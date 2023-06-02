Restaurant info

Post Haste is a cocktail bar with a farm-to-glass beverage philosophy and robust food program rooted in intentional sourcing exclusively from the Mid-Atlantic. A modern and welcoming space serves as a backdrop for cocktails musically categorized spanning “Covers,” or, variations of classics made with local ingredients to “Experimental Pop” for brand-new cocktail creations. Post Haste’s food menu similarly emphasizes local sourcing in seasonal, modern American small plates that celebrate the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic with European influences.

Website