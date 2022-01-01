- Home
Positive Pie Montpelier 22 State Street
22 State Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
Apps, Salads & Sides
Classic Italian Salad
Sweet Butterhead Lettuce, Cheddar, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Creamy Italian Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Aged Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Lemon Wedge, House-Made Caesar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Maple Balsamic Dressing
Green Monster Salad
Arugula & Mesclun Greens, Spinach, Asparagus, Baked Zucchini, Apple, Smoked Gouda, Maple Balsamic Dressing
Garden of Eden Salad
Mesclun, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Broccoli, Feta, Tofu, Sunflower Seeds,Lemon Tahini Dressing
Side Caprese
Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil, Maple Balsamic Dressing
Side Caesar
Soup of the day
Selections Change Daily
Breadsticks
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Herbs
Garlic Knots
Mozzarella, Garlic, Parmesan, Basil, Herbs
Crispy Calamari
Crispy Calamari with Baby Arugula, Lemon Wedge, Chipotle Aioli
Double Cooked Wings
1 lb Jumbo Wings, Celery, Carrots, Choose from: Spicy Buffalo, Srirachiyaki, Bourbon BBQ, House Dry Rub
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Lightly Breaded, Chipotle Aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Ketchup, Honey Mustard Sauce
Hand Cut Fries
Fresh Potatoes Hand-Cut Daily
Seasoned Fries
Seasoned Hand-Cut Potatoes
Poutine
Hand-Cut Fries, Beef & Mushroom Gravy, Maplebrook Cheddar Curds
Cauliflower Wings
Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Black Bean Burger
VT Bean Crafters Black Bean Burger. Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion Spicy: Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Peppers, Sriracha Aioli
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Garlic Aioli Spicy: Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa, Pickles Onions, Arugula
Julius Caesar Wrap
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Romaine, Aged Parmesan House Caesar Dressing
Parmigiana Sandwich
Choose from Breaded Eggplant, Fried Chicken, Meatball... On a Subroll, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano Cheese
Positive Cheesesteak
NY Strip Steak, Sautèed Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Italian Bread
Salad Wrap
Choose from any of our salads and turn them into a wrap!
Tap & Grill Burger
Local Ground Beef Classic: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles Spicy: Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Aioli
Triton Wrap
Breaded Flounder, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion Sriracha Aioli
Pastas
Shrimp Scampi
Parmigiana Pasta
Choice Of Breaded Eggplant / Fried Chicken / Meatball Homemade Marinara Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Reggiano Fettucini Pasta
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Three Cheese Béchamel Sauce Toasted Bread Crumbs
Creamy Pesto & Tomatoes
Penne | Cream Pesto Sauce | Cherry Tomatoes | Roasted Garlic Minced Shallots
Alfredo
Fettuccini | Cream Sauce | Parmesan | Fresh Herbs
Carbonara
Local Bacon | Roasted Garlic | Egg Cream | Fettuccine Aged Parmesan
Spaghetti Marinara
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed Chicken Breast | Cremini Mushrooms Seared Fingerling Potatoes | Broccolini | Marsala Cream Sauce
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed Chicken Breast | Seared Fingerling Potatoes Broccolini | Roasted Tomatoes White Wine & Lemon Caper Sauce
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Wild Haddock, Hand-Cut Fries, House Slaw, House Tartar, Lemon Wedge
Grilled Salmon
Blistered Tomato | Seared Fingerling Potatoes | Seasonal Vegetable
Hand-Tossed Thin Crust Pizza
16" Family Size Pizza
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
14" Large Pizza
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
12" Small Pizza
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
10" Personal Pizza
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza Crust with our Authentic Sauce Made and Mozzarella Cheese
Family Specialty Pizza
16" Blt Propper
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella
16" Bruschetta
White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella
16" Carcass
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella
16" Green Man
Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella
16" Melanzana
Red Sauce, Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl
16" Moonshadow
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella
16" Old School Supreme
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella
16" Pi Con Salsiccia
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella
16" Pizza Margherita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese
16" Smokehouse
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella
16" The Vermonter
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla
Large Specialty Pizza
14" Blt Propper
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella
14" Bruschetta
White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella
14" Carcass
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella
14" Green Man
Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella
14" Melanzana
Red Sauce, Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl
14" Moonshadow
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella
14" Old School Supreme
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella
14" Pi Con Salsiccia
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella
14" Pizza Margherita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese
14" Smokehouse
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella
14" The Vermonter
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla
Small Specialty Pizza
Small BLT Propper
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella
Small Moonshadow
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella
Small Carcass
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella
Small Green Man
Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella
Small Old School Supreme
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella
Small Pi Con Salsiccia
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella
Small Margherita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese
Small Melanzana
Small Smokehouse
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella
Small The Bruschetta
White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella
Small The Vermonter
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla
Personal Specialty Pizza
10" Blt Propper
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Baby Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella
10" Bruschetta
White Garlic Sauce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Swirl, Balsamic Reduction, Mozzarella
10" Carcass
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Mozzarella
10" Green Man
Pesto Sauce, Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Mozzarella
10" Melanzana
10" Moonshadow
Red Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella
10" Old School Supreme
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fresh Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella
10" Pi Con Salsiccia
Red Sauce, Spicy Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella
10" Pizza Margherita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese
10" Smokehouse
BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Chicken, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella
10" The Vermonter
White Garlic Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Maple Drizzle, Mozzarellla
Calzone
Stromboli
Cans, Bottles, 2-Liters
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Ginger Ale Can
Barq's Rootbeer 20oz
Dr Pepper 20oz
Glass Bottle Coke
Aqua Probiotic Seltzer Can
2-Liter Coke
2-Liter Diet Coke
2-Liter Sprite
2-Liter Barq's Rootbeer
2-Liter Sunkist
Boylan's Shirley Temple
Boylan's Creme Ale
Boylan's Black Cherry
Boylan's Red Birch Beer
Joe's Sweet Tea
Joe's Raspberry Tea
Joe's Lemonade
Joe's Lemon Tea
Joe's Mango Lemonade
Joe's Half & Half
Bottled Water
Saratoga Springs Sparkling
Maine Root Ginger Beer
Maine Root Blueberry
Maine Root Orange
Maine Root Lemon Lime
Maine Root Root Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
22 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602
Photos coming soon!