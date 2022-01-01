Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

No reviews yet

270 Rele Street

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Popular Items

12" Pepperoni
1/2 Caesar Salad
12" Cheese

Appetizers

Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock
Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$11.50
Pep Chunk Cheese Bread

$13.00
Garlic cheese Bread

$10.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00
1/2 Garden Salad

$8.00
Full Garden Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Brussel Salad

$9.00

FULL Brussel Salad

$13.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Mac n Cheese

$12.00
Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$13.00

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Sandwiches

Carne Rotondo

$14.00Out of stock

Pizzas

9" BYO Pesto Sauce

$13.00

9" BYO Red Sauce

$13.00

9" BYO White Sauce

$13.00
9" Cheese

$13.00

9" Chicken Parmesan

$18.00
9" Chicken Pesto

$16.00
9" Italian

$16.00

9" Margherita

$15.00

9" Pepperoni

$15.00

9" Saws BBQ

$18.00
9" Swine

$18.00
9" Veggie

$15.00
9" Wake and Bake

$17.00Out of stock

9" White

$15.00
9" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

9" Chicken Saws

$18.00

9" Sausage

$15.00

9" Supreme

$18.00

9" Special

$16.00

12" BYO Pesto Sauce

$17.00

12" BYO Red Sauce

$16.00

12" BYO White Sauce

$17.00
12" Cheese

$16.00

12" Chicken Parmesan

$22.00
12" Chicken Pesto

$20.00
12" Italian

$20.00

12" Margherita

$20.00

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

12" Saws BBQ

$22.00
12" Supreme

$25.00
12" Swine

$22.00
12" Veggie

$19.00
12" Wake and Bake

$21.00

12" White

$17.00
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

12" Chicken Saws

$22.00

12" Sausage

$18.00

12" Special

$18.00

12" TAVERN SPECIAL

$20.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Pumpkin Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Side of..

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Garlic Spread

$1.50

Side of White BBQ

$1.50

Side of Caesar

$1.50

Red Wine Vin

$1.50

Dough Ball

$6.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Chili Oil

$1.50Out of stock

Basil Oil

$1.50

Family Packs

Family Combo Pack for 4

$55.00

Family Combo Pack for 6 - 8

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade hand tossed dough, Fresh ingredients all locally sourced, local beer wine and liquor. Come in and Join us!

Website

Location

270 Rele Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Directions

