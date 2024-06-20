Post Oak Grill, Cafe & Catering 5177 Richmond Avenue,suite 120
5177 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77056
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Soup Du Jour
Made fresh daily$7.95
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Served with chipotle remoulade$17.95
- Post Oak Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Texas goat cheese in a house-made herb vinaigrette$8.95
- Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with shaved Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and seasoned croutons$8.95
- Nantucket
Baby spinach tossed in a house-made blueberry vinaigrette with pecans and crumbled blue cheese$8.95
- nuntucket shrimp$20.95
Great Salads
- Polo's Chopped Caesar
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and hearts of palm tossed in a house-made classic Caesar dressing and topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano tuiles and chicken$17.95
- Southwest
Crispy taquitos, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, sliced avocado, and diced chicken tossed in a house-made cilantro vinaigrette$18.95
- Shrimp, Crab & Avocado
With lettuce and creamy lemon dressing, garnished with fresh fruit tossed$21.95
- Nantucket Salad
Baby spinach tossed in a house-made blueberry vinaigrette with pecans, crumbled blue cheese, and grilled chicken$18.95
- Gulf Coast Crab Cake
With mixed greens in a house-made dijon vinaigrette$20.95
- Ahi Tuna
Seared rare and served over Asian greens tossed in a house-made caper vinaigrette$20.95
- Ethel's Salmon
Grilled and served over mixed greens tossed in a house-made dijon vinaigrette with orzo pasta$20.95
- Santa Fe
Crispy chicken strips served over mixed greens, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese tossed in a house-made honey-mustard vinaigrette, and topped with crispy tortilla strips$17.95
- Warm Grilled Chicken
Marinated, tender chicken over mixed greens tossed in a house-made herb vinaigrette with apples, tomatoes, blue cheese, and half of a boiled egg$17.95
Sandwiches
- Albacore Tuna Salad
Served on an artisanal croissant with lettuce and tomatoes$13.95
- Grilled Texas Burger
Black Angus beef served with mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, and crispy potatoes$15.95
- Steak
Sliced and served with onion, avocado, tomato, queso fresco, and horseradish$15.95
- Turkey Havarti
With lettuce and tomatoes on an artisanal croissant with cranberry mayonnaise$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast
With lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and hickory-smoked bacon$14.95
- Chicken Salad
With roasted pecans in a house-made ranch dressing served on a croissant$13.95
- Crab Cake
With avocado and caramelized onions. Served with a chipotle remoulade$17.95
- Club sandwich$15.95
Pastas
- Four-Cheese Ravioli
With wild mushrooms and caramelized onions in a bianco sauce with blackened chicken$18.95
- Southwest Penne
With black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, blackened chicken, guacamole, and sour cream$19.95
- Pasta Diablo Capellini
With crispy shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce$21.95
- Angel Hair
With Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and extra-virgin olive oil$16.95
- Linguine Piccata
With wild mushrooms, tomatoes, asparagus, and grilled chicken$18.95
Entrées
- Fish Tacos
Topped with cabbage and a house-made habanero relish served with rice$14.95
- Sautéed Flounder Fillet
Topped with sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, artichokes, and capers with grilled shrimp$18.95
- Romano-Crusted Chicken
Topped with an artichoke, caper, and sun-dried tomato sauce over mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables$19.95
- Chicken Marsala
With mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables in a marsala wine sauce$18.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken
With mashed potatoes and peppercorn gravy$15.95
- Crispy Shrimp Platter
Over fried potatoes served with seasonal sides$18.95
- Grilled Salmon
Served with sautéed spinach and grilled vegetables, topped with sun-dried tomatoes and capers$20.95
- Grilled Rainbow Trout
With a roasted garlic caper sauce, served with basmati rice and seasonal vegetables$19.95
- Spicy Asian Ahi Tuna
Seared and served with a house-made ginger soy sauce$20.95
Our Desserts
Drinks
Rental
Extras
Lunch Boxes
Great Salads
- Nantucket Blue
Baby spinach tossed with blueberry vinaigrette, pecans, blueberries, and blue cheese. Served with grilled chicken$19.95
- Pasta Primavera
Tossed with vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, and fresh vegetables$13.95
- Gulf Coast Crab Cake
Served with mixed greens in a dijon vinaigrette with smoked chipotle remoulade sauce$22.95
- Ethel's Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon with mixed greens, orzo pasta, sliced tomatoes, half of a boiled egg, and dijon vinaigrette$21.95
- Ahi Tuna Salad
Tuna seared rare over exotic greens, Asian vegetables, and balsamic sesame vinaigrette$22.95
- Steak Salad
Thinly sliced flank steak grilled and served with mushrooms, blue cheese, fresh berries, pecans, and lime mustard vinaigrette$19.95
- Santa Fe Salad
Lightly fried chicken strips over mixed greens, bacon, tomato, jack cheese, and tortilla strips with honey mustard vinaigrette$18.95
- Warm Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender marinated chicken over greens with apple, tomato, blue cheese, egg, and our house dressing$18.95
- Combination Salad
A generous scoop of our albacore tuna salad, chicken pecan salad, and fresh fruit salad$18.95
- Classic Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, with shaved grana Parmesan, and housemade croutons. Served with grilled chicken$18.95
- Southwest Salad Crispy Taquitos
Roasted corn, black beans salsa, cucumber, avocado, blackened chicken, and cilantro vinaigrette$19.95
- Shrimp Crab and Avocado Salad
Served over lettuce, with a light lemon dressing$23.95
Appetizers
Small Side Salads
Entrées
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon Filet
With wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomato sauce, and vegetables$22.95
- Supreme Lemon Pepper Chicken
With sautéed spinach and shiitake mushrooms$20.95
- Crispy Shrimp Platter
With fried potatoes, cocktail sauce, and chipotle remoulade$22.95
- Seared Rare Asian Tuna
With ginger soy and Asian style vegetables$22.95
Pastas
- Chicken Pasta Picatta
Asparagus, tomatoes, and mushrooms in a white wine-lemon caper sauce, all over linguine pasta$19.95
- Angel Hair
With fresh roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil$14.95
- Four Cheese Ravioli
With wild mushrooms and bianco sauce, topped with caramelized onions and blackened chicken$19.95
- Southwest Penne Pasta
Tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and blackened chicken$20.95
- Pasta Diablo
Angel hair pasta tossed with spicy marinara sauce and crispy jumbo shrimp$22.95
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich
With avocado, caramelized onions, and jumbo crab cake with remoulade sauce on a hoagie roll$19.95
- New York Strip Sandwich
Sliced steak, caramelized onions, queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, and grilled mushrooms$14.95
- Portobello Veggie Sandwich
Hoagie roll bread with portobello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, eggplant, red bell peppers, baby arugula, and Swiss cheese$13.95
- Ground Beef Tenderloin Burger
Ground beef grilled to order, with lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet onions on a sesame bun$16.95
- Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad on a house croissant with lettuce and tomato$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Sliced grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sesame seed bun$15.75
- Club Sandwich
Three layers of house bread, grilled chicken, honey ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss, and Cheddar cheeses$15.95
- Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich
On a hoagie roll, with tomato and lettuce$14.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, roasted pecans, crispy celery, and bell peppers on our house focaccia bread$14.75
- Turkey Havarti Sandwich
Sliced turkey bread and havarti cheese on a croissant with tomatoes, lettuce, and cranberry mayonnaise$14.95
- Sandwich Tray - Assorted Sandwiches
With seasonal fruit, relish tray, chips, and fresh baked cookies$15.95
Buffet Style Menus
Healthy Menu
Entrées
- Romano Crusted Chicken
Topped with artichoke hearts and vegetable capers in a white wine sauce with mashed potatoes$169.50
- Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken
With penne pasta sugo rosa and mixed vegetables$169.50
- Smothered Steak
8 oz chopped sirloin with sautéed mushrooms, grilled red onion, and seasoned brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes or rosemary roasted potatoes$169.50
- Chicken Fried Chicken
With mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, and vegetables$169.50
- Roasted Sliced Brisket
With roasted potatoes, vegetables, and wild mushroom sauce$169.50
- Pork Chops
Served with sweet potato casserole, mixed vegetables and cognac apple sauce$169.50
- Roasted Half Chicken
With mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables in a red wine sauce$169.50
- Chicken Fried Steak
With roasted potatoes, sautéed corn, sweet potato casserole, and mushroom gravy sauce$169.50
- Sautéed Flounder Fillet
With basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and sun-dried tomato artichoke sauce$169.50
- Marinated Grilled Chicken
Topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with penne pasta, and bianco sauce$169.50
- Blackened Tilapia
Served with basmati rice and sautéed vegetables with creole shrimp sauce$169.50
Italian Menu
- Flounder Filet Florentine
Over basmati nuv and vegetables, topped with capers and mushrooms green onion sauce$169.50
- Chicken Cacciatore
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, onion, fresh basil, tomato sauce, and melted provolone cheese, served with a side of penne pasta with roasted garlic oil and mixed vegetables$169.50
- Bow Tie Pasta a La Vodka Sauce
With grilled chicken, toriihies, basil, and mushroom$169.50
- Chicken Marsala
With fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, mashed potatoes, and vegetables$169.50
- Spaghetti and Meat Balls
With roasted tomato meat ball sauce$169.50
- Chicken Parmigiana
With fettuccine alfredo$169.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Welcome to Post Oak Grill, Cafe & Catering! We're a New American cuisine restaurant that blends the best of American culinary traditions with global influences. In our cozy space, each dish is a gastronomic adventure that transports you through creative flavors and innovative combinations. From our Southern-inspired starters to our main courses that marry classic techniques with exotic ingredients, every bite is a unique experience. Come and discover the exciting fusion of flavors at Post Oak Grill, Cafe & Catering!
5177 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77056