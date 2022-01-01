Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Postino Highland

3,157 Reviews

$$

4821 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

Popular Items

Bruschetta Board
Chicken Mozzarella Panini
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

Wine Selection

Anselmi Prosecco (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

Anselmi Prosecco (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00
Holly’s Way Chardonnay (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

Holly’s Way Chardonnay (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00
Stagedive Pinot Noir (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

Stagedive Pinot Noir (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Espiritu Malbec (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Blume Rose (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Last August Sauvignon Blanc (Curbside Pick-Up Only)

$20.00

Snacky Things

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco

Maitake Mushroom

Maitake Mushroom

$15.50

Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

Meatballs & Goat Cheese

$13.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives

Mozzarella & Tomato

Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.50

Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton

Olives Snack

Olives Snack

$8.00

Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.

OMG Grilled Cheese

OMG Grilled Cheese

$13.50

layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia

Skewers Snack

Skewers Snack

$14.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$16.25

green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive

Bruschetta & Boards

The Bounty

The Bounty

$16.75

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing

Table Cheese

Table Cheese

$17.75

chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread

Chef's Charcuterie

Chef's Charcuterie

$18.25

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread

Bruschetta Board

Bruschetta Board

$16.25

Choose four of the selections.

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board

$18.25

Choose four of the selections.

Nick's Board

Nick's Board

$17.00

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle

Paninis

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

Chicken Mozzarella Panini

$13.50

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli

Nine Iron Panini

Nine Iron Panini

$13.50

smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise

Prosciutto Brie Panini

Prosciutto Brie Panini

$13.50

Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Tuscan Tuna Panini

Tuscan Tuna Panini

$13.50

Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.

West Coaster Panini

West Coaster Panini

$14.00

smoked ham, smashed avocado, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, calabrian chili, feta cheese

Vegetarian Panini

Vegetarian Panini

$13.50

creamy feta, almond hummus, avocado, spicy marcona almond, cucumber, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil

Half Panini + Half Salad

Half Panini + Half Salad

Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.25

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

Hannahs Field Salad

Hannahs Field Salad

$12.25

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

Raspberry Chicken Salad

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$13.25

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.25

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.25

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad

$7.25

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad

$7.75

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

$7.25

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.75

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Kids Food

Kids PBJ

Kids PBJ

$6.00

Yummy PB&J. Served with fruit and chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made with white cheddar and served with ketchup, chips, grapes & apple.

Kids Picnic

Kids Picnic

$6.00

An assortment of sliced chicken, white cheddar, chips, grapes & apples

Family Style

Table Cheese (serves 4-6)

$45.00

chef's cheese pick, d'affinois brie, creamy cambozola & honey, walnut, spicy fig jam, dried cherry, granny smith apple, pear, lavash bread (serves 4-6)

Chef's Charcuterie (serves 4-6)

$50.00

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, olive, heart of palm, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread (serves 4-6)

The Bounty (serves 4-6)

$36.75

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprout, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, spicy marcona almond, side of green goddess dressing (serves 4-6)

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)

$32.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6)

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)

$41.00

Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)

$40.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives (serves 4-6)

Skewers (serves 4-6)

Skewers (serves 4-6)

$43.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewers, Sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil (serves 4-6)

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)

$37.50

Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)

$25.25

Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Postino Highland image
Postino Highland image
Postino Highland image

