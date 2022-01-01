Restaurant header imageView gallery

Postino Buckhead

review star

No reviews yet

3655 Roswell Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Snacky Things

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

$13.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives

OMG Grilled Cheese

OMG Grilled Cheese

$13.50

layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip

Mozzarella & Tomato

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.50

Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton

Olives Snack

Olives Snack

$8.00

Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.

Skewers Snack

Skewers Snack

$14.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$16.25

green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive

Maitake Mushroom

Maitake Mushroom

$15.50

Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia

Bruschetta & Boards

Bruschetta Board

Bruschetta Board

$16.25

Choose four of the selections.

Chef's Charcuterie

Chef's Charcuterie

$18.25

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread

Table Cheese

Table Cheese

$17.75

chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread

The Bounty

The Bounty

$16.75

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing

Nick's Board

Nick's Board

$17.00

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board

$17.50

Choose four of the selections.

Paninis

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

$13.50

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli

Nine Iron Panini

Nine Iron Panini

$13.50

smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise

Prosciutto Brie Panini

Prosciutto Brie Panini

$13.50

Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Tuscan Tuna Panini

Tuscan Tuna Panini

$13.50

Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.

West Coaster Panini

West Coaster Panini

$14.00

smoked ham, smashed avocado, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, calabrian chili, feta cheese

Vegetarian Panini

Vegetarian Panini

$13.50

creamy feta, almond hummus, avocado, spicy marcona almond, cucumber, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil

Half Panini + Half Salad

Half Panini + Half Salad

Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.

Salads

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.25

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

Hannahs Field Salad

Hannahs Field Salad

$12.25

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.25

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

Raspberry Chicken Salad

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$13.25

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.75

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.25

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad

$7.25

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

$7.25

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad

$7.75

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made with white cheddar and served with ketchup, chips, grapes & apple.

Kids PBJ

Kids PBJ

$6.00

Yummy PB&J. Served with fruit and chips.

Kids Picnic

Kids Picnic

$6.00

An assortment of sliced chicken, white cheddar, chips, grapes & apples

Family Style

Table Cheese (serves 4-6)

$45.00

chef's cheese pick, d'affinois brie, creamy cambozola & honey, walnut, spicy fig jam, dried cherry, granny smith apple, pear, lavash bread (serves 4-6)

Chef's Charcuterie (serves 4-6)

$50.00

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, olive, heart of palm, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread (serves 4-6)

The Bounty (serves 4-6)

$36.75

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprout, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, spicy marcona almond, side of green goddess dressing (serves 4-6)

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)

$32.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6)

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)

$41.00

Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)

$40.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives (serves 4-6)

Skewers (serves 4-6)

Skewers (serves 4-6)

$43.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewers, Sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil (serves 4-6)

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)

$37.50

Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

$25.25

Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3655 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dantanna's Surf & Turf - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304 Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.3 • 862
3344 Peachtree Rd Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
5Church Buckhead - 3379 Peachtree Rd NE
orange starNo Reviews
3379 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Seven Lamps
orange star4.4 • 3,445
3400 Around Lenox Rd. Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Blue-Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
3377 Peachtree Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston