Postino Lafayette

No reviews yet

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette, CA 94549

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Lasagna
Gnocchi

Appetizers

Burrata

$22.00

Mozzarella style cheese, artisan salumi, basil, castelvetrano olives, san marzano tomato jam, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic, warm toast

Vongole

$22.00

Steamed manila clams, calabrese sausage, toasted garlic, white wine brodo

Portobello Mushroom Fries

$18.00

Arborio rice crusted fried portobello mushrooms, truffle aioli, upland cress, shaved parmesan

Flatbread

$18.00

Wood oven baked flatbread, fonina cheese, moon drop grapes, balsamic roasted red onions, fresh rosemary

Soup and Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan, caesar dressing, baked parmesan crumble

Pear Salad

$15.00

Chicories, shinko pear, pomegranate, pineapple champagne vinaigrette, pt. reyes blue cheese

Acorn Squash and Guajillo Chile Soup

Puree of roasted acorn squash, guajillo chile tomato broth, topped with toasted pepitas, pomegranate molasses

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, squeezed lemon, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, fried capers

Creamy Tomato Soup

Onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, basil, cream cheese, mascarpone cheese

Pasta

Capellini

$23.00

Angel hair pasta, spicy calabrian chili agrodolce, garlic, basil, ricotta salata

Garganelli

$32.00

Hand rolled pasta, marinated roasted rabbit, pancetta, shiitake mushrooms, balsamic game jus

Gnocchi

$26.00

Potato gnocchi, gorgonzola cream sauce, baby kale, toasted walnuts, pear

Lasagna

$30.00

Layers of fresh pasta, rich meat sauce, mozzarella béchamel, marinara, parmesan

Mains

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil

Ribeye Steak

$52.00

Char grilled ribeye steak, garlic whipped potatoes, stir fried broccolis, natural jus

Short Ribs

$55.00

Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction

Fish Stew

$35.00

Pan seared scallops, marativa blue prawns, manilla clams, rock cod, aromatic vegetables, roasted tomato white wine broth, rouille toast

Pork Tenderloin

$32.00

Pan roasted pork tenderloin, brown butter sauteed brussels sprouts, granny smith apple sauce, butternut squash coulis

Salmon

$40.00

Char grilled new zealand king salmon fillet, garlic whipped potatoes, roasted root vegetables, red wine butter sauce

Polenta Mushroom

$25.00

Creamy provolone polenta, wild and tame mushroom stew, porcini broth, parmesan, black truffle oil

Sides

Zucchini

$7.00

Grilled zucchini, extra virgin olive oil

Onions & Peas

$7.00

Sautéed onions and english peas

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Cheesy garlic bread

Polenta

$8.00

Creamy parmesan polenta, black truffle oil

Mash Potatoes

$8.00

Garlic whipped potatoes

Parmesan Garlic French Fries

$12.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brown butter sauteed brussels sprouts

Stir Fried Broccolis

$10.00

garlic, chili flakes

Desserts

Tiramisu

$13.00

Espresso soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone filling, dark chocolate sauce

Chocolate Decadence

$14.00

Caramel sauce, maldon salt, chantilly cream

Baked Apple

$14.00

Baked apple with butter-brown sugar-vanilla glaze, toasted walnuts, biscotti crumbs, caramel, vanilla ice cream

Coconut Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$14.00

Coconut and mini chocolate chip whipped ricotta filling, dried coconut, dark chocolate sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Please choose the following:

Kids Roasted Chicken Breast

$15.00

Grilled marys chicken breast

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Choose up to 2 sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine. Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.

Website

Location

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Postino image
Postino image
Postino image

