Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Wine Selection
Snacky Things
Crispy Cauliflower
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Maitake Mushroom
Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper
Meatballs & Goat Cheese
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Mozzarella & Tomato
Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton
Olives Snack
Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.
OMG Grilled Cheese
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Shrimp Scampi
Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia
Skewers Snack
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Smoked Salmon
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
Sweet Potato Wedges
Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive
Bruschetta & Boards
The Bounty
roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprouts, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, almond hummus, side of green goddess dressing
Table Cheese
chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread
Chef's Charcuterie
prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread
Bruschetta Board
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
Choose four of the selections.
Nick's Board
warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle
Paninis
Chicken Mozzarella Panini
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Nine Iron Panini
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Prosciutto Brie Panini
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Tuscan Tuna Panini
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
West Coaster Panini
smoked ham, smashed avocado, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, calabrian chili, feta cheese
Vegetarian Panini
creamy feta, almond hummus, avocado, spicy marcona almond, cucumber, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil
Half Panini + Half Salad
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Hannahs Field Salad
kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette
Raspberry Chicken Salad
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Mixed Greens Salad
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
1/2 Hannahs Field Salad
kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Kids Food
Family Style
Table Cheese (serves 4-6)
chef's cheese pick, d'affinois brie, creamy cambozola & honey, walnut, spicy fig jam, dried cherry, granny smith apple, pear, lavash bread (serves 4-6)
Chef's Charcuterie (serves 4-6)
prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, olive, heart of palm, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread (serves 4-6)
The Bounty (serves 4-6)
roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprout, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, spicy marcona almond, side of green goddess dressing (serves 4-6)
Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6)
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives (serves 4-6)
Skewers (serves 4-6)
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewers, Sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil (serves 4-6)
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85254