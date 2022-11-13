Restaurant header imageView gallery

POST 571 Dauphin Street

571 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

3meat 3cheese Charcuterie Board Catering
Veggie Spring Rolls Catering
Chicken Balsamic Gluten Free Pizza Catering

Cocktail Class

Deanna - PRIVATE - Oct 12 @5:30pm - 1 Ticket

$50.00

Dee Dee - Private - 1 ticket

$50.00

POST on the Hill

Rental fee

$300.00

Shareable Snacks Catering

2meat 2cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$18.00

3meat 3cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$24.00

Blackened Seared Tuna Catering

$10.00

Meatballs Catering

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls Catering

$10.00

Beignets Catering

$5.00

POST Toast/Thin Crust GF Catering

504 POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Caprese POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Chicken Balsamic POST Toast Catering

$10.00

Four Meat POST Toast Catering

$10.00

504 Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Caprese Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Chicken Balsamic Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00

Four Meat Gluten Free Pizza Catering

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
POST is located in downtown Mobile specializing in crafted cocktails and wine!

571 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

