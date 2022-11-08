POST Kitchen + Bar 8433 Cooper Creek Blvd.
8433 Cooper Creek Blvd.
University Park, FL 34201
Raw Bar + Sushi
Appetizer
Soup, Salad, Vegetables
Grilled Pizza
Seafood & Other
Steaks & Other
Kids Entrees
Dessert
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
$3.50
Aqua Panna
$7.00
Capuccino
$6.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Coke
$3.50
Coke Zero
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Decaff Capuccino
$6.00
Decaff Coffee
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Double Espresso
$7.00
Espresso
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Iced Tea Unsweet
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Orange Soda
$3.50
Pellegrino
$7.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Root Beer
$3.50
Soda
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Sweet Tea Raspberry
$3.50
Tonic Water
$3.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Beer
Becks
$6.50
Big Storm Brewing IPA Draft
$8.50
Big Top Key Lime Wheat
$6.50
Bold City Brewing Dukes Brown Ale
$6.50
Bud Light Draft
$6.50
Cigar City IPA
$8.00
Copper Tail Night Swim Porter
$6.50
Corona
$6.50
Funky Buddha Floridian Draft
$8.50
High Noon
$6.00
Mich Ultra
$6.50
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$7.00
St. Pauli Girl Non Alchoholic
$6.50
Stella Artois Draft
$8.00
Wine
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Bledsoe Family JOI White Wine
$15.00
Forge Cellars Dry Riesling
$11.00
Jaine Rose Ravenscliff
$10.00
Maison No. 9 Rose
$13.00
Malene Rose
$12.00
Maison Bonne Chance Brut (house)
$8.00
Marsuret "treviso" Prosecco
$12.00
Zardetto Prosecco Rose
$13.00
Banshee Ten of Cups California
$14.00
Faire La Fete Brut France
$15.00
Faire La Fete Rose France
$16.00
Argyle Winery Brut Willamette
$16.00
Zonin Prosecco Split
$8.00
J Cuvee 20 Sparkling
$19.00
Hess Shirtail (HS)
$9.00
Alexander Valley
$10.00
Clay Shannon Lake County
$12.00
Iron Horse Unoaked Russian River Valley
$15.00
L'Ecole No. 41 Columbia Valley
$15.00
The Hess Collection
$18.00
Proverb (HS)
$8.00
Ponzi Pinot Gris Willamette
$12.00
Kellerei Kurtatsch Grigio Italy
$12.00
Tiefenbrunner
$10.00
Markham Vineyards Napa
$14.00
Allan Scott New Zealand
$12.00
Walla Walla Columbia Valley
$13.00
Matthew Fritz (HS)
$8.00
Forge Cellars Dry Riesling
$42.00
Bledsoe Family JOI White Wine
$58.00
Malene Rose Central Coast
$46.00
Jaine Rose Ravenscliff Wahluke Slope
$38.00
Maison No. 9 French Rose
$50.00
Montecello Albarino Spain
$50.00
L'Ecole Chenin Blanc Columbia Valley
$58.00
Lucy Rose of Pinot Noir Santa Lucia
$58.00
Grgich Hills Rose Napa Valley
$54.00
Studio 46 Rose
$46.00
Md Munity
$54.00
Grgich Hills Rose
$53.00
Pisoni Estate
$58.00
Maison Bonne Chance Brut (house)
$30.00
Marsuret "Treviso" Prosecco
$46.00
Zardetto Prosecco Rose
$50.00
Banshee Ten Of Cups Brut
$52.00
Faire La Fete Brut France
$58.00
Faire La Fete Rose France
$62.00
Argyle Winery Brut Willamette
$62.00
J Sparkling California Cuvee
$75.00
Drapier Brute Carte D'or
$85.00
Le Mensil Grand Cru Brut
$94.00
Barnaut Brut Reserve Grand Cru
$125.00
Laurent Perrier Brut
$135.00
Laurent Perrier Brut Rose
$160.00
J Cuvee 20
$74.00
Alexander Valley
$38.00
Chalk Hill Russian River Valley
$78.00
Chapellet Grower Collection
$110.00
Clay Shannon Lake County
$46.00
Domaine Chanzy Bourgogne Les Fortunes
$52.00
Iron Horse Unoaked Russian River Valley
$58.00
L'Ecole No. 41 Columbia Valley
$58.00
Louis Moreau Chablis France
$70.00
MacRostie Sonoma
$56.00
Merry Edwards "Olivet Lane" Russian River Valley
$165.00
Nomand Pouilly Fuisse Burgundy
$77.00
Roco Winery Gravel Road Willamette
$60.00
The Hess Panthera Russian River Valley
$72.00
The Hess Shirtail
$34.00
Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio Germany
$38.00
Ponzi Pinot Gris Willamette
$46.00
Kellerei Kurtatsch Grigio Italy
$46.00
Maison Noir Pinot Gris
$50.00
Felluga Pinot Grigio Italy
$70.00
Matthew Fritz North Coast
$38.00
Allan Scott New Zealand
$46.00
The Pairing California
$46.00
Walla Walla Columbia Valley
$50.00
Nautilus New Zealand
$50.00
Markham Vineyards Napa
$54.00
Spy Valley New Zealand
$58.00
Fournier Sancere France
$65.00
Santa Julia Malbec/Cab Franc (HS)
$8.00
Goldschmidt Red Blend
$11.00
Maal Biutiful Malbec Argentina
$13.00
Barboursville Cab Fran Virginia
$14.00
Rebellious Red Blend
$15.00
Carlos Serees Grand Reserva Rioja
$14.00
Black Board (HS)
$8.00
Columbia Winery Washington
$12.00
Sam Simian
$15.00
Olema Cellarsq
$18.00
Auctioneer
$20.00
Oberon Napa
$12.00
Walla Walla Washington
$15.00
French Port (HS)
$8.00
Banshee Sonoma
$13.00
Pike Road Willamette
$17.00
Chamisal
$15.00
Santa Julia Malbec/Cab Franc (house)
$30.00
Goldschmidt Red Blend
$42.00
Studio by Miravel Red Blend
$46.00
Maal Biutiful Malbec Argentina
$50.00
Ancient Peaks Red Zin Paso Robles
$50.00
Md Minuty
$54.00
Rebellious Red Blend
$58.00
Barboursville Vineyards Cab Franc Virginia
$54.00
Carlos Serees Grand Reserva Rioja Spain
$54.00
Seghesio Red Zin
$55.00
Tenshen Rhone Blend
$59.00
Avignonesi Toscana Grifi
$69.00
Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend
$80.00
Girard Artistry Red Blend
$96.00
Pico Maccario Barolo Del Comune
$95.00
Eleanor Red Blend
$98.00
Altesino Brunello Sangiovese
$115.00
Pride Syrah
$119.00
Lions De Batailley Pauillac
$120.00
Ancient Peaks Zin
$50.00
Chateau Batailley
$125.00
Black Board (HS)
$30.00
Columbia Winery Washington
$46.00
Sam Simian
$58.00
Olema Amici Cellars
$70.00
Auctioneer Napa
$60.00
BV Napa
$67.00
Textbook Napa
$68.00
L'Ecole No. 41
$78.00
Louis Martini Alexander Valley
$80.00
Scattered Peaks Napa
$84.00
Vinum Cellars
$105.00
Amici Cellars
$110.00
Orin Swift Palermo
$100.00
Niner Estates Paso Robles
$100.00
Black Stallion Gaspare
$113.00
Oshaughnessy Napa
$130.00
Hess Collection Mt. Veeder
$150.00
Chappellet Signature Napa
$165.00
Goldschmidt Game Ranch Oakville
$185.00
Altamura Napa
$210.00
Ulysses Napa
$275.00
Stags Leap SLV
$290.00
Napa Cut
$68.00
Oberon
$46.00
Walla Walla Washington
$58.00
Markham Vineyards
$64.00
Banshee Sonoma
$50.00
J Vineyards Multi Apellation
$52.00
Chamisal Vineyards San Luis
$62.00
The Calling Monterey County
$62.00
Fess Parker
$65.00
Pike Road Willamette
$67.00
Argyle Willamette
$70.00
Maison Bellene Bourgogne Rouge France
$70.00
La Crema Fog Veil Russian River Valley
$105.00
Deouhin Cote Du Beaune
$118.00
Common Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Aviator
$12.00
B&B
$12.00
Bay Breeze
$10.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$11.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Cucumber Gimlet
$12.00
Sea Breeze
$10.00
Godfather
$12.00
Four Horseman
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$11.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
$15.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Madras
$10.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Negroni
$12.00
Planter's Punch
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Rum Runner
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$10.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Wine Spritzer
$10.00
House Cocktails
Vodka
3 Olives Pomegranate
$8.00
360 double Chocolate
$8.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Cat Head Bitter Orange
$9.00
Crop Organic Cucumber
$9.00
Grey Goose L'Orange
$12.00
Greygoose
$12.00
Kettle One
$11.00
Stoli
$10.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Stoli Citrus
$8.00
Stoli Raspberry
$8.00
Stoli Strawberry
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Tito's
$10.00
True Vodka
$8.50
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whisky/Bourbon/Scotch
Angels Envy
$10.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$14.00+
Baker's Bourbon
$12.00+
Balcones Brimstone Bourbon
$12.00+
Balvenie 12 Yr single malt scotch
$15.00+
Balvenie 14 yr single malt scotch
$16.00+
Bardstown Bourbon
$12.00+
Basil Hayden bourbon
$10.00+
Bib & Tucker
$10.00+
Blade and Bow Bourbon
$10.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
Clan Mcgregor (house scotch)
$9.00
Copper Craft Bourbon
$10.00+
Crown Royal Canadian
$10.00+
Dewars blended scotch
$10.00+
Early Times (house whiskey)
$9.00+
Elijah Craig Bourbon
$10.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$10.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
$10.00+
Glenfiddich 12 single malt scotch
$11.00+
Heavens Door Bourbon
$10.00+
Hillrock Bourbon
$15.00+
Horse Soldier bourbon
$10.00+
Jack Daniels
$9.00+
Jack Daniels Sngl Barrel
$11.00+
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$10.00+
Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon
$14.00+
Jefferson's Rye
$14.00+
Johnny Black blended scotch
$10.00+
Knob Creek Bourbon
$10.00+
LaPhroig Scotch
$10.00+
Macallan 12 year single malt scotch
$15.00+
Maker's Mark
$10.00+
Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon
$11.00+
Michter's Bourbon
$10.00+
Michter's Rye
$10.00+
Micther's American Whiskey
$10.00+
Micther's Sour Mash
$10.00+
Milam & Greene Rye
$10.00+
Nelson's Bourbon
$9.00+
Old Forester Statesman Bourbon
$11.00+
Old Forester (house Bourbon)
$9.00+
Old Soul Bourbon
$10.00+
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$9.00+
Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Bourbon
$12.00+
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$9.00+
Rough Riders Dbl Casked Bourbon
$9.00+
Smooth Ambler Bourbon
$9.00+
Tin Cup Bourbon
$9.00+
TX Bourbon
$9.00+
Whistle Pig
$13.00+
Widow Jane Bourbon
$13.00+
Wild Turkey Bourbon
$9.00+
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon
$10.00+
Woodford
$11.00+
Woodford Rye
$11.00+
Micthers Barrel Strength Rye
$14.00+
Michters 10 Year Bourbon
$21.00+
Michters 10 Year Rye
$25.00+
Takamine 8 Year
$13.00+
Shenks Sour Mash
$13.00+
Bombergers Whiskey
$13.00+
Michter Toasted
$13.00+
Cordials
Absinthe
$11.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Amaro Siciliano
$8.00
Aperol
$8.00
Apricot Brandy
$8.00
Apricot Brandy
$8.00
B&B
$10.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Benedictine
$10.00
Blood Orange Solerno
$10.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Creme de Cacao
$8.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Dorda Chocolate Liquor
$10.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Elder Flower
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$8.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Lo Fi Dry Vermouth
$8.00
Lo Fi Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Pernod
$8.00
Sambuca
$8.00
St. Germain
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Full-Service Kitchen & Bar serving Modern American Cuisine with Local Ingredients and Global Influence.
Location
8433 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, FL 34201
Gallery
