Post Haste
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Post Haste is a cocktail bar with a farm-to-glass beverage philosophy and robust food program rooted in intentional sourcing exclusively from the Mid-Atlantic. A modern and welcoming space serves as a backdrop for cocktails musically categorized spanning “Covers,” or, variations of classics made with local ingredients to “Experimental Pop” for brand-new cocktail creations. Post Haste’s food menu similarly emphasizes local sourcing in seasonal, modern American small plates that celebrate the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic with European influences.
2519 frankford avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
