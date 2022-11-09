Restaurant header imageView gallery

Postino Central

3,009 Reviews

$$

5144 North Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Popular Items

Bruschetta Board
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
Chicken Mozzarella Panini

Wine Selection

Anselmi Prosecco (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00
Holly’s Way Chardonnay (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00
Stagedive Pinot Noir (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Espiritu Malbec (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Blume Rose (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Last August Sauvignon Blanc (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Snacky Things

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco

Maitake Mushroom

$15.50

Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

$13.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.50

Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton

Olives Snack

$8.00

Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.

OMG Grilled Cheese

$13.50

layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia

Skewers Snack

$14.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil

Smoked Salmon

$16.25

green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive

Bruschetta & Boards

The Bounty

$16.75

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing

Table Cheese

$17.75

chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread

Chef's Charcuterie

$18.25

