Food

Starters

Antipasti Cup

$4.00

Mixture of Castlevetrano Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Piparras Peppers, Roasted Bell Peppers

Anchovies

$5.00

Anchovies cured in Olive Oil

Cheese & Meat Plate

$15.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Potato Special

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Charred lemon, Parmesan, and crunchy stuff

Simple Salad

$9.00

Marinated peppers, beans, olives, provolone, and meat (add on)

Sandwich / Plate

Mortadella

$14.00

Caprese

$12.00

Pizzas

Marinara

Margherita

$20.00

Pepperoni

$24.00

Build Your Own

Choose marinara or white base

White Pie

$22.00

Sides

Hoagie Jazz

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.50

Calabrian Chili Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Salad on Top

$3.00

Pistachio Schmoo

$3.00

Side of Parm

$1.00

Side of Aleppo

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Slices

Slice Margherita

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

Veg Special

$5.00

Meat Special

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Short Bread

$5.00

NA Drinks

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00

Chinotto

$4.00

Lemoncocco

$4.00

San Bitter

$3.00

Pelican Hop Water

$4.00

Bittburger Drive

$4.00

Wine

Glass Pours

Gregoletto Prosecco

$15.00

L’Archetipo Litrotto Bianco

$12.00

Le Fraghe Rosato

$13.00

Montenidoli Chianti

$15.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Stoup - German Pils

$7.00

Cloudburst - Algorithm IPA

$7.00

Ravenna - Pure Moods IPA

$7.00

Ravenna - Rubicon Pilsner

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

PNW Everyday

$5.00

Vice - Cold IPA

$6.00

Son Of Man Beti Cider

$9.00

Hildegard - Verditias Jun

$6.00

Guiness

$5.00

Kronenburg 1664

$5.00