made and Mozzarella Cheese

Family Specialty Pizza

16" Blt Propper

16" Blt Propper

$29.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella

16" Bruschetta

16" Bruschetta

$29.00

White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella

16" Carcass

16" Carcass

$29.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella

16" Green Man

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella

16" Melanzana

$27.00

Red Sauce, Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl

16" Moonshadow

16" Moonshadow

$29.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella

16" Old School Supreme

16" Old School Supreme

$29.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella

16" Pi Con Salsiccia

16" Pi Con Salsiccia

$26.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella

16" Pizza Margherita

16" Pizza Margherita

$24.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

16" Smokehouse

16" Smokehouse

$29.00

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella

16" The Vermonter

$29.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla

Large Specialty Pizza

14" Blt Propper

14" Blt Propper

$24.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella

14" Bruschetta

14" Bruschetta

$26.00

White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella

14" Carcass

14" Carcass

$26.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella

14" Green Man

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella

14" Melanzana

$24.00

Red Sauce, Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl

14" Moonshadow

14" Moonshadow

$26.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella

14" Old School Supreme

14" Old School Supreme

$26.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella

14" Pi Con Salsiccia

14" Pi Con Salsiccia

$24.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella

14" Pizza Margherita

14" Pizza Margherita

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

14" Smokehouse

14" Smokehouse

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella

14" The Vermonter

$26.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla

Small Specialty Pizza

Small BLT Propper

Small BLT Propper

$22.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella

Small Moonshadow

Small Moonshadow

$22.00

Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella

Small Carcass

Small Carcass

$22.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella

Small Green Man

$20.00

Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella

Small Old School Supreme

Small Old School Supreme

$22.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella

Small Pi Con Salsiccia

Small Pi Con Salsiccia

$20.00

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

Small Melanzana

$20.00
Small Smokehouse

Small Smokehouse

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella

Small The Bruschetta

Small The Bruschetta

$22.00

White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella

Small The Vermonter

$22.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla

Personal Specialty Pizza

Red Sauce, Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl
10" Blt Propper

10" Blt Propper

$19.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella

10" Bruschetta

10" Bruschetta

$19.00

White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella

10" Carcass

10" Carcass

$19.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella

10" Green Man

$18.00

Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella

10" Melanzana

$18.00
10" Moonshadow

10" Moonshadow

$19.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella

10" Old School Supreme

10" Old School Supreme

$19.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella

10" Pi Con Salsiccia

10" Pi Con Salsiccia

$18.00Out of stock

Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella

10" Pizza Margherita

10" Pizza Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

10" Smokehouse

10" Smokehouse

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella

10" The Vermonter

$19.00

White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla

Calzone

Calzone

$16.00

Mozzarella, & Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spices & Herbs. Includes 2 Toppings and Side of Red Sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$16.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Herbs. Includes 2 Toppings and Side of Red Sauce

Cans, Bottles, 2-Liters

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer 20oz

$3.00

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.00

Aqua Probiotic Seltzer Can

$3.00

2-Liter Coke

$5.00

2-Liter Diet Coke

$5.00

2-Liter Sprite

$5.00

2-Liter Barq's Rootbeer

$5.00

2-Liter Sunkist

$5.00

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Boylan's Creme Ale

$3.25

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.25

Boylan's Red Birch Beer

$3.25

Joe's Sweet Tea

$3.50

Joe's Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Joe's Lemonade

$3.50

Joe's Lemon Tea

$3.50

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Joe's Half & Half

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Saratoga Springs Sparkling

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry

$4.00

Maine Root Orange

$4.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$4.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Caesar Salad

$6.00

Kids Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Kids Veggie Sticks w/ Ranch

$5.00

Kids Personal

$9.00

Kids Chicken Thumbs & Fries

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Quarter Pounder

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

