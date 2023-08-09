Wine Selection

Anselmi Prosecco

$20.00
Intuicion Sparkling Rose

$20.00
Hi-Rise Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
Perfekt Riesling

$20.00
Blume Rose

$20.00
Stagedive Pinot Noir

$20.00
Fire Moon Pinot Noir

$20.00
Centenario Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Beer Selection

City Orchard Silver Tip Cider

$7.00
Shacksbury Rose Cider

$7.00
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour Ale

$7.00
Saint Arnold Amber Ale

$6.00
Eureka Heights Fruity Haze Haze IPA

$7.00
Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA

$7.00
Athletic Brewing Run Wild NA IPA

$6.00

Snacky Things

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.95

Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco

Maitake Mushroom

$15.50

Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

$14.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.50

Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton

Olives Snack

$7.95

Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.

OMG Grilled Cheese

$13.95

layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia

Skewers Snack

$14.95

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil

Smoked Salmon

$16.25

green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.95

Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive

Bruschetta & Boards

Bruschetta Board

$16.95

Choose four of the selections. * Calories: 680 - 1,320 *

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board

$19.45

Choose four of the selections. * Calories: 680 - 1,320 *

The Bounty

$16.95

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing

Table Cheese

$17.95

chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread

Chef's Charcuterie

$18.95

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread

Nick's Board

$17.95

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle

Paninis

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

$14.50

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli

Nine Iron Panini

$14.50

smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise

Prosciutto Brie Panini

$14.50

Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Tuscan Tuna Panini

$14.50

Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.

West Coaster Panini

$15.00

smoked ham, smashed avocado, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, calabrian chili, feta cheese

Vegetarian Panini

$14.50

creamy feta, almond hummus, avocado, spicy marcona almond, cucumber, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil

Half Panini + Half Salad

Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

Hannahs Field Salad

$12.50

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$13.50

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.50

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.25

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.50

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad

$7.50

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad

$8.00

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

$7.50

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.75

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Kids Food

Kids PBJ

$6.00

Yummy PB&J. Served with fruit and chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made with white cheddar and served with ketchup, chips, grapes & apple.

Kids Picnic

$6.00

An assortment of sliced chicken, white cheddar, chips, grapes & apples

Family Style

Table Cheese (serves 4-6)

$50.00

chef's cheese pick, d'affinois brie, creamy cambozola & honey, walnut, spicy fig jam, dried cherry, granny smith apple, pear, lavash bread (serves 4-6) * Calories: 700 - 1,050 *

Chef's Charcuterie (serves 4-6)

$55.00

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, olive, heart of palm, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread (serves 4-6) * Calories: 640 - 960 *

The Bounty (serves 4-6)

$37.50

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprout, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, spicy marcona almond, side of green goddess dressing (serves 4-6) * Calories: 520 - 780 *

Nick's Board (serves 4-6)

$34.50

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle * Calories: 440 per serving *

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)

$37.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6) * Calories: 340 - 510 *

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)

$43.00

Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6) * Calories: 880 - 1,320 *

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)

$42.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives (serves 4-6) * Calories: 740 - 1,110 *

Skewers (serves 4-6)

$43.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewers, Sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil (serves 4-6) * Calories: 560 - 840 *

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)

$45.00

Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6) * Calories: 1,760 - 4,860 *

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

$30.00

Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6) * Calories: 680 - 1,980 *