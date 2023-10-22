Wine Selection

Anselmi Prosecco
$20.00
Intuicion Sparkling Rose
$20.00
Hi-Rise Sauvignon Blanc
$20.00
Perfekt Riesling
$20.00
Blume Rose
$20.00
Stagedive Pinot Noir
$20.00
Fire Moon Pinot Noir
$20.00
Centenario Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00

Beer Selection

City Orchard Silver Tip Cider
$7.00
Shacksbury Rose Cider
$7.00
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour Ale
$7.00
Saint Arnold Amber Ale
$6.00
Eureka Heights Fruity Haze Haze IPA
$7.00
Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA
$7.00
Athletic Brewing Run Wild NA IPA
$6.00

Snacky Things

Crispy Cauliflower
$12.95

Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco

Maitake Mushroom
$15.50

Crispy maitake mushroom, oyster + cremini, lebni yogurt, lemon zest, smoked salt, controne pepper

Meatballs & Goat Cheese
$14.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives

Mozzarella & Tomato
$11.50

Distefano stracciatella, vine ripe tomato, basil, crouton

Olives Snack
$7.95

Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.

OMG Grilled Cheese
$13.95

layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip

Shrimp Scampi
$16.95

Butter poached jumbo shrimp, artichoke, calabrian chili, chablis spritz, focaccia

Skewers Snack
$14.95

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil

Smoked Salmon
$16.25

Whipped feta, cold and hot smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onion, cornichons, crispy capers, baby Caesar, crostini

Sweet Potato Wedges
$9.95

Calabrian chile tahini, sesame seed, chive

Bruschetta & Boards

Bruschetta Board
$16.95

Choose four of the selections. * Calories: 680 - 1,320 *

Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
$19.45

Choose four of the selections. * Calories: 680 - 1,320 *

The Bounty
$16.95

Roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, pickled sweet pepper, spicy marcona almond, watermelon radish, cucumber, almond hummus, green goddess dressing, ranch yogurt

Table Cheese
$17.95

chef's cheese pick, whipped ricotta & calabrian honey, d'affinois brie with fig jam, creamy cambazola & honey, walnut, crostini and lavash bread

Chef's Charcuterie
$18.95

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread

Nick's Board
$17.95

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle

Paninis

Chicken Mozzarella Panini
$14.50

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli

Nine Iron Panini
$14.50

smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise

Prosciutto Brie Panini
$14.50

Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Tuscan Tuna Panini
$14.50

Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.

West Coaster Panini
$15.00

smoked ham, smashed avocado, arugula, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, calabrian chili, feta cheese

Vegetarian Panini
$14.50

creamy feta, almond hummus, avocado, spicy marcona almond, cucumber, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil

Half Panini + Half Salad
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.

Salads

Caesar Salad
$12.50

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

Hannahs Field Salad
$12.50

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

Raspberry Chicken Salad
$13.50

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Mixed Greens Salad
$12.50

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

Brussels Sprouts Salad
$13.25

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Caesar Salad
$7.50

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side

1/2 Hannahs Field Salad
$7.50

kale, heritage grains, apple, apricot, toasted almond, pecorino stagionato, pickled red onion, apple cider-mustard vinaigrette

1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad
$8.00

Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
$7.50

Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.

1/2 Brussels Sprout Salad
$7.75

Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.

Kids Food

Kids PBJ
$6.00

Yummy PB&J. Served with fruit and chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Made with white cheddar and served with ketchup, chips, grapes & apple.

Kids Picnic
$6.00

An assortment of sliced chicken, white cheddar, chips, grapes & apples

Family Style

Table Cheese (serves 4-6)
$50.00

chef's cheese pick, d'affinois brie, creamy cambozola & honey, walnut, spicy fig jam, dried cherry, granny smith apple, pear, lavash bread (serves 4-6) * Calories: 700 - 1,050 *

Chef's Charcuterie (serves 4-6)
$55.00

prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, olive, heart of palm, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread (serves 4-6) * Calories: 640 - 960 *

The Bounty (serves 4-6)
$37.50

roasted heirloom carrot, cauliflower, broccolini, sweet pepper, blistered brussels sprout, roasted artichoke, watermelon radish, spicy marcona almond, side of green goddess dressing (serves 4-6) * Calories: 520 - 780 *

Nick's Board (serves 4-6)
$34.50

warm soft pretzel, italian sausage, spanish pork link, creamy pimento cheese, spicy peruvian corn nut, sweety drop pepper, packo pickle * Calories: 440 per serving *

Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)
$37.00

Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6) * Calories: 340 - 510 *

Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)
$43.00

Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6) * Calories: 880 - 1,320 *

Meatballs & Goat Cheese (serves 4-6)
$42.50

House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives (serves 4-6) * Calories: 740 - 1,110 *

Skewers (serves 4-6)
$43.50

Grilled petite filet & chicken skewers, Sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil (serves 4-6) * Calories: 560 - 840 *

Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
$45.00

Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6) * Calories: 1,760 - 4,860 *

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
$30.00

Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6) * Calories: 680 - 1,980 *