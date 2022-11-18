Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Post 61 Club

review star

No reviews yet

103 E Forrest St

Sutton, NE 68979

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Welcome to the Post 61 Club. We have put together a wonderful menu of cooked-to-order items that are sure to please you. We offer amazing appetizers, entrees, and delectable desserts. Post 61 Club is dedicated to using locally sourced foods and making sure our small town providers are growing with us. We offer a full service bar and are willing to try just about anything!

103 E Forrest St, Sutton, NE 68979

