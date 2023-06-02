Restaurant header imageView gallery

Post Haste

2519 frankford avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Food

SHARES

Chef's Selection

$15.00

Daily selection of 3 dips/spreads.

Daily Cheese Board

$18.00

Daily selection of 3 cheeses.

Poached Beets

$14.00

Red Wine Poached Beets, Vegan Green Goddess, Pepitas

Beignets

$12.00Out of stock

Sides of Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Fondue

Broiled Oysters

$15.00

Wild Mustard Beurre Blanc, Herb Breadcrumb

Share Plate

$12.00

Insalata di Mare

$20.00

nj littleneck clams, ri squid, scallops, oysters, chile, celery

Spinach Salad

$18.00

lively run goat feta, crouton, pickled shallot, black pepper bacon

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

miso mousseline, charred scallion, trout roe

Cabbage Cutlet

$16.00

honey dijonnaise, pan-fried cabbage, chive

SMALLS

Radish Rillette

$11.00

Radish, Vegan Butter, comes with toast

Chicken Liver Mousse

$10.00

Apple Compote, Garlic Honey, Toast

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Pink Lemon Mignonette or Cocktail, Option to add Roe.

Scallop Crudo

$13.00Out of stock

Jimmy Nardello Pepper, Citrus Creme, Radish, Cilantro

Grilled Maitake

$13.00Out of stock

lemon verbena, sunflower, horseradish

ENTREES

Ham Sammy

$17.00

Ham, Charred Cabbage, Herb Butter, Choice to add Whitney

Atlantic Cod

$24.00

Cod, Purple Basil Sunchoke Demi-Glace, Cayenne Reduction, Roasted Maitake

Goat Rodeo Gnocchi

$22.00

chevre, stridolo, peas shoots, chive oil

Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

collard greens, caramelized spring onions, sherry

Vignole & Polenta

$22.00

asparagus, snap peas, mint, green garlic

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$11.00

Candied Bacon, Cured Egg Yolk, GF Graham Cracker

Upside Down Cake

$10.00

strawberry upside down cake, whipped mascarpone, tarragon

TEMP SHALLS

Clam Bisque

$12.00

Dairy, Shellfish, Garnish: Clams, Chives, Creme Fraiche

Farm Salad

$14.00

Lettuces, Sunflower Seed, Carrot, Apple, Sumac Mint Vin

House Frites

$8.00

Come With Rosemary Mornay and Ketchup, Other Options

House Giardiniere

$4.00

Farm Greens Soup

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Cola

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Birch

$4.00

Creme

$4.00

Soda / Bitters

$2.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Post Haste is a cocktail bar with a farm-to-glass beverage philosophy and robust food program rooted in intentional sourcing exclusively from the Mid-Atlantic. A modern and welcoming space serves as a backdrop for cocktails musically categorized spanning “Covers,” or, variations of classics made with local ingredients to “Experimental Pop” for brand-new cocktail creations. Post Haste’s food menu similarly emphasizes local sourcing in seasonal, modern American small plates that celebrate the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic with European influences.

