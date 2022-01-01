Restaurant header imageView gallery

Post Office Pies

2,832 Reviews

$$

209 41st St

Birmingham, AL 35222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Pepperoni
Garlic Cheese Bread
Full Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Meatballs

$12.00

3 Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Side of Marinara

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$11.50

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Jalapenos, Side of Marinara

Salads

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Side of Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Side of Caesar Dressing

1/2 Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Goat Cheese, Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

Full Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Goat Cheese, Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Penne, Fresh & Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan, Meat Sauce, Pesto Sauce, Bolognese

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$13.00

Penne, Mozzarella, Mornay, Pesto, Roasted Chicken

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Orecchiette, Mornay Sauce, White Cheddar, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Sandwiches

Carne Rotondo

$14.00

Pizzas

9" BYO Pesto Sauce

$13.00Out of stock

9" BYO Red Sauce

$13.00

9" BYO White Sauce

$13.00

9" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh & Aged Mozzarella, Side of Crumbled Blue Cheese & House Made Ranch

9" Cheese

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

9" Chicken PARMESAN

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Spread, Pomodoro Sauce, Breaded Chicken Breast, Fresh & Aged Mozzarella

9" Chicken Pesto

$16.00Out of stock

Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken Breast, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

9" Italian

$16.00

Meat Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Ricotta, Aged Mozzarella

9" Margherita

$15.00Out of stock

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil

9" Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Aged Mozzarella

9" Saws BBQ

$18.00

Saw’s Red BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pork, Red Onions, Aged Mozzarella & Alabama White Sauce

9" Supreme

$18.00

9" Swine

$18.00

Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella

9" Veggie

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper

9" Wake and Bake

$17.00

Mornay Sauce, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Spinach, Sunny Side Up Egg

9" White

$15.00

Roasted Garlic Spread, Ricotta, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

12" BYO Pesto Sauce

$17.00Out of stock

12" BYO Red Sauce

$16.00

12" BYO White Sauce

$17.00

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Frank’s Hot Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh & Aged Mozzarella, Side of Crumbled Blue Cheese & House Made Ranch

12" Cheese

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

12" Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Roasted Garlic Spread, Pomodoro Sauce, Breaded Chicken Breast, Fresh & Aged Mozzarella

12" Chicken Pesto

$20.00Out of stock

Pesto Sauce, Roasted Chicken Breast, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

12" Italian

$20.00

Meat Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Ricotta, Aged Mozzarella

12" Margherita

$20.00Out of stock

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil

Secret Menu Item - 12" My Cousin Vinny - Red Base, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Jalapenos

$24.00

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Aged Mozzarella

12" Saws BBQ

$22.00

Saw’s Red BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pork, Red Onions, Aged Mozzarella & Alabama White Sauce

12" Supreme

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion. Mushroom, Olives, Green Bell Pepper

12" Swine

$23.00

Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella

12" Veggie

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Bell Pepper

12" Wake and Bake

$21.00

Mornay Sauce, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Spinach, Sunny Side Up Egg

12" White

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Spread, Ricotta, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Zabaglione, Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla, Ladyfingers, Whipped Cream, Cocoa Powder

Side of..

Hot Honey Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Side Of Basil Oil

$1.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Side of Caesar

$1.50

Side Of Chili Oil

$1.50

Side of Garlic Spread

$1.50

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side Of Meat Sauce

$1.50

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of White BBQ

$1.50

Side Red Wine Vin

$1.50

Side Seasonal Dressing

$1.50

Dough Ball

$5.00

SD Fresh Basil ($)

$0.50Out of stock

SD Red Pepper Flakes ($)

$0.25Out of stock

SD Grated Parmesan ($)

$0.25Out of stock

Family To Go Items

Family Combo Pack for 4

$45.00

1/3 pan pasta, 1/3 Pan Salad, Garlic Cheese Bread, 2 Liter Soda

Family Combo Pack for 6 - 8

$85.00

1/2 Pan Pasta, 1/2 Pan Salad, Garlic Cheese Bread, 2 Liter Soda

1/3 Pan of Mac and Cheese

$25.00

1/3 Pan of Baked Ziti

$25.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pibb Xtra

$2.95

Barq's Root Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Mexican Coke 355ml

$3.00

Mexican Orange Fanta 355ml

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.75

Dasani 20 Oz Bottle Water

$2.25

Aha Sparkling Water

$4.00

Aha Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coke 2 Liter

$6.00

Dt. Coke 2 Liter

$6.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$6.00

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

209 41st St, Birmingham, AL 35222

Directions

Gallery
Post Office Pies image
Post Office Pies image
Post Office Pies image

