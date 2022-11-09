Postino Central
3,009 Reviews
$$
5144 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Wine Selection
Snacky Things
Crispy Cauliflower
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Maitake Mushroom
Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper
Meatballs & Goat Cheese
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Mozzarella & Tomato
Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton
Olives Snack
Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.
OMG Grilled Cheese
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Shrimp Scampi
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
Skewers Snack
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Smoked Salmon
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
Sweet Potato Wedges
Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive
Bruschetta & Boards
The Bounty
roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing
Table Cheese
chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread
Chef's Charcuterie
prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef&#x